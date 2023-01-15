Speaking From The Heart: Immanuel Lutheran's Mark Bangert reflects on his life and career ahead of his retirement

Immanuel Lutheran Pastor Mark Bangert is driving the same type of 1967 Datsun Roadster that he nearly died in during a wreck his junior year at what was then Concordia Teacher’s College.
In October 1977, Bangert was riding as a passenger while a friend from school drove.
“My friend fell asleep and failed to stop at the stop sign,” he said. “A semi turned in front of us and the rear tandems drove right over the engine compartment at about 60 miles an hour.”
The incident happened in a split second. Bangert, who planned on being an actuary or math teacher, said he believes God kept him safe during the wreck. The accident became the catalyst to enroll in Concordia Seminary in St. Louis four years later. Bangert said the crash led to his eventual 38-year ministerial career that will end in July with his retirement from Immanuel Lutheran in Washington. Bangert’s first church was Faith Lutheran in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
“It just becomes time to kind of step out of the way and let other people lead,” Bangert said. “I’ve been here 30 years so it’s time for me, it’s time for the congregation to move on.”
Bangert is one of several longtime staff at Immanuel Lutheran to have retired in the past year. Youth Director Alan Wunderlich retired in July 2022 after 29 years in Washington, Director of Music LuAnn Galucia plans to step down this year and there are fewer organists available to play on Sundays.
Bangert is on his third 1967 Datsun — this one cherry-red. After buying it 20 years ago, Bangert said he had to spend about 50 hours fixing the clutch, brakes, starter, generator, electrical system and timing, among others repairs. He doesn’t take it out when there is salt on the roads, but enjoys cruising during warm weather and signing up for speed runs on race tracks.
Often on the same sunny spring and summer Sundays that are perfect for an open-top ride, he likes to lead outdoor services at Immanuel Lutheran, with worshippers gathering and unfolding lawn chairs in the grassy soccer field where the Fifth Street Elementary School once stood.
While Bangert has been lead pastor at Immanuel Lutheran, the church has grown from about 300 parishioners to almost 600. The school enrollment nearly doubled and the footprint of Immanuel’s building and property grew substantially. Bangert called the growth “God’s blessing.”
“There was a lot of hard work that went into it, but that was nothing without God’s hand and blessing on it,” he said.
In addition to the old school, the church purchased half a dozen homes and a muffler shop around the property during Bangert’s tenure. It also built a new sanctuary in 2012.
When he was hired, Bangert was the only person on staff in the church. Immanuel has since added positions such as associate pastor, director of music, director of youth ministry and secretary. He said a growing, shifting dynamic in the offices, small classrooms and sanctuary required him to adapt as a leader.
“He’s just been the consistent pastor, leading with a quiet wisdom,” said Aaron Hallien, who teaches math and eighth grade homeroom at Immanuel Lutheran. “I mean, he just has a way to get across to the congregation. … On a personal note, he’s a great friend, he’s a mentor.”
Hallien moved to Washington in 1999 with his now-wife, Jennifer Hallien. Bangert has led small groups that the couple has participated in, and he married the couple.
In 2012 the Hallien family experienced tragedy when the couple’s baby, Faith Hallien, died six months after being born with several disabilities. In addition to providing support as a pastor, Bangert lended them a vehicle so a parent could be at the hospital at all times.
“I can honestly tell you, my wife and I wouldn’t have made it through those six months — and even after her passing — we wouldn’t have made it through all these years if we had not had this congregation and people like Pastor,” Aaron Hallien said.
Bangert said preaching and connecting with people from the pulpit is a skill learned from experience. However, he still prepares a written document that provides some structure to sermons on Sunday.
Bangert’s father, Norman Bangert, was also a Lutheran minister, as was his grandfather, Fred Bangert and a great maternal grandfather. Bangert said his father, who died before he went to seminary, had a big influence on his style of preaching.
“I always felt like (dad) was talking to me,” Bangert said.
Due to his father’s ministry, Bangert’s family moved from Kaneohe, Hawaii, to San Francisco, California, to Fairbury, Nebraska, where he spent most of his childhood. He said there are certain moments in his life that really stand out as times when he believes God was reaching out, communicating a needed life change or something else important. The crash was one of them.
When he was 10, Bangert’s mom, Bonnie Bangert, died of cancer at 38 and soon after he moved with his dad and across the country to the Midwest. He said his dad’s sister, Dorothy, gave up a principal job at a Lutheran school in Hawaii to serve as his and his three sisters’ surrogate mother in Nebraska.
“I think that whole incident, those incidents in my life shaped and formed me,” Bangert said. “It’s very easy for me, now, to be able to empathize with people in difficult circumstances because I’ve been there and I know how God uses those difficult circumstances for our good.”
Bangert attended junior college at St. John’s College in Winfield, Kansas. He later graduated from Concordia Teachers College, which is now Concordia University in River Forest, Illinois. With a 6-foot-3-inch build, he played basketball, later dropping hoops for soccer, baseball and football. Bangert got a math degree and taught at Immanuel Lutheran School in Memphis for two years before seminary.
He said while in Franklin County occasionally opportunities at other places would come around, but he never felt the need to move on from Washington.
“This is home now,” he said, adding he planned on continuing to be a part of Immanuel’s congregation, so long as he feels he is not in the way of the new minister.
“We’ve had 30 years of, I think, successful ministry, and 30 years of growth,” Bangert said. “It’s just been pretty much conflict-free, so it’s just been a good fit and was a good place to raise my family.”
Bangert and his wife, Lisa Bangert, have three children, Jessica, Joshua and Johanna. Now, the couple has nine grandchildren, all of whom live within an hour’s drive and Bangert said he would like to spend more time with them in addition to some traveling.
In his retirement, Bangert said he plans on doing some home visits to parishioners.
He didn’t have any advice to the incoming pastor specific to Washington, but said, “It’s a great community and it’s been a wonderful place to raise our family.”
He said Immanuel has over the years hosted third-year seminary students called vicars. Being a pastor is important work, Bangert said, and he regularly encourages students at Immanuel to consider the profession. The vicars would help with day-to-day operations, and Bangert said he expected them to prepare a sermon for some Sundays.
And Bangert, who said he still practices his sermons despite having decades of experience, said he plans to be available as a pulpit supply pastor if a church in the area needs a speaker.
“Anybody can get up and read something,” Bangert said. “When you’re talking from the heart, people perceive that it is not just something that you prepared and gave to us, but that it means something to you. Even if it’s been prepared, it’s from the heart.”