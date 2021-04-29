Anton Hinrichs taught more than a hundred students in his government land economics classes at South County Technical High School in Sunset Hills over seven years, but one of his best memories from teaching occurred outside the classroom.
One student named Christine worked as a bookkeeper for Hinrichs and said she’d always wanted to meet Al Benedick, who she’d seen in the lunchroom at school, but their paths never crossed. Al also had been one of Hinrichs’ students, so he arranged a party so they could meet.
“I didn’t tell her he was going to be there, and something came up, and she didn’t show,” Hinrichs, 76, told The Missourian recently from his large wraparound desk at his home that doubles as the office of his Burger Park Limousine company. “Well, the next time, she was there, and they exchanged phone numbers.”
Al and Christine dated for five years and now have been married 38 years. They have three children. Hinrichs provided transportation for the family when their daughter Jessica was a newborn and again when she got married 20 years later. Al Benedick is the franchise owner of Maaco Collision Repair & Auto Painting on Reavis Barracks Road in St. Louis and has painted more than 30 cars for Hinrichs’ transportation service over the years. He recently painted Hinrichs’ limo free of charge.
“I wanted to do something to give back, and Anton was a perfect candidate,” Al Benedick told The Missourian. “I wouldn’t be where I am today without my wife, and here’s the guy that’s responsible. ”
Although Christine and Al Benedick are among his favorite memories from teaching, Hinrichs has hundreds of memories of students, lesson plans and assignments.
His career as a teacher felt inevitable. On both sides of his family, nearly every person worked in a school. His maternal grandfather was C.J. Burger, the longtime superintendent of Washington Public Schools, and his paternal grandfather and great-grandfather were professors in St. Louis. His uncle was a principal at a grade school in St. Louis, and his paternal grandmother taught piano. His brother taught at a junior college, and his sister is still teaching in Arizona. His ex-wife, Jackie, and his three daughters are also all teachers.
“I really came from a family of teachers,” Hinrichs said. “I always liked it. Even when I was in high school, and they had student teacher day, I always volunteered.”
His family is also what led him to his longtime career as the owner of various transportation services in the St. Louis and Kansas City metropolitan areas. Hinrichs started his first business in St. Louis while he was still teaching. His father collected cars and had 15 when he died in 1982. Hinrichs inherited from his father’s estate a 1930 Lincoln that once belonged to New York mayor Jimmy Walker, and he began restoring it.
To earn money for the project, he started offering transportation in the car and opened Anton’s Classic Car Limousine Service in Affton. Soon after, he added a 1932 Auburn, a 1952 Cadillac, a 1956 Rolls Royce and a 1937 Rolls Royce to the fleet.
“People loved it,” he said. “Just the elegance and everything about (the cars). Back in 1982, I could make 100 bucks an hour out of that car.”
Five years later, he moved the business to South County and renamed it USA Limo. His fleet grew to 10 cars, mostly six- and 10-passenger Cadillacs and Lincolns, and over the years, he was present for many big moments. He’s driven people for their wedding day, bachelor and bachelorette party, birthday, prom or just a fun weekend. He gave rides to George Burns, Eric Clapton, REO Speedwagon and the Harlem Globetrotters, but his most memorable was a day spent driving Muhammad Ali in 1992.
“That job was pure chance,” Hinrichs said with a smile. “His manager called me and said he’d gotten stood up by a big company and did I have a clean limousine.”
Hinrichs called his drivers to see if anyone was available, but no one could make it on such short notice. So he drove himself to Lambert Airport in his limousine to pick Ali up from the airport. The job was initially supposed to be two hours, but Hinrichs drove Ali for eight hours that day.
“First thing when I met him, I said, ‘Now, champ, I looked it up, and my reach is a half inch longer than yours, so be careful,’ ” Hinrichs said laughing. Ali smiled and playfully put his fists up in boxing position.
“(Ali) was nothing but amazing,” Hinrichs said. “We stopped at the bank, and the door opened, and this woman walked up to him and got choked up. He just put his arm on her shoulder and had his manager take a picture, then got her address to mail it to her. … He just gave of himself all day and was great to people.”
By this time, Hinrichs had stopped teaching, leaving South County Tech as department chairman of social studies. Hinrichs said the professional growth as an educator was a transformation from his own time as a high school student, when he never liked school. Hinrichs graduated from Roosevelt High School in St. Louis with a 1.96 grade point average, but he said he always did well in his favorite class, speech. He was chosen to give a speech at graduation, titled “The Future of Education in America,” which is still one of his biggest honors.
“Things I liked I’ve always done well,” he said. “My brothers and sisters were straight-A students, but I’d always struggled.”
Hinrichs had never planned to go to college, he said, until his senior year of high school when he started working nights at United Parcel. He realized the jobs he wanted would require a degree, so he enrolled in Harris Teachers College, now Harris-Stowe State University, in St. Louis for $100 a semester.
“My first semester in college, I did better than any semester in high school,” he said.
While in school, Hinrichs was drafted to serve in the Army during the Vietnam War and traveled to Oakland, California. He developed an ankle infection and needed a cane to walk, and he was sent to a hospital in San Francisco, three hours before he was supposed to fly to Vietnam.
“They had me lying in a male orthopedic ward, and I’m the only one with all four limbs. I just have Band-Aids on my feet,” Hinrichs said. “They ended up assigning me to the hospital, even though I was an infantry man. Then they sent me out to Colorado, and I was nominated to be on this honor guard.”
In Colorado, Hinrichs said his title became Sergeant on the Fifth Infantry Division Honor Guard, and he learned the decorum of performing military ceremonies. His job was to get the flag. He’s still on the Honor Guard and said he has done more than 100 military ceremonies and funerals.
“We made a point of giving these people dignity,” he said. “When the firing squad does a 21-gun salute, they have seven shooters shoot three times, and the aim is to have it sound like one shot. There was one time they messed up and spent eight hours (the next day) practicing. … When I would fold the flag, all you should see is the stars. You don’t see any stripes. If you see a little stripe in there, you have to do it again. It has to be perfect.”
Following his active duty, Hinrichs earned his bachelor’s degree and his master’s degree in education and school administration from Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau.
Returning to Roots
At the same time Hinrichs was starting his transportation company in 1982, he was also obtaining licenses and experiences to become a real estate agent. He started in St. Louis in the early 1980s before moving to Kansas City in 2000. There he became a real estate project coordinator and flipped houses.
During the decade he lived in Kansas City, he ran Anton’s Limo Service with one limousine. In 2010, he wanted to return home to Washington to be near his family roots.
“I’ve been a part-time resident all my life because of my grandpa,” Hinrichs said. “I just always liked Washington.”
The proximity to St. Louis and area wineries has kept the transportation business, now called Burger Park Limousine (after the park his Uncle Jim donated to Washington), busy, Hinrichs said. He’s done more than 1,400 jobs since opening April 1, 2011. He mostly drives a 14-passenger party bus or a six-passenger Cadillac limousine. In his nearly 40 years of running a transportation service, he’s driven more than 300 cars of every make except a Porsche, as he thinks they’re too small.
Five years ago, he joined the Washington Rotary Club and is also involved in the Optimist Club.
“I like doing things where you help people directly and all the money goes to local organizations,” he said. “And Rotary gave me a chance to meet a lot of people in the community.”
In addition to new friends here, Hinrichs loves keeping in touch with former students, many of whom have grandkids by now, such as Al and Christine. When the couple recently presented Hinrichs with the newly painted limo, Christine brought her adult children and told them they wouldn’t be here if not for Mr. Hinrichs.
“(Al) said to me, ‘My life has been blessed because of you. I can’t tell you how good things are for me and my family, and it’s because of all the things you did,’ ” Hinrichs said. “Well, I was really touched. And here he’s paying it back. ... Getting the paint job was nice, but why he gave it to me was so special.”