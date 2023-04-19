St. Francis Borgia High School host 14 German exchange students

Willkommen an der St. Francis Borgia High School!
Fourteen German exchange students, from all over Germany, arrived in Washington on March 29 to attended St. Francis Borgia High School through The Friendship Connection Exchange Program. They stayed with their host students and families for about three weeks before they headed home April 17. Twelve Borgia students and two local families signed up for the opportunity to host one of the exchange students.
The Friendship Connection program was started by Ohio high school German teachers in cooperation with English teachers in Germany. Their goal was to provide an inexpensive, on-going exchange program which would enable participants to enhance their ability to speak German and to develop a greater appreciation of the German culture as well as long-lasting friendships with their German partners.
Borgia German teacher, Andy Gross, felt having real-life connections would be more beneficial to his students than watching television or listening to him talk.
He said this is the first time the school has partnered with the Friendship Connection program, which is different than the Marbach sister city exchange program that the school has worked with in the past.
“I have hosted three of the Marbach exchange students, but I think the most we had at Borgia was seven or eight, because we always split with Washington, said Gross, who has taught at Borgia for eight years, “So this year is just us with 14 students. Also with Marbach exchange, which we’ve done in the city for like 30 years now, it’s not up and running yet because of COVID-19.”
On March 30, the students experienced their first day at Borgia where they were welcomed with breakfast, a tour of the school as well as a tour of Washington.
Over the course of their visit, the German students, along with their host families, visited the Washington Historical Museum, attended school mass, participated in Borgia’s service day, and competed in a handball tournament.
“I came up with it just based on what we’ve done with the Marbach,” Gross said. “We always met the mayor and looked at American government — I wanted to give them a look at the city before they started their three weeks here — and we walked from the school all the way to downtown.”
In addition to Gross’ itinerary, host families showed their new friends around not only Washington but Missouri as well, with a few even getting the chance to visit other states.
For many of the students, Washington’s population of 14,916 was similar to their hometown’s, giving them a sense of familiarity in our small, German-enriched town.
Jona Krasnici, from Giessen, was hosted by Hollan Tiefenbrunn, a freshman at Borgia.
Giessen, with a population of 91,255, is in west-central Germany located on the Lahn River between the Westerwald and Vogelsberg mountains, just north of Frankfurt am Main.
“It is my first time (in America),” Krasnici said. “It was really exciting to see what American cities look (like).”
Tiefenbrunn, who was nervous to meet Kransnici in the beginning, said the two have become close over the past few weeks which included a trip to Arizona and to St. Louis.
David Eller, from Kirchhain, stayed with the family of Tal Coleman, a Borgia freshman. Coleman has also participated in the Marbach exchange program with his family.
Kirchhain, with a population of 16,246, is located in the heart of the state of Hesse in Marburg-Biedenkopf district or state.
“I really like America,” said Eller. “I got to know (more about) American culture and (what) life in America feels like.”
Coleman agreed. He said, “We went out to Utah to go skiing for Easter, I think he really liked it. We saw the Arch, we went to some American restaurants and we went to a Blues game.”
Augustus Farrel, a Borgia freshman, who hosted Lukas Wipperman from Lich, said the two of them also visited several American restaurants, the Gateway Arch and attended a Cardinals game.
Lich, with a population of 13,938, is a town north of Frankfurt am Main.
“I wanted to come to America because I wanted to have a new experience,” said Wipperman. “Shocking that there are so many fast food restaurants. I like it, but I didn’t think that there would be so many. The food (portions are) cool because in Germany it costs like two times more and (the portions are) so small.”
Amy Wilhelm, from Grossbottwar, and her host Becca Brinkmann, a Borgia freshman, also took a trip to St. Louis to see the Arch and the City Museum. They also went to Silver Dollar City, Walmart and Target.
Grossbottwar, with a population of 8,213, is a town in the Ludwigsburg district of Baden-Württemberg, Germany. It sits within the Neckar River basin and is located on a tourist route through the Württemberg wine region.
“I like hanging out with friends,” said Wilhelm. “I enjoyed that so much and doing things with her family, and I really love going to Taco Bell.”
Tiefenbrunn said Krasnici was also excited to visit Target and Walmart, but that Walmart was a big disappointment for her because she found it to be “kind of boring and didn’t entertain teenagers as much as other stores did.”
“I want to go to St. Louis, and I also want to experience Walmart and Target,” said Eller, eager to see what he was missing out on at two of America’s biggest retailers.
As students spent more time together, they realized just how different their cultures are, especially when it comes to the little things.
For Tiefenbrunn, the one thing that surprised her the most was that Krasnici doesn’t put ice in any of her drinks.
“In Germany, they don’t drink iced water,” said Tiefenbrunn. “Whenever we go out to places she asks for water with no ice. I have to have ice in all my drink, so it’s very different.”
Eller said, “I can’t believe you are still allowed to use plastic straws, because in Germany there are no more plastic straws.”
Brinkmann was shocked that Wilhelm uses a knife with everything she eats, and Farrel thought it was interesting how much raw meat Germans eat.
“The fact that they commonly eat raw meat,” Farrel said. “We went to Williams Brothers Meat Market yesterday to see if they had any Met, (a preparation of minced raw pork seasoned with salt and black pepper that is popular in Germany and Poland), and the guy had never heard of it.”
Wilhelm and Wipperman liked how the American school system operated compared to what they are used to back home.
“It’s really cool here because there are many different things compared to Germany,” said Wipperman. “It’s cool to see how you live here. The teachers here are so relaxed, the teachers in Germany just scream at us. I also like it because you can choose what you want to do in school and not need to do everything. I also like that they give you a big break during lunch and you can play chess because I like chess.”
“I think it’s crazy that you change your class after every class,” Wilhelm said. “There are always different people in the class, which I think is good because you meet new people.”
One thing that Krasnici, Wipperman, Eller and Wilhelm struggled with initially was using an American shower.
“The first shower Amy took, she took a really quick one, like a freezing cold one because she couldn’t figure out how to turn on the hot water,” said Brinkmann.
When Tiefenbrunn went to show Krasnici how to work the shower, the two were greeted by a burst of water.
“The water head was turned because my mom was cleaning it the day before,” said Tiefenbrunn. “So when I went to turn it on, and we didn’t know each other yet, it sprayed all over us.”
Then when Wipperman went to take a shower at his host family’s home, he accidentally broke it by trying to turn the water on. Eller said he too didn’t understand it at first as well because in Germany, there’s a knob that is pulled towards you, not a knob you turn.
As Gross listened to the students’ stories and saw the photos the students shared on WhatsApp, he said he could see life-long friendships being made.
Farrel agrees. “I think it’s pretty great to make new friends, but not just the people that we’re hosting but also other German students visiting the school,” he said. “I thought it’d be interesting program and it’s been really great and pretty fun.”
Gross is hopeful to do the Friendship Connection exchange program one year and then the Marbach exchange the next to continue to give his students the chance to get real-world connections and experiences with the German culture.
For more information at The Friendship Program, visit www.friendshipconnection.org.