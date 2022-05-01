Angie Newton, a first grade teacher at St. Clair Elementary, said her motto about life’s difficulties was developed two years ago when her 20-year-old daughter, Taylor, died in a car crash.
“You know, you can grow bitter or you can grow better,” she said. “Your whole faith is rocked and you have to make a decision because you still have to live and you have other kiddos. What are we going to do here? Are we going to wallow in our grief and sorrow, or are we going to make the best of this and honor her?”
Newton’s ‘bitter or better’ philosophy carries into the classroom, too. Her favorite subject to teach is math, where she said mistakes are frequent and students can either become frustrated or learn from them.
“We just encourage each other to try again and (the students) know that it’s pretty common,” she said. “We don’t look down on it if they make a mistake. We just encourage them that, ‘It’s OK. Do better next time,’ or ‘What can you do to fix it?’ or ‘How do you learn from this?’”
The first year back in the classroom after the tragedy was almost a blur, Newton said. It was hard to be reminded of children, but she pushed through and it got easier, healing over time.
“Just so she doesn’t sell herself short, she was fabulous last year,” principal Sande Racherbaumer said. “I mean, she’s a rockstar always, so she’s the perfect candidate for an unsung hero. She’s very humble, so she wouldn’t tell you such a thing.”
Newton said her classroom feels like a family. As students walk in, they are reminded every day of the classroom motto, written on the board: “Be the nice kid.”
Newton said she tries to be an example in the classroom to her students.
“I think that’s the main thing,” she said. “Showing them to try to be a good person and how to help others and love others.”
Racherbaumer, who graduated from St. Clair High School with Newton in 1995, said she doesn’t think the students in Newton’s classroom would be able to tell who has good grades and who doesn’t. Newton taught both of Racherbaumer’s kids.
“She’s as fabulous from a parent perspective as she is from an administrator’s perspective,” Racherbaumer said.
Newton started in education as a paraprofessional while working as an interior designer. When she was 30 she started taking online classes through Missouri Baptist University and became a full-time teacher in 2005. Most of her career was teaching third grade at Edgar Murray Elementary in St. Clair, but, in 2020 Newton transitioned to first grade. She said she likes that the students still had excitement for learning.
“If they’re struggling and then finally, when it clicks, you see it,” she said. “Their eyes get wide and then they usually are really proud of themselves. You can just see that pride, they smile. And they know ‘Oh I finally got it.’ That’s just rewarding.”
Newton still runs an online crafting and interior decor shop called Honeysuckle Haven, in honor of her daughter Taylor and her other children, Ally and Kyler, who loved the sweet nectar in the spring when they were kids.
One of the do-it-yourself projects listed on the site is made from repurposed wood. The word “Happy” scripts over gnarled grains adorned with red flowers.