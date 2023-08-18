“The Covenant of Water”
by Abraham Vergheese
“The Covenant of Water” is a novel which tells the story of three generations of a family living in southwest India from the early 1900s until the 1970s. The family suffers from a strange affliction which results in a series of deaths related to water. No one has ever tried to solve the mystery of the family curse until Mariamma marries into the family. When she is accepted into the family and becomes Big Ammachi (Big Mother)she learns about the deaths of family members and begins in earnest to try to save her family. It is the telling of her story and her children and grandchildren’s that we hear a tale of joy, sorrow, loss and discovery.
Abraham Vergheese is a wonderful storyteller. His descriptions of India and its history weave a tale which is breathtaking in its beauty. We become a part of the environment which is being revealed in the telling and we want to become even more involved. The struggles of the family and the steadfastness of Big Ammachi show the strength of the family. We feel their loss and frustration and we want them to succeed in finding the cause of their families misery.
Vergheese educates the reader through his medical expertise and knowledge of
India’s various struggles throughout the novel. He provides a picture of the social injustices and lack of opportunity for the Indian people which occurred during this time.
These themes are all connected with Big Ammachi’s family and are integral to the plot.
“The Covenant of Water” is a narrative which envelops the reader with its rich content. The characters are endearing and realistic in their emotions and the story is haunting and unique. It is a tale which leaves the reader reminiscing about it long after they’ve finished reading it.
Marilee Krier
Library Assistant, St. Clair Branch
Adult fiction
“Mole’s Quiet Place”
by Jane Chapman
Jane Chapman is a masterful pillar of children’s literature, and her work with
“Mole’s Quiet Place” is no exception. One of her newest creations, “Mole’s Quiet Place” is a fantastic dive into introducing children to the contemporary metaphor of a social battery. While the concepts of introverts and extroverts have been around forever, the idea of a social battery concerns the amount of time one has being social, before they start to feel drained, often requiring some alone time to “recharge”.
Chapman’s book seeks to explain to children that it is okay to need some alone time when they’re feeling overwhelmed, or are processing their own emotions.
Mole’s Quiet Place starts by introducing Mole and Beaver, two protagonists that have often appeared in her previous award-winning works. They spend their time celebrating the life of their dear friend Bear by shining a lantern from their treehouse over the lake beside them. Soon the light draws in many friends, which shortly after overwhelms
Mole. Mole then makes their way out towards the lake by themselves, to which Beaver and friends soon take notice of Mole’s absence. They track down Mole, and Mole explains that while they love spending time with their friends, they really want to be alone for a bit. Beaver soon finds a way to help Mole enjoy some alone time, and constructs Mole a boat so that he can float across the river in peace, finding the balance between social time, and retreat.
This book was an enjoyable experience, one that in my judgment children who tend to enjoy time spent alone, or children who may often become overwhelmed in social situations will greatly benefit from and enjoy. There is great value in understanding and being empathetic to those who prefer solidarity, and complex children’s emotions. For parents who have a larger social battery with children whose batteries might not be as large, I believe this book is a perfect choice to tackle what may be a more difficult situation to confront and come to terms with.
Kaitlyn Cescutti
Library Assistant, Scenic Regional Library
“Of Snow and Roses”
by T.M. Franklin
“Of Snow and Roses” is a young adult modern twist on the fairy tale “Snow White; Rose Red”. It’s a mixture of magic, suspense, and a hint of sweet romance. It is the perfect book for teens to cozy up with on a rainy day.
Our story begins with our main character, Neve, waking up handcuffed to a hospital bed. Her doctor tries to fill the black hole that is her memory by explaining that she’s been a mental patient at Blackbriar Institute for most of her life. With constant bouts of amnesia, the staff of Blackbriar has been working tirelessly to help her regain her memories. The small comfort Neve is given by this information quickly blows apart when Neve has a vision of a young woman that looks suspiciously like herself. The young woman claims to be Neve’s sister and that Neve is in danger. Neve is warned not to trust someone, but her vision dissolves before she can find out who it is.
Neve isn’t sure who, or what, to trust. Are her visions real or a symptom of her condition? Are the sparks that start to fly from her fingertips a figment of her imagination? And how can she make things happen by purely wishing hard enough? Is she truly mentally ill, or is something more magical happening?
After befriending Torbin, a man who doesn’t speak, Neve sets out to find answers to these never-ending questions. Torbin and Neve work together to uncover the secrets of Blackbriar and fight their way to freedom for themselves and the friends she’s made along the way.
As I followed Neve on her journey of self-discovery and freedom, I couldn’t help but be frustrated when she was and feel the relief that she felt. The emotion in “Of Snow of Roses” was so beautifully portrayed that I will absolutely be reading it again in the future when I am in need of a familiar comfort story.
Shea Voss
Children’s Programmer, Union Branch
Teen Readers
“In A Far-Off Land”
by Stephanie Landsem
Mina Sinclair from Stephanie Landsem’s “In A Far-Off Land” is a character I certainly will not be forgetting any time soon! Set in the 1920s amidst the rage of Hollywood’s boom, this book had me glued from the first page to the last. Landsem is nothing short of a skilled wordsmith, intricately crafting this story to dazzlingly capture everyone who reads it. “In a Far-Off Land” is easily one of my new favorite books, and it will certainly be a go-to recommendation when people ask me for a fast-paced, character-driven book.
“In A Far-Off Land” was phenomenal beyond just good writing, though!
The book was written from within, almost as if the reader has to gather shards of memories from various places before seeing the full picture. It was like a puzzle, piecing together a gorgeous, show-stopping story that will leave you breathless.
While taken along on Mina’s journey through hope, fame, and loss, readers are sure to fall in love with the characters that drive the story. There’s Mina Sinclair, a troubled, runaway girl chasing her dreams of Hollywood fame, who finds herself pinned to the center of a murder case. On the other hand, Max, a young Hollywood talent scout, stumbles across Mina when she’s down to her last few dollars. He quickly takes her in, hoping for nothing but a quick way to make some extra cash but finding something much deeper in her than just a broke, aspiring actress. Max and Mina’s chemistry is perfect--the two have their own fair share of problems, but they come together in lovely harmony as they discover the true colors of those behind the Hollywood glory and unveil the real story behind the murder Mina is charged with.
In A Far-Off Land is hands-down the best book I’ve read so far this year. From the first line to the final one, I was laughing and crying and biting my nails, excited to see how Mina’s story would unfold. The characters are expertly written, the plot is knitted together in a remarkable manner, and Landsem’s writing style is nothing less than captivating. If you’re looking for an uplifting, intense, fast-paced book, I cannot recommend “In A Far-Off Land” enough!
Leah Matlock
Library Assistant, Union Branch
“Perkin’s Perfect Purple”
by Tami Lewis brown and Debbie Loren Dunn
What is your favorite color? I have a few but one of mine is purple. Who knew that if it wasn’t for William Henry Perkin, that might not be the case for many of us. I came upon this book while I was checking in items at the library and it instantly caught my eye. The artwork is eye-catching and I thought the topic sounded interesting. I really enjoy books that make an aspect of history fun for kids to learn about. It is about a boy who had a dream to study Chemistry.
William Perkin was experimenting to develop a cure for malaria that could be affordable to everyone. His teacher gave him a theoretic formula to create synthetic quinine, which did not work like they had hoped. But it did result in another breakthrough, a discovery known Perkin’s Purple Ink. You may think, oh well it is just a color but with his scientific breakthrough, that ink could help medical researchers stain invisible bacteria and microbes, leading to cures for many diseases including cholera and anthrax. It also made purple a color available to everyone, leading up to his discovery purple was very expensive, and only the noble could use the color.
Purple had to be made by milking sea snails, a laborious and tedious process.
The way he experimented led to a way to help scientists develop the scientific method and the invention of many products. Their experiments and outcomes could now be repeated, that was not always the case before. He found ways to preserve canned foods, medicine for immune disorders and chemotherapy, and a whole rainbow of new colors and smells.
I enjoyed that children can read how something that ended up not working out as the scientists previously planned on came out with new special results. Who would have thought it all started with a dream, a boy, and the color purple?
Melissa Garber
Adult Programmer, Union Branch
“A Fever in the Heartland: the Ku Klux Klan’s Plot to Take Over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them”
By Timothy Egan
“A Fever in the Heartland” is a nonfiction book detailing the rise of the Ku Klux Klan in the 1920s. The book begins with a brief introduction to the first rise of the Klan after the Civil War ended. This original group’s unspoken mission was essentially to terrorize newly freed slaves and to make sure the group would stay subjugated in daily life. The Klan used violence and anonymity to harass these new American citizens.
When Ulysses S. Grant was elected president, he used federal troops to root out Klan members, arrest them, indict them, and give them long prison sentences.
In the 1920s, the Klan began to take hold again, but this time in Indiana which was a northern state. Evansville is a city on the banks of the Ohio River at the extreme southern tip of the state. D.C. Stephenson became the leader of the Klan in Evansville.
While the Klan stood for racial superiority and segregation, Stephenson saw the Klan as a “ticket to the top.” Stephenson knew that if the Klan could get the blessing of the Protestant ministers, Klansmen would no longer need to hide in their white sheets. The Klan grew exponentially when they professed their beliefs of temperance, civility, and Christianity. The Klan embraced female members as well as children.
The Klan’s firm belief in eugenics and racial superiority were at the core of the group. Stephenson and the top Klansmen’s hypocritical behavior is what really destroyed the group. Stephenson was a serial woman abuser and raging alcoholic. He sexually assaulted women who worked for him on many different occasions, as well as abandoned wives. Even though he was a hypocrite, he still managed to control the political machinations of the state of Indiana and many other midwestern states. Klan members were elected to state and federal offices who then provided municipal jobs, such as chief of police, to fellow Klan members.
Stephenson met Madge Oberholtzer, an independent, female college graduate.
Her intent was to ask the inner circle of the Klan for political influence. She wanted to keep government funding for her work with the Young People’s Reading Circle, which loaned books to poor school districts. She believed Stephenson could make that happen. As the two became professional acquaintances, Stephenson felt that he could take advantage of her as he had so many other women. Madge, however, had a different plan after her assault.
The Klan took many hits in print and in public. Students at Notre Dame fought back during a Klan rally. There were several newspapers and circulars printing membership lists stolen from Klan files. With Stephenson’s behavior becoming more problematic, he was eventually arrested and put on trial for the murder of Madge Oberholtzer. This book details the rise and the eventual fall of the Klan.
I also highly recommend “The Worst Hard Time” by Timothy Egan. It is a great investigation into the causes and resolutions of the Great Dust Bowl.
Renny Canaday
Branch Manager, Union Branch
“This Tender Land”
by William Kent Krueger
This Tender Land by William Ken Krueger was selection for our Third Thursdays
Book Club last year and the entire group loved it!
Set in the 1930’s Minnesota during the Great Depression, we meet orphaned brothers Albert and Odie; their mute Indian friend Mose; and sweet little Emmy who are all from the Lincoln School- a school for Native American Indian children who are forcibly separated from their parents and sent there to be educated. In a devastating turn of events, the children are all forced to run away together. They head down the Gilead River by canoe in search of long-lost family in St. Louis. Along the way, they experience one harrowing adventure after another, meet all sorts of colorful characters (some good, some bad), become separated and then reunited. The journey tests their mental and physical strength, their relationships and their faith.
You can’t help but fall in love with these kids. Through all of their trials, they become their own little family. They all take care of each other, but the way the boys look out for little Emmy is especially heartwarming. The character development is top notch, which makes you easily connect with each kid. There’s a definite Tom Sawyer-Huckleberry Finn vibe, which makes it fun but not juvenile, as there are some pretty serious circumstances they deal with throughout. This book held my interest from start to finish. I had a hard time putting it down!
William Kent Kreuger has a way of pulling you into the story with his beautiful descriptive writing. He makes you feel like you are right there. He’s also teaching a bit of history along the way, such as the Native American boarding schools and the terrible treatment the Native American children endured, the Depression, the Dust Bowl, Hooverville towns and much more. I was so intrigued by some of the historical references that I actually did some Googling and learned more about some of the not so great history of America. It made me think what a great read this would be for young people today.
Jacquie Oermann
Adult Programmer, St. Clair Branch
“Falling”
By T.J. Newman
I sometimes judge a book by its cover and this one intrigued me. I was happy the cover did this book justice.
Captain Bill Hoffman is going out on a routine flight from LAX to JFK after leaving his family. While going through his final checks in the cockpit, he gets an email from his wife with a photo attached that shows his family has been taken hostage. The man who calls himself Sam gives Bill a choice. Crash the plane or his family dies. If he tells anyone his family dies. Captain Bill has one answer he keeps coming back to for the hostage-taker…” You are not going to kill my family. And I am not going to crash this plane.”
From chapter one you are sucked into this fast-paced thriller. The plot follows the choices being made in the cockpit, the cabin, with the hostage taker, and the FBI and ATC on the ground. I quickly fell in love with two flight attendants Jo and Daddy. They are tasked with the job of helping to keep the 144 souls aboard alive, while the captain deals with the flight and the task he has been given to kill his co-pilot. With non-stop action and gripping suspense, I felt like I was right there with them in the middle of an action movie. I was stuck to this book and could not put it down.
T.J. Newman was a flight attendant for 10 years and uses her knowledge to help make this book only better. You can absolutely read this book in a 5-hour flight from LA to New York, but I would suggest you read this while on the ground. If you enjoy this book make sure to pick up her second novel “Drowning” as well!
Kayleigh Baryo
Branch Manager, Wright City Branch
Adult Readers
