Saving Lives: Union lifeguards share the importance of their role

Aly Heggemann has been protecting swimmers as a lifeguard for four years at the Union Splash-N-Swimplex.
“I love knowing that I’m doing good, that I’m helping people,” she said.
But luckily, she’s only had to put her lifeguard skills to the test once, back in 2020.
“The first year I started here, there was a little girl swimming passed the lap lanes and she just got tired and started bobbing in the water,” she said. “She just couldn’t make it all the way across the pool, so I had to jump in and help her.”
Heggemann just finished her first year at Rockhurst University in Kansas City and plans on going into the medical field. Before heading off to college, Heggemann lived in Krakow and attended St. Francis Borgia High School.
She believes being a lifeguard and learning all the skills she has over the years has helped her prepare for a future career of saving lives.
“I kind of want to get into the medical field so I think this is a really good way to start that off and the staff here was really nice,” Heggemann explained. “I also did the swim team here, so I kind of knew the staff already.”
Lifeguard certification classes cover safety skills, accident prevention, scanning, guarding techniques, emergency systems, rescue skills, first aid in the aquatic environment, spinal injury management, open water dangers, legal responsibilities and pool management.
“Part of our training we have to do a two-minute tread with no hands or a one-minute tread with no hands,” Heggemann said. “We have to swim 50 yards with a tube, so down and back at our pool, and then 50 without a tube. Then we have to pick up a 10-pound brick from the bottom of the eight foot and hold it for 10 seconds, and then drop it again.”
Union’s lifeguard training is done in house, but aligns with the training offered by Gateway Region YMCA.
The YMCA lifeguard certification requires individuals to perform a swim test and have physical competency and knowledge of rescue skills. Lifeguards must be able to tread water for two minutes, swim 100 yards of front crawl, swim 50 yards in front crawl with head up, in sidestroke, in breaststroke, in breaststroke with head up and in elementary backstroke with hands on their chest
They also must perform a feet-first surface dive into the maximum depth of the training facility, swim underwater for 15 feet, sprint for a distance of 60 feet and then perform an arm-over-arm surface dive in the maximum depth of the training facility, pick up an object from the bottom of the pool, surface, tread water for at least one minute with legs only and replace the object back to the bottom of the pool where it was found. After leaving the pool, the lifeguard in training must immediately begin compression on an adult manikin for one minute or 100 compressions,
Heggemann said at the Union pool, lifeguards also learn basic CPR, first aid, how to scan the water, and how to stay vigilant and professional.
The YMCA also notes that lifeguards must sit for extended periods of time in an elevated chair, remain alert and focused even under conditions of high heat and humidity with no lapses in consciousness, move safely to various locations while scanning the zone of responsibility, communicate with others immediately when responding to an incident or an emergency, and hear noises and distress signals in the aquatic environment, including in the water and anywhere around the zone of responsibility.
“Everybody that’s hired gets free training through us,” said Heggemann. “So I am an instructor through star guard along with Kate Schroeder, our head manager as well. So we both went to Columbia to go get trained and our certifications, which is good for two years, so now we train the lifeguards every year.”
Lexie Meyer, of Marthasville, has been a lifeguard at Splash N’ Swimplex for three years.
“I think what we learn as lifeguards are really important life skills to have,” Meyer said. “And we have a fun environment and good coworkers here, so it’s a good summer job.”
Heggemann said on average 200 people a day use the Swimplex. The pool offers swim camps on Mondays which cause the pool to see a higher amount of swimmers as well as private and group swimming lessons.
For the most part, Heggemann said a lifeguard’s work environment is calm and relaxed.
“Lifeguards will go up for 45 minutes and then they get a break after,” she said. “When they’re down, they’re able to chat and hangout with the others.”
When the lifeguard is at their post, it is their responsibility to continuously be scanning the water.
“We probably have to save someone three times a week,” Heggemann added. “It’s a lot more common than people think, but it’s not how it’s portrayed in the movies.”
Meyer agreed.
“A lot of people ask me about how many drownings we have at the pool and honestly we have quite a few,” Meyer said.
“And when we say drownings, we mean the most mild form,” explained Heggemann. “There are three outcomes of drowning. We have only ever had survival with no brain damage or injury.”
The other two forms of drowning are survival with brain damage and death according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
WHO reports 236,000 people die from drowning each year. In the last decade, drowning has caused over 2.5 million deaths around the world. In the United States, there are approximately 11 fatal drownings a day and 8,000 non-fatal drownings a year. It is the third leading cause of unintentional injury death worldwide, accounting for 7 percent of all injury-related deaths.
Infants under one year old face a two-thirds likelihood of drowning in bathtubs, while home swimming pools are the primary sites for drowning among children aged one to four. Natural bodies of water account for approximately 40 percent of drownings in children aged five to 14, while swimming pools contribute to around 30 percent of incidents. Among individuals aged 15 and older, over half of fatal and non-fatal drownings occur in lakes, rivers or oceans.
In 2021, the WHO designated July 25 as an annual observance known as World Drowning Prevention Day. The purpose of this day is to draw attention to the devastating and far-reaching consequences of drowning on families and communities, and to provide vital strategies for preventing such incidents and saving lives.
“We enjoy being able to jump in and save them and help the kids,” Heggemann explained. “The kids really appreciate it a lot. They always thank the lifeguard or the parents do.”
Though she loves what she does, Heggemann said it can get frustrating at times.
“The kids really love to run,” she noted. “Sometimes it’s frustrating to keep a calm and cool head towards the patrons while making sure that you’re still professional even when those kids are breaking the rules over and over.”
Heggemann said overall, the lifeguards’ main goal is to keep everyone safe while having fun at the pool. To ensure children’s safety, she recommends putting them in swimming lessons.
“For parents, I think working on kids in the bathtub is really helpful,” she added. “I think getting them swimming lessons is really important but if you don’t want to do that than just working with them by yourself in a pool for a day to practice is beneficial. We do have Tot Time for kids. It’s a dollar for parents and free for the kids, so they can go practice swimming around with their parents.”
Heggemann said it’s also important to watch your child around the pool and make sure they know where they can and cannot swim.
“Sometimes it’s not that they can’t swim,” she explained. “A lot of them just get tired and need a break, which could potentially lead to a drowning situation.”
