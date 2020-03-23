Lynda Burgman doesn’t believe in coincidence. What most people would call coincidence, she calls “divine timing.”
“It’s the idea that everything happens at its exact right time,” Burgman, Villa Ridge, explains in her slim 2014 memoir, “The Sand Dollar Cross,” about her spiritual journey and finding God’s purpose for her.
For Burgman, there’s no other possible way to explain the extraordinary things that have happened to her or the things that she has been able to do over the last 14 years to help others.
That includes the creation of a nonprofit organization, Kindness in a Box, to benefit the indigenous Quechua women and children in Peru, two appearances on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” for the “Pay It Forward” challenge, and receiving the United Nations Office Human Rights Award from Church Women United in 2015.
Burgman, a self-proclaimed “adventuress” who has hiked, canoed, kayaked and biked through 25 national parks, the Arctic Circle, Iceland, Europe, Patagonia, Canada and more, spent 26 years working for the YMCA of Greater St. Louis and retired as a senior vice president.
Looking back on her life, she can see how both her travel and work experience (along with so many other things) put her in a perfect position to be able to help the Quechua women and children through Kindness in a Box.
“I have finally realized that my life experience has been preparing me for my life’s purpose and for what God has wanted me to do,” she said.
Burgman will be the guest speaker at the annual World Community Brunch. The annual event is organized by Church Women United of Franklin County. The brunch will be provided by the women of the church.
This year’s theme is “The Time Is Now! Resolve to Love.”
Burgman plans to speak about her extensive travels, as well as Kindness in a Box.
‘I Felt God’s Presence’
“Divine timing” became real for Burgman in 2006 on a trip to hike Machu Picchu in Peru.
The trip included a visit to the ancient salt pools carved by the Incas into the mountainside to catch water flowing from the springs. The view was exquisite, said Burgman, but she couldn’t see past the many women (some who were pregnant) and children standing knee deep in the pools, hunched over, “caked in salt,” as they worked to skim the surface with their hands to collect the salt so they could sell it for pennies.
“It was in that moment, as I gazed at the pools, I felt God’s presence . . . ,” Burgman writes. “ . . . I knew God was telling me not to look away, but to help them.”
She learned that many of the children get sick from working in the pools and experience malnutrition. Few were able to attend school.
Burgman vowed that she was going to do something to help those women and children, who are descendants of the Incas.
“If you look back on your life . . . you can see what is preparing you for the work that God calls you to do,” said Burgman, noting through her work at YMCA she traveled internationally at times. “That Y work is always taking the resources in the community and using them.”
And that’s exactly what she did to help the Quechua people in Peru.
“When we left the hike and were driving back, I told the others I was going to help those children, and they asked, ‘What are you going to do?’ and ‘How are you going to do it?,’ and I said, ‘I don’t know, but I’ll figure it out.’ ”
One friend warned her that she would have difficulty shipping anything into the country, but she wasn’t deterred.
“To me, that’s not a problem. You figure those things out,” Burgman remarked. “In my life, I don’t want to not do something because it’s hard . . . I don’t want to not try it, because it’s hard.”
Kindness in a Box
Burgman’s initial plan to help the Quechua women and children was to hand out small boxes provided by Crown Packaging to friends to fill with clothing, toys or school supplies.
Then a week into her “box drive,” one of Burgman’s daughters happened to be on the website for “The Oprah Winfrey Show” and noticed a request for “people performing acts of kindness.” She submitted information about her mom’s box drive and within a few hours, an “Oprah” producer had contacted her for more information.
Burgman and two of her daughters were invited to participate in Oprah’s “Pay It Forward Challenge” show, where every audience member was given $1,000, a video camera and a challenge to come up with an inspiring and creative way to help others. Armed with $3,000, Burgman and her daughters maximized their connections to collect more than 2 tons of clothing, school supplies and toys, including a pallet of items from Mattel Toy Company.
Burgman did run into several road blocks in trying to figure out how to get the boxes into Peru, but that’s when she discovered the “power of Oprah” to open doors. Fed-Ex helped, at no cost, to transport the boxes to Miami, and then a company she found through the Yellow Pages, Arrow Cargo, agreed to get the boxes to Lima, Peru, at no charge.
Getting the boxes out of Customs, however, was an even bigger challenge and only happened through the kindness of “a corporate angel” who paid the fees.
In the end, enough of the donations ended up getting up the mountains in time for Christmas, said Burgman, although many of the items were stolen by people in Customs.
“But I learned from that,” Burgman remarked. “The next time around, I did things differently.”
She no longer ships anything. Rather, Burgman has some very large suitcases/trunks that she fills and takes with her on her two or three trips each year to Peru. Or she uses donated funds to purchase items in country once she’s there.
Burgman is quick to stress that 100 percent of all funds donated to Kindness in a Box go to the cause.
“There is no overhead,” she said, noting there are no staff or salaries, and she pays her own way every time she goes to Peru.
When Burgman and her daughters returned to “The Oprah Winfrey Show” for the follow-up episode, they were among the few people invited on stage to talk about their project and how they had used their money to help others.
Burgman describes meeting Oprah and being on her stage as “an out-of-body experience.” But again, she takes no credit for the success. She gives it all to God.
“That was totally a God thing. That just doesn’t happen,” said Burgman. “The weird thing was that it was just 30 days from when I was standing at Machu Picchu to standing on the Oprah stage.”
Program Grows Beyond Boxes
Today Kindness in a Box has grown far beyond just helping the Quechua children with clothing, school supplies and toys. There is now a lunch program that includes more than 20 greenhouses, as well as two community centers and a medical clinic.
Burgman said when she goes to the villages, as she has done for the last 13 years, she asks the people what they need and works with the mayors and community leaders to accomplish it.
“I’m Momma Lynda. They know me. They know that I am there to help them,” she said. “So I ask the principals of the schools to have a list ready if they need something. Sometimes we can do it, sometimes we can’t. But it’s mostly buying and purchasing things there.”
She noted that this year, a new principal at one of the first villages she worked with requested getting each of the students a uniform. They were the only school in the district not to have uniforms.
Burgman admits she was reluctant to spend money on that. For 40 students, the cost was around $700, which provided each child with either a skirt or pants, a sweater and a hat.
In the end, she agreed it was a worthy use of the funds.
“I thought, for those children, that will give them confidence, and they’ll feel like they’re important,” said Burgman, noting a seamstress in Peru is sewing the uniforms now.
Human Rights Award
Over the years, Burgman has given many presentations about Kindness in a Box to various groups, and she takes along copies of a newsletter as a way to further explain the work. In 2015, one of those newsletters was left behind and picked up by the president of Church Women United of St. Louis, who called Burgman the next day asking her to speak to their group.
Church Women United is an inclusive Christian women’s group that celebrates diversity and working for a world of peace and justice, and Burgman was honored to speak with its members.
She spent several weeks visiting various churches around the city giving her presentation, and later that year the group presented her with an award — the United Nations Office Human Rights Award — in honor of the work she does in Peru.
“It was one of my life’s most humbling experiences,” Burgman said.
‘I Enjoy the Journey’
Burgman has always loved being outdoors. As a child growing up in High Ridge, she spent much of her free time in the woods.
“That’s what I enjoyed doing, and still do to this day,” said Burgman, 76.
During the week, she likes to spend a couple of hours each morning hiking. It’s one way to stay healthy and in shape for her travels, but it’s also just extremely enjoyable and comforting for her. She doesn’t like to hike on the weekends, because there are too many other people on the trails.
The trails at Shaw Nature Reserve near her house are a good option, but if she is looking for a good workout, she heads to the Chubb Trail in West Tyson County Park, Eureka.
“It’s the hilliest, so it’s great for training for any sort of rigorous hike or climb,” she said, noting on a typical day, she’ll hike two to three miles.
She always carries her cellphone and pepper spray for protection — both from people and animals.
“The only time I’ve had to pull it out and take the safety off, was in Shaw,” said Burgman, recalling once how she encountered a pack of about six dogs on the trail, but then they suddenly ran past her, chasing something down along the river.
When she travels, Burgman likes to go with family or friends, if possible, but she doesn’t mind traveling alone as part of a tour group, especially if she’s going somewhere remote. Her most recent trip was to Alaska with REI Adventures.
Burgman’s husband, Dale, doesn’t go with her on these trips because he doesn’t like to hike. His pastime is bass fishing.
After retiring as the basketball coach at De Smet High School in West St. Louis County, he found he missed the competition and began entering bass tournaments, she said. For many years now he has been a pro bass fisherman.
“He does his thing, and I do mine,” Burgman said, with a laugh. “I don’t like to fish, and he doesn’t like to hike.”
Thinking back over all of the places she has been, Burgman said she doesn’t have a favorite destination. Each one has its own beauty, she said.
“The place that takes your breath away when you see it is the Grand Canyon,” she noted. “It just is so enormous and so primal. I backpacked from rim to rim and slept down on the canyon floor. I loved it so much I came back the next year and did it again.
“Utah’s canyons are wonderful too,” said Burgman. “I have been to Switzerland four times. I like the Alps. I tend to like the mountainous or the primal Red Rock areas like Utah and the Grand Canyon. I hiked the Rockies in Canada.
“Banff, hiking Lake Louise in Canada’s Glacier National Parks, was like heaven on Earth. They are all magnificent places.”
Looking ahead, Burgman said there are still a few places she has yet to visit that she wants to — New Zealand, Greece, Australia and the Spanish Pyrenees. She doesn’t worry about her age slowing her down.
“I never was the first one up the mountain, because I enjoy the journey,” Burgman remarked. “I’ve always savored the moment.”
Seeing God in All Things
When Burgman hikes anywhere, whether it’s here in Missouri or somewhere around the world, she sees crosses everywhere — in the way two sticks happen to lay across each other along a path or the way the sunlight streaks through trees creating a pattern or the pattern seen in a tree stump.
She also takes to drawing crosses in the dirt along a path as she hikes.
“I felt that if I put that cross on the trail, it would remind others of God or might be helpful to someone along the way,” Burgman explained in “The Sand Dollar Cross.”
And she knows of at least one instance that it was helpful, because a man she met on a trail one day asked her about the crosses, not knowing that she was the one who had drawn them. And he told her what a comfort they were to him because he was going through a difficult time and the crosses were a sign of God telling him, “I am here. I hear you. I will give you strength.”
Burgman, who published “The Sand Dollar Cross” in May 2018, said she has heard from many people who have read it and begun to notice crosses they encounter in unexpected places — whether it’s how a pair of twigs are lying on the ground or the way the sun is hitting a window pane.
“Their eyes are open to that now, looking for signs of God in their life,” said Burgman.
Deciding to publish “The Sand Dollar Cross” wasn’t easy for Burgman. For starters, it took her five years to write the 60-page booklet, but publishing it was a leap of faith because it is so personal.
In the end, she felt it was what God wanted her to do.
“I thought if this story helps at least one person, then I’ll let it go,” she said.
Copies of “The Sand Dollar Cross” are available on Amazon.com.
‘What Are You Doing With Your Life?’
For her presentation at the World Community Brunch Nov. 5, Burgman plans to focus on St. Ignatius’ quote, “Finding God in all things is possible.”
“You just have to look for Him,” she remarked.
“And the question that I will pose to them — one that I posed to myself before I started my work — is, ‘What are you really doing with your life?’ ” said Burgman. “Writing checks for donations, helping charities, going to Mass — but what are you really doing?”
Posing that question to herself years ago is when she felt God “knocked me upside the head, and said, ‘You’re not doing enough. Look at these kids here in Peru!’ ”
She wants to challenge people to really reflect on that question.
Career Path
Burgman’s deep faith came as an adult. Growing up in a home where her father wasn’t religious at all, but her mother favored the Baptist church, Burgman said it wasn’t until after college when she was working as a teacher at a Catholic grade school and her mother fell ill that she turned to God.
She found great comfort in going to Mass with her students, so at age 23, Burgman joined the faith.
She had been training to be an RN, but when her mother became so sick, Burgman left school to take care of her younger sisters, who were 6 and 8 at the time. Later when her mom died at age 41, and then her middle sister died in her 30s, it made Burgman realize “tomorrow wasn’t promised to me.”
She began planning to retire at age 55, and her husband, who had lost his father at a young age also, felt the same way.
Early in her career, Burgman operated a fitness business for women, which led her to hosting a radio show on KMOX where she would interview celebrities who came to St. Louis about their fitness habits. She also wrote a weekly fitness column for the Suburban Journals.
Burgman joined the YMCA of Greater St. Louis as a fitness director, but within two years she found herself serving as executive director of the West County YMCA. She retired as senior vice president.
And it wasn’t long after she retired that Burgman’s phone began ringing with calls from people and nonprofit groups asking for her help in raising money. So in her retirement Burgman has become a nonprofit consultant for various charities . . . at least whenever she’s not traveling.