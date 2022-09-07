James Schaffner’s military career began in 1944 when he was drafted into the U.S. Army at the age of 18 to serve in World War II.
Schaffner, now 96, went on to active combat in Okinawa, where he was wounded twice and earned two Purple Hearts. After the war, he spent a year and a half in Korea for occupational duties, and upon his return to the U.S., spent 30 years in the Army Reserve and National Guard before retiring with the rank of lieutenant colonel.
“I just like being a soldier,” said Schaffner, a former resident of Washington, who now lives in Jefferson City.
Schaffner’s military service will be recognized on Sept. 9, when he is inducted into the Missouri National Guard Hall of Fame, a Kirksville, Mo.-based organization that honors the achievements of those in the Missouri National Guard and its predecessor, the Missouri Militia.
“James is part of the greatest generation,” said Jeremy Amick, a military historian and an adviser to the Missouri National Guard Hall of Fame board. “He was enlisted during World War II, injured twice. He could have come home and rested on his laurels, but he decided to turn around and serve in the National Guard.
“He is highly deserving of this accolade.”
Schaffner said he is proud to have been part of the Missouri National Guard for so many years.
“I was amazed and certainly surprised and most honored,” he said of the recognition by the Hall of Fame.
Schaffner is originally from Jefferson City, where his father operated a brick plant. However, when demand for building supplies plummeted during the depression, Schaffner’s father found work in the St. Louis area and moved the family to Webster Groves, where Schaffner was living when he was drafted during World War II.
He completed his basic training at Camp Robinson in Arkansas then was deployed to Okinawa as an enlisted soldier, where he fought under the 7th Infantry Division. When he finally returned to the U.S. after the war, landing in San Francisco, he joined the Army Reserve. Schaffner returned to Missouri but was again called up for active duty during the Korean War, serving as a nuclear, chemical and biological warfare instructor at Fort Benning in Georgia.
After being released from active duty, Schaffner returned to St. Louis to work for the International Shoe Factory and later was transferred to the company’s facility in Washington, where he served as an office manager. He went on to work for Von Hoffmann Press in Jefferson City and later worked in state government both in Missouri and Oklahoma, serving as director of procurement and then director of revenue for the state of Missouri under former Gov. Warren Hearnes. After Hearnes left office, Schaffner moved to Oklahoma to serve as executive assistant to the governor there. He later served as director of the Oklahoma Legislative and Bill Drafting Department before retiring in 1985.
“I’ve been very fortunate,” Schaffner said of his wide-ranging career. “The good Lord has been good to me and given me many good jobs.”
After his retirement, he and his late wife moved back to Washington, which was her hometown. In Washington, Schaffner was involved in community organizations such as the Washington Optimists Club and Washington Historical Society.
“I loved it in Washington,” said Schaffner, who moved to Jefferson City in 2016 to be closer to his daughter who lives there. “We liked Oklahoma, but it’s not Missouri. Missouri is the most wonderful state there is.”
Throughout his professional career, Schaffner remained active in the military, first in the Army Reserves then later in both the Missouri National Guard and the Oklahoma National Guard.
“I just thought I’d rather be in the Guard,” Schaffner said of his move out of the Army Reserves. “The Guard is a little more active. We’re always in training, always ready to be called out if need be. I just wanted a chance to be active in the state.”
Active he was. He served with the maintenance and ordnance units of the Missouri National Guard and then became part of the Selective Service Section, which he said was one of his most interesting assignments and a role he filled both as part of the Missouri National Guard and Oklahoma National Guard.
“I was involved when the draft was still going on,” Schaffner said. “We would review the laws and go out and visit the various draft boards. That was the most interesting thing to me.”
Schaffner is one of four veterans being inducted into the Missouri National Guard Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2022, and he is the only living veteran in the class. This year’s class also includes the late Major William Robertson, who was known as the “Father of the Air National Guard” in Missouri and was co-founder of Lambert-St. Louis Field. Other inductees, according to information from the Hall of Fame, include the late Major Charles Gates, a World War II veteran who worked for the 242nd Combat Engineer Battalion of the Missouri National Guard, which at one time was an all-black unit; and Lt. Col. James Rieger, a World War I veteran who was instrumental in establishing the National Guard company in Kirksville, Mo.
“I’m extra proud to be part of such a distinguished class,” Schaffner said.
This is just the second class to be inducted into the Missouri National Guard Hall of Fame, which was launched in 2020 by a group of veteran volunteers. The 2021 inaugural class included six members.
“A lot of times the Missouri National Guard is overlooked in the annals of history,” Amick said. “Everyone thinks wars are won just by those on active duty, and that is not true. The National Guard and Missouri Militia have a fascinating history, and it’s good to be able to separate it from organizations focused on general military history and accomplishments.”
Nominees for the Hall of Fame are rated on factors that range from their achievements in service to the influence they had in their non-military careers. Amick, who served in the National Guard for 11 years, said Schaffner fit well within all of their criteria, adding that he is inspired by all of the inductees into the Hall of Fame.
“When I read stories about this year’s inductees and last year’s inductees, it’s motivational to me to know they came from our state, to know we descend from such heroes,” Amick said.