Paige Byrne Shortal, Union, had only been a Catholic for a couple of years back in the mid-1970s when the Jesuits at Saint Louis University put her in charge of directing the choir for their Masses at St. Francis Xavier (College) Church on campus.
She had been working at the College Church as a “gopher,” basically, when the pastor asked her to be the liaison between the Saint Louis Jesuits and the parish.
People had been streaming to Masses that the Saint Louis Jesuits, a then-newly-formed music sensation in the Catholic Church, were holding in the seminary, considered a “semi-private oratory,” and which the archbishop said wasn’t allowed, Shortal recalled. Public Masses were required to be held in public spaces, so he ordered them to move their Mass to the College Church.
The Saint Louis Jesuits were given the 11 a.m. Sunday Mass, and Shortal served as coordinator for the lectors and Eucharistic ministers. People from throughout the metropolitan area were drawn to these Masses largely because of the music that is still in hymnals all over the world — “One Bread, One Body;” “Here I Am, Lord;” “Sing a New Song,” and so on.
When summer came and the Jesuit musicians left for the season, the Mass suffered, so Shortal offered a solution.
She formed and directed a summer choir until the Jesuits returned in the fall. A year or two later, Shortal was put in charge of the choir year-round, and by the time she left the College Church to come to St. Francis Borgia Parish in Washington, her title was director of liturgy and music.
Shortal has a talent for understanding how the liturgy and music fit together — how music adds to and really is an essential part of the Mass. Christians across Franklin County can attest to that.
While serving as the pastoral associate at Borgia, she organized the popular Combined Christian Choir, a group of some 80 to 100 singers from various Christian churches (Catholic, Baptist, Lutheran . . . ) across the area who perform two annual concerts on the Sundays before Fourth of July and Thanksgiving.
After serving 20 years as director of both choirs (Borgia and Combined Christian), Shortal retired in 2016, but she could never break away from music completely.
At the invitation of the new director, Katie Alexander, she returned to the CCC to serve as co-director, and that has been just the right amount of work and pleasure.
“I like that very much,” said Shortal. “I’m very happy not to be fully in charge, but keep my hand in.”
Introduced to Christian Church at 21
Shortal doesn’t identify just one location as her childhood home.
“I grew up all over the world, really,” she said.
Born in Alabama and raised in Ohio until she was 10 when her family moved to Darmstadt, Germany, so her father could work as an editor for the Stars and Stripes newspaper serving the U.S. troops, Shortal learned early on that the world was a big place.
The family didn’t attend church, and in high school and college Shortal came under the influence of several professors who introduced her to socialism.
“I was very much into that, and I still have respect for some of it, especially those aspects which align with my faith,” she said. “There is a passage in Acts of the Apostles (4:32-35) where the disciples bring all of their possessions and lay them at the feet of the Apostles, who then distribute them according to the need.
“When I saw that passage at 21 . . . that convinced me that I wanted to be a Christian.”
She was a college student at the University of Oregon on a break visiting her brother in West Virginia when she was passing by a small Catholic church and was drawn inside by the music she heard. A conversation with the priest there led to her taking home a prayer card of the Our Father and a biography of Dorothy Day, which was eye opening.
“She fit perfectly with my socialist ideas — feeding the poor, ministering to the homeless, the whole Catholic worker movement. So I began to get interested,” said Shortal.
She was taking a Greyhound bus back to the west coast and a job opportunity in Alaska when a stranger she met on the bus offered her the chance to stop in St. Louis so she could get a shower at the SLU campus before continuing her journey.
Two weeks later, Shortal was baptized by a Jesuit priest she met there.
“The two passages that convinced me were the Acts of the Apostles (4:35) and the story of Philip and the Eunuch, where he asks, ‘What is to stop me from being baptized right now?’ ”
‘Give Me a Dedicated Room, I’ll Give You a Big Choir’
Shortal came to Franklin County in 1996 when Father Jack Costello, pastor at St. Francis Borgia Parish, offered her a job as choir director and pastoral associate. He was familiar with her work as a choir director at the College Church and wanted her to bring that to Borgia, to build up the choir.
She had no doubt she could do it, as long as he gave her the right kind of space.
“I told him, ‘You give me a dedicated room, and I’ll give you a big choir.’ And we did. We built it in a year,” said Shortal.
She credits Lucy Tobben, who served as the choir’s accompanist, for her role in helping the choir be successful. “Lucy is one of the best accompanists I’ve ever worked with — a fine musician, yet humble enough to follow a director or a singer no matter what she is thrown. And does she ever cover for the mistakes of others!”
In addition to her work with the choir and music, Shortal took on other roles at Borgia. She began writing for various publications and, after completing the proper training at the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., she also worked with parishioners who were seeking annulments.
“The annulment work was really satisfying because there were not many women out here doing it,” said Shortal. “Priests are busy, and annulments take time. And sometimes women want to talk to another woman.”
The annulment process includes a great deal of writing, so Shortal specialized in helping people who were intimidated or overwhelmed by that aspect.
“I developed a system, and, thanks to my dad, I had learned to type when I was 11, and I can type very, very fast. So I would sit at my computer, and they would sit across from me; I would ask the questions and type their answers, helping them with consistency and expanding their answers,” said Shortal.
“I treated it as a pastoral counseling session, so we would work together working through this. And almost everybody I worked with got their annulments.”
An Accidental Choir
The Combined Christian Choir gave its first performance in November 1997, although the choir wasn’t officially formed yet.
It was actually an annual Thanksgiving service that was organized by a group of ministers from all the different Christian churches in the area, said Shortal. Each year a different church hosted the service, and in 1996, Borgia was the host.
As part of the service, ministers from each church said a prayer, and the host church provided the music. Shortal suggested that rather than just having the Borgia choir, she would extend an offer to members of all of the other church choirs to join them.
Around 40 or 50 choir members from other churches showed up to the one or two practices, and “we agreed this is too much fun just to do once a year. Let’s do something another time,” Shortal recalled.
“I looked at the church calendar and had the happy inspiration that there are two major American feasts — Thanksgiving and Independence Day — that are not really specifically liturgical, celebrated by the church . . . So Thanksgiving and summer turned out to be perfect times for a concert,” she said.
One of the reasons the choir works so well is that there aren’t a lot of practices — just four held over the two weeks prior to the concert, said Shortal, who is quick to note that’s also part of what makes it so amazing. “Some of our members refer to it as ‘Choir Bootcamp,’” said Shortal.
Author and Columnist
In addition to her work as a director of liturgy, Shortal worked as an author and columnist, writing for such outlets as National Catholic Reporter, Ministry & Liturgy, RITE, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Pastoral Music, Liturgical Catechesis and Liguori Publications.
For 23rd Publications and Liguori Publications she has written a dozen pamphlets and over 200 columns, distributed to church bulletins throughout the U.S. and Canada, and she was the “Word in Our World” columnist for the monthly magazine, Liguorian.
Shortal has written for other markets, including inspirational, family life, women’s concerns and travel, as well as technical writing and website copy.
Shortal said the bulletin column for Liguori was especially meaningful for her because the audience was so broad.
“It’s really about the people in the pews. You are hitting everyone. You are not writing for liberals or conservatives or the most faithful Catholics or disaffected Catholics — it’s for everybody. And I loved that,” she remarked.
Shortal also mentioned, “I try to use my writing ability to serve my local community. One piece of work I’m most proud of is the narration used every year for our choir’s concert based on the Stations of the Cross. That same narration is featured in the devotional booklet in the Mercy Hospital chapels.”
One Child at a Time
It was through her writing for church bulletins that Shortal was introduced to another cause dear to her heart — the nonprofit organization One Child at a Time (www.ocatusa.org), which finds sponsors so children in India can attend school and also have food and clothing.
Shortal has served as president of OCAT, which was co-founded in 2014 by a friend she made during a visit to Hyderabad, India, back in 2008, Suresh Singareddy.
“OCAT finds sponsors for children attending just one school, Fr. Francis School in Hyderabad, which serves a small population of children,” Shortal told The Missourian back in 2017. “There is more of an opportunity for our family to relate to theirs.
“Before being brought to the school and given uniforms, notebooks and textbooks, these children were picking up rags at the dump. That’s where Suresh found them and recruited them and their families to take a chance on education.
“The children don’t have to be coaxed to go to school or bribed to study. They love it. They know they are privileged for having been chosen, and they work hard,” she said.
For Shortal, her instinct to help an organization like OCAT goes back to her own childhood, growing up in Germany and traveling around Europe, feeling that connection with another place.
“I love our home in Union, where we live, but to be connected with India . . . to be connected with the rest of the world is just fabulous,” Shortal said, noting she adopted their oldest three sons from Guatemala, has family in Jordan, and has visited Costa Rica, among other places.
She is offering that now to her children. Two years ago she and her now-17-year-old daughter, Sakura, went to India to meet some of the children OCAT helps. Before coming home they also visited Amman and Petra in Jordan and Rome in Italy, where they attended the Pope’s Mass on Easter Sunday. And she and her family have been to Costa Rica three times, once for an entire school quarter while she home-schooled the kids and they had lessons in Spanish and surfing.
‘I Feel Blessed’
Shortal lives with her husband, Pat, and three of their six adopted children (ages 17, 14 and 12) on a couple of acres in Union, where they have goats, chickens and a quarter-acre garden. Their oldest son, Dan, and his 6-year-old daughter live next door. Their other two sons, Phil and Nate, live in St. Louis.
“Working for the church as a musician and a writer has allowed me to meet some amazing people — from the Dalai Lama to Maya Angelou to Elie Wiesel — and also to travel to some wonderful places. But our home is an idyllic location during this time of social distancing,” said Shortal.
There have been challenges, as Shortal oversees the education of the three teens but the group gets along very well, and that has made all the difference.
“Being sequestered together is nice,” Shortal remarked. “I feel blessed.”