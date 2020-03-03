As she sat down at her kitchen table for this interview, Chris Stuckenschneider pointed to a wood carving she found in an out-of-the-way shop in France several years ago. It shows a person struggling to climb a ladder set against a towering stack of wobbling, bobbling books.
“This is my life,” said Chris, with a laugh.
And she couldn’t be happier about it.
As book editor at The Missourian, where going on 20 years now she writes multiple columns and reviews for readers of all ages, Chris, of Washington, is living her dream life, one she went about creating for herself when at age 50 she traded a teaching career that she had only just begun for a job writing a weekly newspaper column, “Sights and Insights.”
At a time in life when most people are beginning to think about winding down their careers, Chris was ramping hers up, although she didn’t know it at the time.
It was “a detour,” as she describes it. But it has led her to work that is more fulfilling than she ever could have imagined. Reading and researching books to recommend and writing reviews is not a job to her.
“This is how I want to live,” she said. “I cannot imagine not getting to do this.”
Grew Up Reading
Chris’ love of reading can be traced back directly to her mother, Amy Flottmann, an avid reader to this day who not only modeled reading to her daughter, but also made sure she had access to many books.
There was no library in Gerald, where Chris grew up, but the Scenic Regional Library bookmobile came to town on occasion, and she was a regular patron.
“It’s neat how reading gets handed down through the generations,” she said. “Mom was the one who took me to the bookmobile. There wasn’t a whole lot to do in Gerald in the summer. I remember walking home with stacks of books, and that afternoon was just a smorgasbord of reading.
“Mom was a complete, total, 100 percent influence on who I became,” Chris added. “She always had a book going,” and she loved to talk about books with others.
And just like her mom passed on a love of reading to her, Chris did the same for her three daughters and five grandchildren. The secret, said Chris, is to start reading to them as babies and to model reading.
“It’s the greatest gift you can give,” she remarked.
Of course, now that her grandchildren are teens and preteens, encouraging them to read more sometimes requires a different approach.
“The boys, Miles, 17, and Reed, 15, don’t have as much time for pleasure reading because of required reading in school. But I haven’t given up. I still take books to them I think they might like. And, of course, I make deliveries to the girls, Avery, 14, Phoebe, 11, and Parker, 10. Avery is more into writing her own stories at present, but the two P’s enjoy chapter books and share my love of picture books, which I remind them people are never too old to relish.”
Good Teachers Were a Big Influence
If Chris’ mom lit her fire for reading, it was her teachers who fanned the flames — people like Mrs. Harman, an English teacher at Owensville High School; and East Central College instructors Dr. Bob Harvey, who taught English, and John Anglin, who taught theater appreciation and speech.
Looking back, Chris said she didn’t initially have any sort of a plan to get a degree. She took mostly night classes in everything from ballet to Shakespeare — anything that interested her. But as her daughters got into middle and high school, she began to think about making something of all those random credit hours she had earned.
Dr. Harvey had made such an impression on her that she thought teaching English would be her dream job. She was working in ECC’s writing lab, helping other students with their writing, and she loved it.
Fell in Love With Newspaper Writing
After ECC, Chris enrolled briefly at UM-St. Louis before transferring to Fontbonne University to complete her teaching degree. In her last semester, she ended up enrolling in a class for newspaper/magazine writing, but not by choice.
It was the only class still open, she explained. She pleaded with her adviser to see if anything else was available, but he told her, “It will be good training.” Chris countered with, “I’ll never use it. I won’t ever work for a newspaper.”
Chris graduated in December with a teaching certification in secondary English and returned to ECC to work at the writing center. Shortly thereafter, she took a job at Washington High School teaching English that also required her to teach newspaper and yearbook, so she returned to college to get certified in journalism.
She enjoyed working with the students as they crafted stories for the school newspaper and yearbook. The downside was holding their feet to the fire on deadlines, which began to feel overwhelming — so much so that Chris thought she should try just teaching English and took a job doing so at St. Gertrude School.
She was there a year when she realized teaching might not be for her — niggling in the back of her mind were pieces she’d started writing while at Washington High School, about her family and life, about funny experiences she had or observed.
That’s when she approached The Missourian about writing a column for the newspaper.
“I agonized over leaving teaching after only seven years,” she said. “I thought, ‘How can I do this?’ I had just gotten my degree, I had student loans and we had two kids in college. But I quit teaching in May, and I was hired at The Missourian right after the Fair.”
No one was more surprised than she was. Bill Miller Sr., publisher and editor, told her, “Keep it about Washington,” before asking, “What are you going to call the column?”
She panicked, not having thought that far ahead, but the next day she suggested, “Sights and Insights” to Miller since the column would be about what she saw and what she thought.
Coming in, she only had two columns written from the journal she’d been keeping. The first was about the ceramic ducks people place on their front porches and dress up for holidays, and the other was on her husband Sparky’s poker club.
Then the worry and stress about what to write about next began — and continued for the 22 years that she wrote “Sights and Insights” for The Missourian.
A few years after she began writing her weekly column, Chris approached Sue Miller Warden about writing a monthly book column too. Inspired by Oprah’s Book Club, she began writing “Novel Ideas” for the third weekend issue every month.
That was nearly 20 years ago. It was the beginning of both a new career for Chris and a series of book recommendation columns offered by The Missourian.
Creating Her Dream Job
Chris is quick to credit the Miller family with giving her the space and freedom to write about what she wants where books are concerned.
“They have welcomed every idea I’ve ever brought to them,” she said, noting that as avid book readers themselves, they recognize the value of books.
She also remains grateful to her husband of nearly 51 years.
“I couldn’t do my job without Spark’s encouragement and help,” said Chris. “He has always been my first editor — he’s listened to me read my work out loud and offered suggestions over the years. He’s also my muscle man, has carried more boxes of books than I can possibly count and continues to do so.”
In addition to “Novel Ideas,” Chris writes and coordinates the monthly Book Buzz Picks column in the first weekend issue of the month, the Baby Buzz column in the second weekend issue, the Book Buzz Reviews column in the fourth weekend issue of the month and features book reviews written by area students, and the monthly Book Sprouts column in Senior LifeTimes, featuring children’s book reviews for grandparents wanting gift ideas for their grandchildren.
She also coordinates the MO Books Blog featuring book reviews written by about a dozen or so people, from teenagers to seniors, across the community. New reviews appear on The Missourian’s website, www.emissourian.com, daily.
Miller said he always had confidence in Chris when she brought new ideas regarding books and reviews to the newspaper.
“She’s a very wise person, because of all her reading, and I’ve always trusted her judgment,” said Miller.
He described her as a “late bloomer” when it came to getting her education and starting her career, but Missourian readers are reaping the rewards.
“Chris has inspired many people, young and old, particularly children, to read,” said Miller. “She has a keen insight into authors and the point of different books and stories, and the reviews she writes are very good.
“We are fortunate to have her involved in all of these different projects. She does an excellent job.”
The blog and several of the columns grew out of Chris looking for a place to recommend more of the good books that publishers were sending. Over the years she has developed a strong relationship with publishing companies across the country because of her ability to promote new titles.
But that reputation is one that Chris had to go about building book by book. When The Missourian gave her permission to write book reviews, the newspaper didn’t have any direction for her on how to go about doing that. Nor did it have any people for her to contact in getting started.
If she wanted to be a book reviewer, she had to figure out how to do that on her own. She reached out to Book Editor John Mark Eberhart at The Kansas City Star, who has since passed away, and he agreed to meet with her.
“I will always be indebted to him, because what John told me was so special,” Chris recalled. “I said, ‘I feel inadequate writing reviews for our newspaper. I don’t know how to do it.’ And he said, ‘You have your own voice. You just focus on being the voice of books for your community.’ ”
He also sent her all of his contacts at the publishing houses; many are people she works with today in regard to review copies.
A Community of Readers
Several years ago Chris launched the MO Books Blog on The Missourian’s website with the intention of giving more good books a place to be recommended. Not all are right for “Novel Ideas,” and there’s only so much space in the newspaper.
“Books were falling through the cracks that were too good to pass up. I didn’t have time to read them all so I started the blog as a means to get the word out,” said Chris.
The readers who review the books are not paid in money, but they get to keep the advanced reader copies of the books they review, along with the perk of getting to read titles before they are available to the public.
The reviewers say getting the new books that Chris leaves on their porches, or at the library, feels like Christmas, because they never know what they are going to find.
Chris welcomes more reviewers. Anyone who would like to write reviews should contact her by email at cstucky@me.com. All ages are welcome, and reviewers can select the genre they want to review.
She plans to begin holding regular events related to the blog at Neighborhood Reads bookstore, 401 Lafayette St. in Downtown Washington. Dawn Kitchell, who owns the bookstore and has worked with Chris for 18 years as co-coordinators of The Missourian’s Book Buzz youth literacy project, said there is nobody in the community who has more of a passion for books and reading than Chris.
“Over the years, Chris has worked to find a way to recommend books to every age reader,” Kitchell said. “She’s reviewing books and making suggestions for babies from birth through adults — even suggesting good books for grandparents to read with their grandchildren in Senior LifeTimes. That’s pretty remarkable and speaks volumes for her passion for sharing good books.”
Family Reading Night
The Missourian is preparing to hold its 20th Family Reading Night event Friday, March 6, at Washington Middle School. A key feature of the annual event is having a children’s book author or illustrator as a guest speaker.
This year’s speaker will be Peter H. Reynolds, creator of “The Dot” and “Ish,” among other titles, who will be sharing his newest book, “Be You!”
Chris was instrumental in bringing the first author to Family Reading Night in 2003, and every year she helps select which book and author/illustrator to feature, along with Kitchell. It’s a special book that gets selected for Family Reading Night, Chris explained.
“We definitely look for a book with a message, but it also has to have absolutely fantastic pictures and a fantastic story,” she said. “With any book that we choose, it’s that magic that happens between the illustration and the story.”
Chris said she and Kitchell know instantly when a book they read will be perfect for Family Reading Night.
“And then this idea tornado starts happening between us,” said Chris. “It’s like an electrical thing. It’s fun brainstorming with Dawn.”
‘That’s the Very Best’
In between all of the book reviews she’s written and the columns that she wrote, Chris, who also served on the Washington Public Library board for nine years, wrote three books of her own — two children’s picture books, “Twist of Fate, the Miracle Colt and His Friends” (2009) and “Patriotic Pals, Tails of Civil War Dogs” (2013), and one coffee table book she co-wrote with Jeanne Miller Wood, “My Washington, Photographs and Reflections” (2014) that features photographs of local landmarks and favorite spots, as well as heartfelt sentiments about the town from more than 150 citizens proud to call the community home.
“Twist of Fate” began as a “Sights and Insights” column about a colt that was born seven months after its mother survived a tractor-trailer accident on the way to a slaughter facility. The column led to Chris writing a serial story for Missouri Press Foundation’s Newspaper in Education program.
Her second book, “Patriotic Pals” also began as a serial story for the NIE program.
Each of those projects was a fun and unique experience that she’s proud to have her name on, but when she looks back on her career, Chris said what she’s most proud of is helping to create a community of readers.
“When you see children in line to meet an author and how excited they are or to see how grateful a blogger is to get review copies, that kind of feedback is what warms my heart,” she said.
She remembers walking through The Missourian office one day, seeing a co-worker reading her column and laughing over something humorous that she’d written.
“Those (memories) are priceless,” she said, with a smile.
“Having someone come up to me to say that they are reading something I recommended in the paper or a book they read about on the blog or how excited they are about a Book Buzz Pick and the students writing reviews . . . That’s the very best. To know that you have made a difference in somebody’s life in regard to reading.”