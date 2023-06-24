Something borrowed: Four generations have shared the same wedding dress

In 1998, Ann-Renee Gargrave embraced a family tradition by wearing her great-grandmother’s wedding dress. It’s been a good luck charm for every bride that’s worn it.
“It made the ‘something borrowed’ part really easy,” joked Gargrave. “But I honestly probably appreciate the dress way more now. I don’t think I put as much thought into it back then that I was carrying on a tradition. So it was kind of neat to be a part of that, to see pictures of everyone wearing it and just know I was part of that legacy.”
Gargrave, of Augusta, was married on June 13 to Eric Gargrave at the Old Peace Church on the Daniel Boone historic site in Defiance.
“I got married in a historic place so the dress seemed to kind of fit with that as well,” Gargrave said. “At first I wasn’t sure if I was going to wear it, but I put it on and I was like ‘this would be kind of neat in that setting.’ So, I just kind of decided to wear it.”
The 118-year-old gown is made of tissue batiste, which is a lightweight semi-sheer fabric. It showcases a large Bertha collar with an embroidered lace yoke — a high-neck design — three tiers of puffs in the sleeves with matching embroidered lace at the wrists. With its A-line design, the dress falls effortlessly to the floor. Down the skirt, the dress is adorned with a double ruffle, and covered in seven yards of material including the train and a ruffled hem.
Gargrave described her wedding dress as “quaint and delicate with a lot of fine handwork,” and a fabric similar to cotton but very thin.
To give her special day her own flare, Gargrave wore a custom-made, wide-brim matching hat with the dress.
“I found a really cool lady in downtown St. Louis who had been a hat maker for 50 years,” she said. “So I went down there and she made me this hat with a fabric that really matched the dress. It was amazing.”
Before Gargrave, her mother Ruth-Ann Brown, also of Augusta, wore the dress on her wedding day in 1973. Brown married Victor, who she met as a camp counselor at Lake Geneva Youth Camp, on June 9 in Mount Pleasant, Illinois. The couple was married in a double ring service in Mount Prospect Bible Church with the Rev. Craig Massey of Des Plaines Bible Church performing the service. He was assisted by the Rev. George Nelson of the Emmaus Bible Chapel in St. Louis.
“I chose to wear the dress because of tradition, to save money and because it was in good condition,” said Ruth-Ann Brown. “My mom was very happy I wore it, and it was a blessing that our daughter did as well.”
Brown chose to wear a long veil edged in lace and a bouquet of white roses, white carnations and Stephanotis to complete her wedding day ensemble.
“It’s fairly simplistic in its design,” said Vic Brown. “It’s not super fancy. The lace kind of sets it off around the arms, the wrists and around by the neck. It’s just a very simple kind of cloth. It’s very pretty.”
Though the two had four children — Ann-Renee, Joel, Aaron and Rebekah — Ann-Renee was the only daughter to wear the multi-generational garment.
“I think our other daughter just really wanted to wear her own dress to her wedding,” said Ruth-Ann Brown.
Thirty years earlier on June 6, 1943, Brown’s mother Norma Morris married her father Aldwin Eugene Morris in Decatur, Illinois wearing the same dress. Morris was the first to decide to wear her mother’s gown, and though she was the fifth of six children, she was the only one who wore it.
In 1905, Ida Bolz, Gargrave’s great-grandmother, wore the handmade wedding gown her sister created for her when she married August Morenz in Decatur, Illinois.
Vic Brown said he believes the generational significance of the dress is what makes it so special to everyone who has worn in.
“When you think of four different people in the same family wearing the same dress, that’s pretty incredible,” he said.
After all these years and weddings, the dress is still in good condition.
Ruth-Ann Brown said the dress was cleaned after each wedding, wrapped for protection, stored in a sealed container and kept in the dark.
“It’s still in sufficient shape,” Vic Brown said. “I mean, the fabric itself still looks pretty amazing.”
On Saturday, June 10, Ruth-Ann and Vic Brown celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at the Harmonie Verein in Augusta, where the gown was put on a mannequin for display.
“I think my grandma put in everyone’s sizes and how much everyone weighed when they wore the dress for everyone to see,” said Gargrave. “I was 110 when I wore it and I think my great-grandma was like 80 or 90 pounds.”
Ruth-Ann Brown said her maid of honor flew in from Mesa, Arizona for their anniversary, along with five others who attended their wedding back in 1973.
Twenty-five years have passed since the dress has been a focal point of a wedding, but Ruth-Ann and Vic have 15 grandchildren who they hope might someday take part in the tradition.
“Picking out your wedding dress is such a personal thing so it will be interesting to see what they decide but it was nice that they got to see it live and in person at my parent’s 50th wedding anniversary.”
After 118 years and four successful marriages, Gargrave and her parents consider the dress to be lucky.
“Maybe it is lucky because everyone who has worn it has stayed together with their spouse,” Gargrave joked. “I mean, so far so good!”
