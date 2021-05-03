For the Gladden family of Washington and Cherryville, the word “twin” is not just a noun. It’s a verb. A catchall word to describe mischief, humor, companionship, care and unconditional support. Sitting and laughing among the Gladden families encircling their two beloved matriarchs, the phrase “you’ve been twinned” is a common thing to hear any time a joke has been made or a sentiment shared.
In this family, to twin is to laugh. To twin is to love. It’s an action that Eva and Ina Gladden were born to do. The 90-year-old sisters were born on the family farm in Cherryville, an unincorporated Crawford County community on the western edge of the Mark Twain National Forest, on Dec. 27, 1930, a late Christmas gift to a family with four older sisters and one older brother. Family legend says that while their father, Jesse Clonts, went into town to get the midwife, the older girls helped mother Iona deliver the twins.
Neither knows who was born first or, they joked, whether the names got switched in all the chaos.
“They had us in shoe boxes wrapped up behind the stove whenever Daddy and the midwife got there,” Ina said. “We think (our sisters) did what Mommy told them, but for all we know the names might be mixed up.”
But they do know this: From the moment they were born and for 90 years since, they have been each other’s best friends. Their sense of humor has always been in sync, and they still sometimes use the secret sign language they invented as children when they got their tonsils removed and were forbidden from speaking.
For the last 15 years, Eva, “the city twin,” has resided in Washington while Ina, “the farm twin,” has lived on the land where she was born, which has been in the family for 151 years. They call each other every day, first thing in the morning and several times throughout the day. Most nights, they’ll turn on the same Hallmark movie and keep the phone connected for the two-hour showing.
Eva’s three children, Jeanne, Joe and John Gladden, and Ina’s two, Mary (Gladden) Shofner and Danny Gladden, think of the other twin not as an aunt but as a bonus mom.
“They’ve always been called ‘the twins,’ ” said Jeanne. “As I was growing up, we called them ‘the twins,’ and even now we refer to them as ‘the twins.’ ”
At their “150th birthday party” to celebrate them both turning 75 on Dec. 27, 2005, the whole family wore shirts that read, “Who’s your mama?”
“It’s always been ‘we,’ ” Eva said. “Never ‘me’ or ‘my’ or ‘I.’ ”
Making their own fun
Growing up on a farm during the Great Depression, the twins remember quickly learning to entertain themselves. Their favorite activities were anything that could be done outside and barefoot. They would climb on top of barrels and try to keep their balance while rolling them with their feet. The pair also learned from an early age to help out on the farm, tending livestock, washing potatoes and baling hay.
“We were poor, but we didn’t know it,” Eva said. “We had more fun than anybody. When we didn’t have toys, we made our own.”
“Our older siblings were all bossy, so we stuck together,” Ina added. “We made our own fun.”
Their parents were teachers in a rural schoolhouse, but the twins attended a different school. They rode a bus each day into the “big city” of Steelville, about 10 miles north of their farm and the county seat, to attend seventh through 12th grade. Their high school friends loved coming home to the farm with them on the weekends, and they enjoyed sharing their home, which at that time still didn’t have electricity but had pet lambs the family adored.
It was during their high school years that the Clonts twins met the Gladden brothers — James “Jim” and Ellis “Jumby.” Ina laughed remembering how neither sister liked her eventual husband Jumby at first because he teased them.
“He was ornery,” Ina said. “Maybe that’s where I got it from.”
The sisters played clarinet in the school’s band and were both in the yearly plays, for which James was the audio visual director and operated the theater’s projector. He’d learned the job when he was in high school, and after graduation he worked for the Missouri Conservation Commission driving a truck with a generator to rural schools to show conservation films.
The twins graduated high school in the spring of 1948 and attended summer school at the University of Missouri-Columbia. Although they roomed together, Ina said the sisters were still homesick.
They each earned eight credit hours — the amount needed to teach in a small schoolhouse at that time — and that fall they started as teachers. Ina taught at the Yeary school on the west side of Crawford County, and Eva taught at the Huzzah school on the east side.
Every weekend, the sisters would spend most of their earnings traveling home to Cherryville to see their parents and each other. Eva’s taxi dropped off at the drugstore, where Jim had gotten a second job working between showings at the theater. He was also in the military, and when he was away for long stretches of time, he would write letters to Eva. When he decided to ask Eva to marry him, Jumby and Ina helped him get the ring.
“I don’t think (Jim) ever paid him back for that ring, you know,” Ina teased. “Oh, I’m kidding, I’m kidding.”
After one year of teaching, Eva married Jim on July 31, 1949. Her wedding dress was one her older sister, Hallie, had bought but not worn.
The following year, after two years of teaching, Ina married Jumby on August 4, 1950. She’d bought a new dress to wear but decided in the end to wear Hallie’s dress, too. Following the wedding, Ina and Jumby, who was in the Army and served one year in Korea, purchased the farm from her father and made it their home.
“I’ve been on the farm all my life,” Ina said.
Following their wedding, Jim and Eva moved to Fort Leonard Wood while Jumby and Ina continued living on the family farm and working in Steelville. It was the farthest apart the sisters had ever been.
“When they got married and left, I was bawling,” Ina said. “And Jim says, ‘I’m gonna bring her back, you know.’ But it was rough.”
As often as they could, Eva and Jim would drive the hour home to Cherryville to see Ina, where the twins would pick up conversation as if Eva had been gone 10 minutes. After a few years, Jim and Eva settled in Steelville, where Eva started working as an abstractor making land titles. Ina was a receptionist at Brown Shoe Co. in Steelville and was still working on the farm. The twins could again see each other every day, which was how they wanted it.
When Eva became pregnant with Jeanne in 1950, the twins knew they wanted to raise their families the same way they’d done everything up until then — together.
The five double cousins are all within six years apart in age, and from the time they were little, they remember feeling more like siblings than cousins, with two homes and two sets of parents. Jeanne and Mary recall countless sleepovers and long days spent barefoot at the family farm, the same way Ina and Eva had passed time 25 years earlier.
“They would trade us on the weekends, just mix and match us. Frankly, we’re not entirely sure which is our mama,” Jeanne said, laughing. “They intentionally confused us and thought it was the funniest thing, so really we’ve all lived in a decadeslong identity crisis.”
The importance of humor was something the twins passed onto the next generation early. The five children also learned the secret sign language, the subtle differences in each twin’s personality and the value of keeping family close. All these lessons came in hand, Mary explained, when as a freshman in high school the family home at the farm, the one Eva and Ina had been born in, burned to the ground on Jan. 1, 1969.
“We found out just how many friends we had,” Ina said. The family soon rebuilt the home, and within the decade, the family game changed from “Who’s your mama?” to “Who’s your grandmama?” Between the two of them, Eva and Ina have 12 grandchildren and step-grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. They also keep in touch with many children and grandchildren of their siblings.
“We have so many relatives in Crawford County,” Eva said. “We know just about everyone.”
Devoted sisters
Over the years, Eva and Ina have collected more inside jokes and “twin-isms” — souvenirs of a lifetime together. They’ve saved money by sending the same birthday card back and forth to each other since 1998 — signed “guess who” — and in 2005, the set of family-made calendars celebrating the twins’ “150th birthday” with pictures from their lives became another prized possession. Each sister’s home also is decorated with pictures of children and grandchildren, with no distinction given as to which side of the family they’re on.
The personality distinctions have become clearer over the years. Ina is a thrill-seeker, enjoying riding motorcycles and doing hard labor on the farm. Eva is detail-oriented and organized.
But even with minor differences, they’ve always been able to confuse people. Once when Ina was at a rehabilitation center after her second knee-replacement surgery, the whole family got involved in the ruse to spring her from the center. While Ina exited another door, Eva and Mary walked confidently through the lobby, “twinning” the whole staff.
“When they saw (Eva), they’re asking, ‘Mrs. Gladden, Mrs. Gladden, should you be walking like that?’ ” Mary said, “and she says, ‘Well, I don’t see why not!’ ”
At the mention of this story, the twins tossed their head back in synchronized laughter. It’s one of many similar anecdotes. At the start of this very interview, Eva confidently introduced herself as Ina and Ina as Eva before Jeanne reminded the pair over their giggles that “we said we weren’t going to do that when the newspaper came.”
“You always know what’s going to happen with them, and it’s always funny,” Jeanne said between chuckles. “I keep thinking, why am I not writing this down? They were Lucy and Ethel before Lucy and Ethel. They’re a sitcom.”
The sisters supported each other when Eva retired from her job as an abstractor after almost 24 years, and Ina retired as a receptionist after 25 years. They also supported each other when they lost their husbands, both to kidney failure. Jumby passed in 1990, and following his death, Ina continued living on the family farm.
Jim passed in 2000. Eva stayed in Steelville until 2006, when she moved to her current Washington home. She still frequently travels both to Cherryville and to the East Coast, where some of her children and grandchildren live.
When the pandemic began in March 2020, their children insisted that Ina come to Washington to quarantine with Eva for a couple weeks. The family, like many, initially thought the threat of COVID-19 would pass quickly. The couple weeks turned into two months, the longest stretch of uninterrupted time the pair had spent together since their high school days.
“We twinned them,” Mary said mischievously.
It was a chance to spend hours playing their favorite game, Rummikub, watching movies and being cared for by their children, who frequently dropped off food.
“The pandemic was a really good time for our family to take stock of what’s important,” Jeanne said. “We tend to take these two for granted and this whole family dynamic for granted, but we just love our twins. We’re so happy and proud to celebrate them.”
The next generations remain almost as close as Eva and Ina. Double-cousins Jeanne and Mary are frequent travel companions and regularly bike together on the Katy Trail. And the whole family collaborated on the 2005 birthday party. Mary wrote a poem summarizing Eva’s and Ina’s lifelong bond, Eva’s son John made a video slideshow of photos from their lives, and a grandson played an original song.
Due to COVID-19, the family rang in the twins’ 90th birthdays in December with a Zoom call but is planning a giant birthday bash for this summer. Now-vaccinated family members and friends will come from several states to celebrate a lifetime of sisterhood.
Eva and Ina are excited to see people after a long year of COVID-19, but they don’t need a party to remind them how special their bond is.
“We just feel really lucky,” Eva said.
Ina added, “She’s a good friend. The best.”