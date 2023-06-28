Six-year-old cousins raise nearly $3,000 for Police Officer Adam Sullentrup

Donations have been pouring in for Hermann Police officer Adam Sullentrup including from two enterprising six-year-old cousins with big hearts.
Landon Roesner, of St. Clair and Teddy Hinrichs, of Union, have raised $2,946.97 for Sullentrup – money raised at their lemonade stands.
St. Clair kindergarten graduate Landon Roesner started his own business, Landon’s Lemonade Stand, to give back to his community. The idea came from his cousin Teddy Hinrichs, who also just completed kindergarten.
Sullentrup and his partner, Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith, were both shot in a March 12 incident in Hermann. Griffith died in the shooting while Sullentrup is still recovering. He has undergone brain surgery and is receiving physical therapy at Craig Hospital in Englewood, Colorado.
Teddy Hinrichs started his stand at his subdivision-wide garage sale on April 29.
Brittany Roesner, Landon Roesner’s mom, said once she heard about Teddy Hinrichs’ lemonade stand she made up her mind to stop by and make a donation. She brought Landon Roesner with her.
When Landon Roesner saw his cousin hustling at the lemonade stand, he decided to help him make some sales.
“I think they have seen lemonade stands on different shows,” said Brittany Roesner. “When Landon was selling with Teddy, Amy, (Teddy Hinrichs’ mom) made the comment, ‘Gosh Landon you’re a great salesman.’”
“He was more of a salesmen than Teddy,” said Amy Hinrichs laughing. “Teddy was more worried if people wanted ice in their cup or not.”
Before Teddy Hinrichs started his stand, Amy Hinrichs suggested he donate the money to Sullentrup.
“We did it for Police Officer Adam Sullentrup,” said Teddy Hinrichs.
“We were having our subdivision garage sale,” said Amy Hinrichs. “I couldn’t have a garage sale, (she didn’t have anything to sell) but he wanted to do a lemonade stand. And I said ‘OK buddy, if that’s what you want to do, we’ll do a lemonade stand.’ But I told him instead of getting money for toys, would you like to donate it to someone? He said yeah, so I said, ‘Well nana and papa are visiting Police Officer Sullentrup, would you like to donate to him?’ And he said, ‘That’s a great idea.’”
Teddy Hinrichs made $250 selling lemonade, cookies and brownies that day.
“My mommy made the lemonade and my daddy got one pack too,” Teddy Hinrichs said.
“Yeah, we ran out of lemonade and dad had to run to the store to buy some more,” said Amy Hinrichs.
While the young entrepreneurs worked the lemonade stand, their grandmother, Cindy Roesner, was in Colorado visiting Adam and Michelle Sullentrup. Cindy Roesner is long-time friends with Adam’s parents.
Cindy Roesner said she was impressed her grandchildren were willing to help the Sullentrup family.
“I’m touched that my grandkids did this,” she said. “I was visiting Adam at the time, and I didn’t even know (Amy Hinrichs) was doing it until she sent me pictures that day, and I shared the photos with Adam and Michelle.”
After leaving his cousin’s house, Landon Roesner asked his mom if he could open a lemonade stand of his own. She agreed, and Landon Roesner started Landon’s Lemonade Stand on June 2, at the St. Clair Saddle Club’s Chas’n 3 5D Barrel Series. He continued his lemonade sales at his family’s garage sale in St. Clair on June 3 and 4, where he sold lemonade and other snacks.
“I had the idea from Teddy’s lemonade stand, so I decided to do it too,” Landon Roesner explained.
“When the St. Clair Saddle Club found out we were doing this they invited us up and they provided Landon half of their extra money and whatever donations he received while he was there,” said Brittany Roesner. “So he had almost $300 by Friday night, and then by the end of Sunday the fourth we were up to $900. I was like ‘well I want to try and get to $1000 because this is amazing.’ ”
She later posted pictures of Landon Roesner and his lemonade stand on Facebook.
“I reached out on Facebook on the ‘People Making St. Clair Succeed’ page, and I just asked if we could get five St. Clair businesses to donate $20 a piece,” said Brittany Roesner. “We had so many businesses reach out and most of them did $20, some did $100, Domino’s in St. Clair did $500, which was amazing.”
As the weeks went on, Brittany Roesner posted on various Facebook pages and groups about Landon’s Lemonade Stand. The more exposure he got on the social media platform, the more people heard about his efforts and wanted to donate to the cause.
Dana’s Shaved Ice & Ice Cream in St. Clair asked for Landon Roesner to set up his stand at her store.
“Dana’s Shaved Ice, who sponsors his t-ball team as well, she fell in love with him and said ‘I would love to get him up here for his lemonade stand,’” Brittany Roesner explained. “We didn’t have time, so she was like, ‘Can I put out donation jars this week for him?’ I knew we had to go pick up the jars on Friday the 16th, so I said how about we just bring his stand up there and sit up there for a few hours and then we’ll take all the donations. Well that raised $677 that week and that evening which put us at the $2,636,97 amount.”
He also received donations from Sullivan Bank, Bulldog Car and Pet Wash, DeAnn’s Dazzling Designs, The Whistle Stop, Hwy 47 Carts and Trailers, The Lackey Group, Farmers Insurance - Nathan Puls, Save-A-Lot, JCM Cleaning LLC and Scarlett’s Bar and Grill.
While selling lemonade, Landon Roesner and Teddy Hinrichs had several special customers. They included St. Clair firefighters, members of the St. Clair Police Department and St. Clair EMS personnel. Hermann Law Enforcement Officer Josh Krull stopped by as did Sullentrup’s aunt Karen and cousin Kylie Sullentrup along with supporters from Sullivan, St. Clair, Pacific and Washington.
“I got the firemen, the ambulance and the policemen at my lemonade stand,” Landon Roesner said. “And we sent people certificates.”
As individuals donated to Landon’s Lemonade Stand, he would pass out certificates of kindness and snap a photo with each person who helped him achieve his goal of supporting Officer Sullentrup.
Krull presented both the boys with a Hermann Police Department patch, a Hermann Police Department coin, a thin blue line flag lapel and a personal letter on the chief’s letterhead thanking them and inducting them into the Thin Blue Line Family.
On Saturday, June 17, Brittany Roesner and Amy Hinrich’s announced the cousins’ grand total during the Beers & Bingo Benefit at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Washington for Sullentrup. Brittany Roesner said the event raised $40,000.
“I don’t think it’s really surprising for any of us,” said Brittany Roesner. “For these two specifically, they’re very similar in their personalities. They’re always concerned. Like Landon is always concerned if someone at school is crying or if something’s wrong. He’s always been that kid, and Teddy is the same way. That’s just their intuition. So when you say we’re going to help somebody, they’re like OK. It’s never ‘I want something for myself.’ It’s just nice to see young kids like that do something like what they did. It’s important to teach them that in a world with so much darkness we need to bring light and teach them that there is good. If we teach them that there is good then they will grow up and continue that.”
The Roesner and Hinrichs families want to thank everyone that came out to support the boys and support Adam Sullentrup.
To follow along with Landon Roesner’s future lemonade stands or to find events in the Franklin County area to donate to those in need, follow “Landon’s Lemonade Stand” on Facebook.
