It’s a lesson that Hallmark and other feel-good Christmas movies have ingrained in us: It doesn’t matter where you celebrate Christmas; what matters is how, and with whom.
It’s a lesson organizers with Washington’s annual Festival of Trees have taken to heart. Initially, they thought they would have to cancel the event because of COVID-19. But they were inspired seeing other community groups adapt to the safety guidelines with drive-thru events.
“We got the idea from the Eureka Scarecrows (Festival) to put pictures of the choir kids, who would normally be singing,” said Susan Harms, a longtime organizer of the festival, which has for 12 years been one of the biggest annual food drives in Washington.
The event started as a way for St. Peter’s United Church of Christ to collect donations for its food pantry. The first festival had 40 trees and collected around 500 food items, which patrons would place under the trees like presents to “vote” for their favorite setup. Over the decade, other churches and community groups got involved in the festival. Last year, the event brought in 15,111 cans and $3,000, according to festival co-founder Cecil Blankenship.
“Christmas is what it is,” Blankenship said as to why he thinks people will still want to come out this year. “This is a good project for the community. And the community receives a lot of food from this. I don’t know whether the pantries could survive without projects like this.”
The Show Must Go On
There are several unique details in the festival that illuminate the COVID-19 world it’s being held in. Rather than have a choir sing, poster-size cutouts of some of St. Peter’s UCC’s youngest choir members will be displayed, similarly to “fans” at recent sporting events, on the bodies of elves near the entrance. Near the exit, a tall wooden church decoration frames a “choir” of young children. Because they can’t have children sing this year, organizers will have a speaker playing children’s choir music as cars drive by poles outfitted in choir robes.
There are also little touches hidden in the forest of trees, such as a Truman the Tiger cutout, which stands at least 6 feet tall, wearing a mask. And Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus will be on hand to wave to children in cars. And a large projection screen will have a video of Santa’s sleigh.
In lieu of using donated cans of food to vote for a favorite tree, donors can drop off their items before they enter. Volunteers will use a laundry basket to handle the food without touching it.
Another aspect of the event that COVID-19 demanded be reworked was how people actually arrive to the trees to view them. The idea of having cars move slowly through the space made organizers nervous, so there are three stop signs where people can break and appreciate the displays. Having three stations for cars also will help any lines move more quickly, and a sheriff’s deputy will be on hand, assisting with traffic on Highway 47.
Around eight to 10 volunteers at a time also will be on hand to help.
Planning how to fit each tree in the space is like a giant game of Tetris that organizers have been playing for weeks. Harms recalls many tiny changes, a display moved to the left a few inches here, an ornament placed higher up there. There’s also technology to worry about, power cords and lighting and music.
“This whole week I’ve woken up at 2:30 a.m. every day and am making a list of things we have to get fixed,” Harms laughed. Not unlike Santa, she checks those daily lists twice — sometimes more.
Theme Work Makes the Dream Work
To tie everything, old and new, together, the event will for the first time be organized by themes. The schools’ trees, the trees highlighting Christmas movies and church-related displays will each be positioned next to other similarly themed displays. Decorated trees from area schools, the Lions Club, the Rotary Club, 4-H, Franklin County Master Gardeners, the Disability Resource Connection and several others will provide the main entertainment with their elaborate displays. There’s also a large “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”-themed tree and one with Snoopy, Linus Van Pelt, Charlie Brown and his Christmas tree with its single red ornament and Linus’ baby blue blanket. A nativity scene will be one of the first things visitors see.
“Someone said they like this (having themes) better,” Harms said. “The themes idea makes it more whimsical.”
With the festival’s usual location, St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, out of commission due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the holiday spectacle is being set-up in a spare garage belonging to Mid-American Coaches. The business, owned by a family member of organizer Wendy Zick, offered its space free of charge.
The organizers started cleaning and setting up for the event in October. To allow for social distancing, people setting up their trees had to schedule an appointment to come work on them.
“We gave each tree set-up two hours,” said Sara Barnett, who has been volunteering for three years with the festival. At press time Thursday, a few more trees were waiting to be decorated.
Harms said that while she hopes the event will spread some much-needed Christmas cheer, the most important thing for her and the other organizers is how much they can support the pantry.
“The whole reason we do this every year is for the food pantry,” Harms said. “We thought maybe that the pandemic had probably created an even greater need.”
Barnett agreed emphatically, saying, “It’s all for the three food pantries.”