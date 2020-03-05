In 1969 a gallon of gas cost 35 cents. Elvis, The Beatles and The Rolling Stones topped the charts, and “Rowan and Martin’s Laugh In” was the No. 1 show on television.
That same year, Dave Struckhoff joined the Augusta Fire Department, which would result in 50 years as a volunteer and 30 as a career firefighter.
Stuckhoff, 67, was born and raised in Augusta and spent his childhood tagging along with his father on electrical and plumbing jobs and when the fire bell rang, he went to the firehouse with his father too.
“Dad was a firefighter and I hung around the firehouse since I was about 10,” Struckhoff said. “When he got a fire call, I went with him. I officially joined when I was 18.”
Stuckhoff explained in those days, much like it is now, many of the firefighters were farmers and when a call came in most responded directly to the scene of the emergency.
Before the days of cellphones and pagers, a party line was used to notify members of a call, which could also be time-consuming.
“If we were lucky we’d have one guy to drive the truck,” Struckhoff said. “There were 10 or 12 phones on the party line and the wives would start calling other wives. The first guy to get to the firehouse would blow the siren to let the guys out in the farm fields know there was a fire.”
When Augusta did finally get pagers to alert firefighters of an emergency no matter where they were, dispatching was an issue.
“We dispatched the fire department from our house for a couple of years,” Struckhoff said. “We also used Washington for a while and now we use St. Charles.”
After graduating from Washington High School in 1971, Struckhoff and his brother continued doing electrical and plumbing work with their father and eventually took over the business.
Also during this time Struckhoff met is wife Judy while playing baseball at a church picnic and the couple married in 1977.
Career
In 1988, a gallon of gas was 86 cents, George Michael, Whitney Houston and George Harrison had No. 1 hits, and “The Cosby Show” was tops on television.
Struckhoff had risen through the ranks of the Augusta Fire Department and reached the top spot as chief by the late 1980s.
“After about 18 years, we decided we needed to get bigger or do something else,” Struckhoff said. “In 1988 I got hired at Cottleville Fire Department. I knew the chief and just walked in and filled out an application.”
Struckhoff added you can’t just walk in and get a firefighting job today like you could 30 years ago, due to advanced training and standards required.
Despite working full time as a career firefighter, Stuckhoff still found time to run calls for Augusta and is even a member of the Marthasville Fire Department as well.
Struckhoff reached the rank of captain at Cottleville and after 30 years on the job, he retired in 2018.
“When you’re young you want to run as many calls as you can,” Struckhoff said. “When I first joined Cottleville, it wasn’t really busy and Augusta wasn’t busy at all.”
With his working and resting hours filled with fire service, he says he was never burned out (pun intended).
“I like being a fireman,” Struckhoff said. “I wanted to help my community. I also loved the camaraderie with the other guys.”
Stuckhoff added young people coming into the fire service don’t have the same sense of service.
“Volunteers are there because they want to be,” Struckhoff said. “The others are just there for the paycheck.”
Still active with Augusta and Marthasville, Struckhoff reminisced about the good and the bad.
Because Augusta lies in a rural area and the nearest EMS service is at least 15 minutes away, Augusta runs fire trucks to every medical call.
“The best part was being on the truck going to calls,” Struckhoff said. “The worst part is the car accidents involving kids and adults. The ones who are taken off to the hospital don’t stick with you as bad as when people die in front of you.”
Close Call
He added one particular close call that sticks in his memory was being in a flashover, which is one of the most life-threatening situations for firefighters.
The technical definition of a flashover is the near-simultaneous ignition of most of the directly exposed combustible material in an enclosed area.
When certain organic materials are heated, they undergo thermal decomposition and release flammable gases.
In layman’s terms, when the gases in a room on fire become super heated due to no ventilation the smoke can in essence explode at temperatures of 1,200 to 1,500 degrees.
This will ignite most contents of the room and even firefighters’ protective gear will only give them 30 seconds of protection in the intense fire and heat.
“It was in a commercial building and we found out it was an arson,” Struckhoff said. “Sometimes the firefighters don’t ever know what happened.”
Stuckhoff says his only regret in the past 50 years on Augusta and 30 at Cottleville Fire Department was not joining sooner.
Serving in both types of fire departments he feels was beneficial to both.
“It was a good job and still is,” Struckhoff said. “You can always learn something. You always come back from a call and say. ‘This is what we did right or This is what we should have done’.”
Accomplishments
Struckhoff served at Augusta’s fire chief for 15 years and was the president of the St. Charles County Fire Protection Association.
He served on the St. Charles County Fire Academy Board and as an EMT with the St. Charles County Ambulance District.
Struckhoff is a state-certified firefighter, instructor and investigator, and swift water rescue and CPR instructor.
He is also a Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus.
Retirement
In 2020, a gallon of gas costs $2.53, Tame Impala, Dua Lipa and Little Big Town top the music charts and ironically, a show titled “911” is in the top five on network television.
In his retirement, Struckhoff is still tinkering, doing odd jobs here and there.
He and Judy, who is a nurse in the Wentzville School District, enjoy camping and spending time with their children Clare, who also has spent time as a firefighter, and Dana, and five grandchildren.