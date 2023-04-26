St. Clair Historical Society exhibit re-examines Missouri’s role in creating the nation’s railroads

Before there was Amazon or UPS, Americans eagerly awaited packages to be delivered by train.
But before there were trains, the rivers were used as a shipping corridor for commerce and trade.
At that time, one of the biggest items to come out of Missouri’s Ozarks was wood products, especially ties used in the railroad industry which were transported across the country by tie rafting.
Due to a lack of available timber in the western U.S., the Ozarks became a hub of tie rafting during the 1800s and as late as the 1940s as Missouri-based lumber companies worked to get logs westward.
The unique history of tie rafting is the subject of a new exhibit at the St. Clair Historical Society. The exhibit highlights Missouri’s role in creating the nation’s rail system.
The exhibit features an article written by Jo Schaper, museum treasurer, videos and photos of reenactments of tie rafts being created and floated down the river, and a miniature tie raft model created by Eugene Vale, Schaper’s husband.
“One of the reasons these ties were created was to prevent the rivers from getting jammed,” said Schaper. “They literally would have to use dynamite sometimes because logs got jammed into the rivers so badly.”
Back in December 2022, Schaper was asked by Amy Fedderson, a St. Clair seventh-grade teacher, to come talk to her class about St. Clair’s history.
“I put together the history of St. Clair,” said Schaper. “We wanted to do something a little hands on for the kids opposed to just listening to us talk. So Eugene built a small tie raft and we talked about the lumber industry here.”
After showing the class, Vale posted his model to Facebook where it caught the eye of the Shannon County Museum.
“The one that we had was okay, but he said, ‘This is going to go down to their museum,’ so he built a new one,” Schaper said. “Most of the pictures are out of our collection here, and they’re all showing the lumbering industry. They show (the process) of hacking a tie to floating it down the river, to getting them out of the river, putting them on rail cars and then taking them off.”
The exhibit will be moving to the Shannon County Museum after May 8.
Schaper said the Ozarks were covered with the type of trees the railroads needed — shortleaf pine and white oak.
“At the end of the 19th century the railroads were building west,’she said. “There’s no lumber out west so Missouri furnished a lot of the trees for railroad ties.”
According to United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) the Ozarks experienced a “timber boom” from 1880 to the 1910s, as railroads penetrated the region. During these years lumber yards such as the Missouri Lumber and Mining Company, the Ozark Land and Lumber Company, and the Cordz-Fisher Lumber Company bought land and built mills throughout the region. They sought mostly the shortleaf pine on some 6.6 million acres of the eastern Ozarks but also tapped the white and red oak with which it was mixed.
It was so popular that at one point in time, Miller County, became a huge producer of railroad ties. The Miller County Historical Society says that Old Bagnell was once called “The Tie Capitol of the World” as millions of logs were rafted past the town. When railroads were built from Jefferson City to Bagnell, countless ties were hauled by railroad cars to the Missouri River in Jefferson City.
The “timber boom” ended in the Ozarks around 1910 as it started to begin to peak in other states such as Arkansas, Louisiana and other states in the south as well as in the Pacific Northwest. By then Missouri’s pine was depleted, and according to the USDA still has yet to recover. To this day, there’s only about 600,000 acres, which is less than one-tenth its former acreage.
“A lot of the people around here don’t realize the amount of lumbering that went on pretty much from Franklin County south,” said Schaper.
She said tie rafting was mostly done by men when they weren’t farming in the fall, winter and spring.
“They cut down the tree, they made the tie and then hold the tie in,” Schaper said. “For the most part, they would float them down here and then they would haul them from the river to the railroad up here.”
She said tie hackers would get the choice of getting paid 75 cents a day or per tie.
The Missouri Department of Conservation said that tie hewers usually worked in teams of two and used a two-man crosscut saw, a double-bit axe and a mule for skidding logs.
With railroad ties being 8 feet, 6 inches long, trees 11 to 13 inches in diameter were usually chosen.
Once the tree had fallen, men would work individually to measure the length, notch it to prevent rolling, and then would hack away with both axes to create the ties.
In the Old Settlers Gazette, provided by the The State Historical Society of Missouri Rolla Research Center, rafters arranged the ties crosswise against the river’s current and nailed binders along the edges of the ties to form blocks of about 50 to 100 ties. They were fastened together with oak saplings or vines, leaving enough space between them for the rafts to curve around bends. Smaller blocks were placed at the bow and stern and rafters would steer the front of the raft using poles or sticks.
“These were meant to be temporary,” said Vale. “There was also no such thing as a standard plan. They were something that basically unskilled laborers threw together that they wanted to last a day or two to get to the end and then rip it all apart again. So it wasn’t made to be a major secure structure it was just to keep the ties together.”
The St. Clair Museum also offers exhibits on the Shoe Factory, Native American artifacts, African American history, artifacts from the Odd Fellows, military items, mining, old St. Clair High School yearbooks, the Phoebe Apperson Hearst Society, old items from around town and much more.
