Jim Gephardt said it himself, “Washington is a good area for volunteers, whenever there is a need, people seem to step up.” The St. Peter’s United Church of Christ (UCC) Food Pantry provides meals for many local residents in need, and is only made possible by the work of volunteers, many of whom are seniors.
Gephardt has been volunteering at the food pantry for 15 years, where he and others run food drives, collect and organize donations, and distribute food to patrons all year round. Of all the things he’s done in his life, volunteering has been one of the most fulfilling.
Teacher, Coach and Volunteer
A Washington resident since birth, Gephardt retired from his position as a math teacher at WHS in 2005 after 27 years. He taught mainly algebra, trigonometry and precalculus.
“I always encouraged the kids to look at things mathematically,” Gephardt remarked. “By the time kids get to high school, they either like it or not, so I tried to always make it relevant.”
A dedicated teacher, he talked about how important math is for everyday life.
“I think math is the groundwork for logical thinking,” he noted. “It helps people connect the dots.”
While a student at Washington High School, Gephardt was a member of the National Honor Society and served as class president. He also participated in track, basketball and football. He was a football co-captain his senior year and helped lead the Blue Jays to a perfect 9-0 season.
He attended Northeast Missouri State on a football scholarship. His love of education led him to major in math during his time there (1968-1973). He then began his teaching career at Fort Zumwalt where from 1974-78 he taught math and was an assistant coach in both track and football.
Gephardt returned to Washington High School in 1978 to teach math.
During that time, he also spent countless hours coaching — first as an assistant and then as varsity track coach from 1978-1986; assistant football coach from 1988-1990; and varsity football head coach from 1991-1997.
One of his former players said that Coach Gephardt taught his players to handle both victories and defeats as professionals — a lesson they carried to other aspects of their lives.
Gephardt spoke highly of the athletes he coached and other students at the high school. “Sports are a great activity, like band and other extracurriculars,” he said. “They help build friendships and teamwork.”
Gephardt said the best aspect of his jobs as coach and teacher was the athletes and students he worked with. “My favorite thing was working with the kids in the classroom and on the field.”
Gephardt was also grateful for the help young people provide for the food pantry. “We have some kids who help with the food drives, like the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts.”
Following retirement, he started volunteering even more at St. Peter’s UCC, especially with the food pantry.
“There’s a need for this kind of organization, plus I have the time and effort to do it,” he explained.
The food pantry began its operation in 1983 under the direction of Lou and Theo Wagner, Laura Nahm and Dorothy Meyer. The organization then grew over the years to the more than 20-person operation that it is today. “It was an evolution,” remarked Gephardt.
Gephardt has been the director of the food pantry since 2012. “I’m the treasurer, the food buyer and the contact guy.” He is the person to call for donations, asking questions and general management.
Gephardt, a member of St. Peter’s, is a regular volunteer with other committees and parts of the church. He volunteers at the church’s cemetery, especially with landscaping, in addition to helping with maintenance around the church.
“I don’t mind volunteering,” Gephardt said with a smile.
Providing for the Community
The food pantry, open Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, is a year-round supplier of meals for families in need. Families from the Washington School District can come in once a month and receive a box of prepackaged food staples. These often include cereal, canned goods, pastas, juice and other items.
Gephardt estimates that the food pantry provides for about 70 families a month.
The food pantry also provides supplies for the homeless in the community, making and distributing packages of nonperishable food items and various toiletries.
The pantry is located in the basement of St. Peter’s UCC. Regular volunteers work hard all month to collect donations, buy supplies, stock shelves and prepare and package the food.
The pantry receives a number of donations from various organizations and individuals in the area. It also receives sizable donations each year from the area’s three major drives: the Girl Scouts “April Showers” drive, the Boy Scouts “Scouting for Food” drive, and the United States Postal Service “Stamp Out Hunger” drive.
Recently, the St. Peter’s UCC held the Community Festival of Trees, one of its most successful and well-known events. Beginning in 1994, organizations and individuals from the area decorate a themed Christmas tree. From Thanksgiving to Christmas, people are encouraged to bring in canned goods and other nonperishable food items and place them under what they think is the best tree. Each item equals one vote.
Gephardt noted that 65 organizations and individuals made trees for the contest this year, and a new record of 15,519 items of food were collected. They were equally distributed among the three area food pantries: St. Francis Borgia Food Pantry, Loving Hearts, and St. Peter’s UCC Food Pantry.
A Selfless Team
Gephardt spoke highly of the other volunteers who also make the food pantry’s work possible. “It’s a team effort,” he said. “We’ve had a really good bunch of volunteers over the years, from the church and the community.”
The team of volunteers who work tirelessly with Gephardt divvy up tasks and times to keep the food pantry up and running all year long.
One of the volunteers is Dorothy Meyer, who was one of the four initial founders of the food pantry. She continues to help by packaging meals and handing them out to patrons of the food pantry. She also stocks the shelves and helps with the multiple food drives. Initially volunteering as a way to fill time, she, like Jim and others, has come to love the work.
“I do it because I love it. I love to volunteer and I love meeting the people,” Meyer said.
Another key figure to the food pantry is Ron Mueller, who has been at the food pantry for 30 years. “We are helping people out, you don’t judge them,” Mueller noted. He said there are lots of reasons people come to the food pantry for support. “We take the people as they are.”
All of the volunteers noted a key aspect to the charitable work is having fun and making a difference. “The deal is you try to have fun at the job,” Mueller said. His favorite part of the work is giving the children of clients a special dessert treat when they come in with their parents. The volunteers usually keep a sweet treat, such as Little Debbie cakes, out of the box for any kids, so they can eat it right away.
“Their eyes light up,” Mueller remarked. “They are very appreciative.”
Another regular volunteer, Dennis Sahm, said, “I just work up here for fun. I like to volunteer, it gives you a lot of good exercise.” Running the food pantry takes a good deal of heavy lifting and constant movement.
Meyer also noted the collective effort it takes to run the food pantry. “It’s a community effort. It would not be what it is now had it not been for all the great volunteers along the way.” The volunteers also expressed their gratitude to the Washington area for its support. “People of the community are very giving and very caring,” said Mueller.
When asked what the public can do to help the food pantry, Gephardt said, “They do a lot already. We get a lot of donations of actual food items and monetary donations. They are doing a fantastic job, above and beyond already.”
The food pantry is open on Mondays from 12-2 p.m., Tuesdays from 12:30-2:30 p.m., and on Thursdays from 9-11 a.m. Clients of the food pantry must live in the Washington School District and present photo ID and proof of address. To contact the food pantry, call the St. Peter’s UCC office at 636-239-6176.