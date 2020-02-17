Snow in the forecast doesn’t scare Jim Roman, 67, Washington. He loves it, and the deeper the snow, the better. It means ski season has returned.
As a volunteer with the National Ski Patrol (NSP) going on 42 years, Roman spends 16 or more days each winter out in the snow and at the ready for whenever there is an injury or emergency. He currently is assigned to Hidden Valley Ski Resort in Eureka, but he previously worked in California at Squaw Valley Ski Resort, one of the largest ski areas in the country, and in Utah at Brighton Ski Area.
Roman said what many people may not realize about the National Ski Patrol is that most of the members are volunteers. There are some paid ski patrollers, because there is a need to have people on patrol every day of the week, he explained, but on the weekends, when more people are out skiing, the ski area couldn’t possibly hire enough people to cover the need.
“At Squaw Valley, for instance, they maybe had 30 paid patrollers, who took shifts during the week, but on the weekend they relied on 60 volunteers,” said Roman, noting rather than work one shift and go home, the volunteers typically stayed for an entire weekend, because the ski area was located several hours from their homes.
Here in Missouri, where Hidden Valley Ski Resort is open for skiing typically from around mid-December until the weather gets too warm to sustain the snow pack, each patroller’s shift is around eight hours. Roman prefers to work Sunday mornings, although each patroller also is required to work two midnight shifts each season.
“Hidden Valley has a big school program that brings in middle- and high-school students to ski,” said Roman. “They also get Scouting groups and church groups from out of state, like Tennessee and Arkansas, because this is the closest ski area unless they want to get on an airplane.”
The NSP volunteers are not ski instructors, but rather the first responders to any emergency call on a snow-covered mountain or in the snowy back country.
“What we do is promote safety, offer assistance, and if someone gets injured, we provide medical services and transportation services (down the hill or mountain),” said Roman. “But it goes further than that, because ski patrol is involved in avalanche control.”
Out West, that includes shooting guns at predetermined spots on a hill during heavy snowfall to actually bring down or check the stability of the snow before an area can open.
“We do a morning sweep of all the trails before a resort will open. If it opens at 9 a.m., ski patrol is typically out there at 7 a.m. or 7:30 a.m. and we are going up the hill, coming down, checking to make sure trees haven’t fallen over, rope isn’t left on the hillside, anything,” said Roman.
“The area doesn’t open until we radio in and say our area is clear to open. Once they get the OK from all the patrollers in different sectors, then we turn the area over to area management.
“We learn how to read the snow, which basically goes to preventing an avalanche. We learn rope rescue techniques, because we are in the back country where there are cliffs and various things. Chair lifts sometimes break down, won’t move, or we can’t let it move any farther, so we have to learn how to rescue people down off the chair lifts too.”
Roman, who has been skiing since he was 5, has served the NSP as a senior skills evaluator, candidate instructor, Far West Division avalanche instructor and toboggan instructor trainer.
He attained senior patroller status with the National Ski Patrol in 1980 and was awarded a National Appointment in 2014. To obtain this classification, a patroller must be nominated by other patrollers who hold the same appointment for demonstrating exemplary service to the NSP.
“A patroller with a National Appointment is an individual who has demonstrated leadership, good character, diplomacy, a positive attitude, good judgment, unusual qualities of patrolling ability, a genuine desire to serve the skiing public, and extraordinary service to the National Ski Patrol,” the website reads.
NSP Is Federally Chartered Nonprofit
Founded in 1938 by Charles Minot (“Minnie”) Dole, the National Ski Patrol is a federally chartered nonprofit membership association dedicated to serving the public and the mountain recreation industry by providing educational services about emergency care and safety.
It is the largest winter rescue organization in the world, with more than 31,000 members serving over 600 ski patrols, including volunteer, paid, alpine, snowboard and Nordic patrollers throughout the United States and certain military areas in Europe.
In 1936, Dole had suffered a broken ankle while skiing in New Hampshire’s Tuckerman Ravine on Mount Washington and the length of time it took help to arrive and rig a way to get him down the mountain inspired him to organize a national ski patrol.
While he was recuperating, one of Dole’s friends ran into a tree while skiing and was killed, which started him looking into ski safety measures, which many felt at the time were “dastardly.”
After discussing the idea with Roger Langley, then-president of the National Ski Association, Dole began visiting ski clubs around the country to promote having a national organization that trains and figures out how to rescue people. His goal was to have national standards and training, so there would be uniformity to the organization, said Roman.
Dole served as chairman of the new NSP, and by the time he stepped down in 1950, there were 4,000 ski patrollers registered in NSP covering around 300 areas.
Dole is the same man who, during World War II, established the famed Tenth Mountain Division for the U.S. Army as an American answer to the German and Italian ski troops.
In 1980, the NSP was recognized as a federal charter by the U.S. Congress, which means the NSP annually reports to Congress. The charter stipulates the NSP’s promotion of safety and health in skiing and other outdoor winter recreational activities.
A federal charter is a coveted endorsement that only a handful of other organizations have earned, said Roman, others include the Red Cross, YMCA and the Boy Scouts.
The NSP is a nonprofit organization whose funding is primarily provided by membership dues, donations, user fees and corporate sponsorships.
Training Is Same as EMTs
Roman said the training ski patrol members receive is on par with that for EMTs, and members do have to get recertified every year.
“It’s a three-cycle refresher, so every three years we have gone through the entire thing,” said Roman.
There are around 70 or 80 members of the national ski patrol covering Hidden Valley. Roman is not the only member from Franklin County. There are members from New Haven, St. Clair and other areas.
The people who make up the NSP are a diverse group, said Roman. Around 20 percent of them are involved with fire departments or ambulance service, but other members come from all walks of life — doctors, lawyers, business owners, CEOs, physical therapists . . .
Roman, who has been a member of the Washington Volunteer Fire Company since he moved to Washington, is a retired building contractor.
A Family Hobby Became Neighborhood Hobby
Roman grew up in Reading, Mass., just north of Boston. His father, whom he described as “a natural athlete,” taught him to ski in 1957 after a neighbor introduced the sport to him.
“I instantly loved it,” Roman recalled. It quickly became a family hobby, and when they moved to a neighborhood that was full of young families with lots of kids, nearly all of whom enjoyed skiing, it became a neighborhood thing with any number of the families taking ski outings together around New England.
“They’d come over Friday night for cocktails, and everybody would bring the newspaper with the ski area snow fall reports,” said Roman, with a laugh. “And the parents would have discussions about where they thought we should go . . . and if someone’s parents couldn’t go, they just sent their kids with the group.”
After high school, Roman briefly attended St. Lawrence University in upstate New York and then Arizona State University before finding his way to the University of Utah, where he studied biology. Almost immediately he fell in love with the school and the state, where the skiing was excellent.
He ended up living in Utah for 12 years.
His first job out of college was as a fluids engineer with the oil field services company Halliburton.
“I absolutely loved the work. We drilled for oil in some really beautiful areas,” he said, noting his area included Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado and Utah.
Roman worked on the rigs that were exploration drilling in the Rocky Mountains.
“I eventually became a senior engineer, and I was one of the people they would call when there was a problem at one of the wells,” said Roman. “In the middle of the night I would get a call, kind of like with the fire department, and they would say, ‘There is a plane ticket waiting for you at Salt Lake airport. You are flying to Denver. There will be directions to the well site. This is the problem they’re having. You’re on for the next week and a half there.’ ”
Roman credits one of his college roommates in Utah with encouraging him to join the ski patrol in 1978. Although he was initially reluctant to join, Roman said he soon became quite passionate about the work.
When Roman moved to San Francisco, Calif., he had references to check out several of the ski patrols there. The first two patrols he tried, no one answered his phone calls, but when he called the third patrol, the man who answered promptly invited him to attend the next meeting so he could meet the others.
“It wasn’t until after the meeting was over that I realized that I didn’t even know what area these guys were patrolling,” said Roman. “The name was San Francisco Bay Ski Patrol.
“It turned out the group was the Squaw Valley Ski Patrol, which is the pinnacle of ski areas,” Roman remarked. “It had hosted the 1960 Olympics and basically put the U.S. on the ski map internationally.”
Roman admits he might have “lucked” his way into joining what is considered by many to be the best ski area in the western U.S., but he also had the background and credentials they were looking for. He had learned rock climbing from his college roommates who were accomplished climbers (they would climb the face of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park), and he also learned ice climbing on frozen waterfalls.
At Squaw Valley, he was immediately invited to join the patrol’s candidate training program once they learned of his credentials, and the same thing happened when he came to Missouri and Hidden Valley.
Roman said people often ask him if he saw more serious accidents and incidents when he worked on the NSP out in Utah and California than he sees here in Missouri. The answer is no.
“The percentage and types of accidents we see here in Missouri are the same as they see at larger ski areas where there are bigger mountains — the same number of broken ankles, dislocated thumbs, dislocated shoulders, lacerations, falls off a chair lift . . . ,” he said.
Firefighter on Rescue Squad
Roman joined the Washington Volunteer Fire Company in 1992 as a member of Section 7 rescue squad. He served the section as a lieutenant for one term, served on numerous committees and was named Washington’s Firefighter of the Year for 2015.
One of the reasons Roman was honored was his leadership in the fire department’s Sister City exchange with the fire department in Marbach am Neckar, Germany. He has been the liaison between the departments since 1994, when the first delegation from the Marbach Fire Department visited Washington to celebrate the opening of the new Washington fire headquarters.
In 2015, Roman organized a trip to Marbach to mark the Sister City Exchange’s 25th anniversary. Over the years, he organized many trips both for German delegations visiting Washington and for Washington firefighters visiting Germany.
On these trips, the visiting firefighters stay in the homes of host firefighters, helping deepen the connection between the two groups.
Looking back, Roman said the friendships he and his wife, Patti, have made with the Marbach firefighters have been long-lasting and deep. They travel to Germany every four or five years to see the family they hosted on their first trip to Washington, and vice versa.
Served as Chair of Art Fair, Wine Fest
The annual Art Fair and Wine Fest was well established when the Romans moved to Washington. They began volunteering for the event first as pourers and later in various roles at the different special events that were held. When Patti was asked to join the planning committee, Jim came along to help. Having lived near Napa and Sonoma counties when they were in California (and Patti had lived in France a while for work), the Romans were both extremely knowledgeable about wine.
When the committee was in need of a chairman one year, Jim stepped forward. He ended up serving as chair for nine years.
Roman smiles as he thinks back to those days.
“At one point we had people coming on trains from Chicago and Kansas City,” he said. “We figured at one time we had 25,000 people coming in for the wine fest.”
But that was at a time when the event was one of the few occasions where people could sample a variety of Missouri wines from a number of different wineries all in one location.
No Upper Age Limit for Ski Patrol
At age 67, Roman isn’t looking to retire from the ski patrol any time soon. He feels as strong and capable as ever.
In fact there is no upper age limit for ski patrollers, he said, recalling one member who was from Truxton who served on the ski patrol and also ran toboggans through his mid-80s.
“He was in good shape, and you’ll find that a lot of people who ski, we’re all in good shape,” said Roman. “For us, skiing is like walking. We can’t imagine when someone says, ‘Oh, my gosh, what do I do?’ on skis, because for us it’s like, ‘Well, can you put one foot in front of the other?’
“But it’s all what you are comfortable with. For me, I started skiing when I was 5. I have been skiing for 62 years, which is longer than most of the people I’m working with have been alive. Being on ski patrol has more to do with ability than an age limit.”