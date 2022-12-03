After more than three decades serving Franklin County, a career law enforcement professional now celebrates moving on to a new phase in life.
Now former detective Kenneth Hotsenpiller retired from the force August 31. He spent 32 years of a 43-year career with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said he had worked with Hotsenpiller for many years, even prior to Pelton becoming Sheriff.
“He has always been a great asset to the department,” Pelton said. Hotsenpiller said he watched Pelton, who was hired a year after Hotsenpiller, work his way up the ranks.
Hotsenpiller was inspired by his father, George Hotsenpiller, a former St. Louis city police officer who later joined the detective bureau, working homicides and with the VICE squad investigating organized crime, drug trafficking, sex crimes and prostitution. George Hotsenpiller retired in 1977 due to an injury.
Kenneth Hotsenpiller says he knows his father, who died in March, would be proud of his son’s career.
Hotsenpiller began his career working for the city of Edmundson, near St. Louis Lambert International Airport, in 1980. He also worked for the municipalities of Bel-Ridge, Wellston, Warrenton, Washington, and then Franklin County. At the time of his retirement, Hotsenpiller worked as a general assignment detective, handling everything from sex crimes to burglaries. In addition to his detective work, for the last eight years, he also managed the department’s 124-vehicle fleet, scheduling maintenance, selling older vehicles and buying new vehicles.
Hotsenpiller was one of several Computer Voice Stress Analyzer (CVSA) operators in the department. CVSA is a form of a polygraph test that focuses on people’s voice inflection.
Among the noteworthy cases that Hotsenpiller helped to investigate, alongside other detectives and law enforcement agencies, include the abductions of Shawn Hornbeck, Ben Ownby and Abigale Woods.
“That was a huge team effort in every one of those cases,” Hotsenpiller said. “I was just part of those teams.”
“When we recovered Ben, we also recovered Shawn Hornbeck. I think some people over the years had given up on that case and thought maybe he was gone and we’d never find him, but we got lucky on that one,” Hotsenpiller said.
Hornbeck had been missing for more than four years and Ownby for four days at the time the two were found. The pair were found at the Kirkwood apartment of Michael Devlin, who is now serving a life sentence at the Crossroads Correctional Center in Cameron after pleading guilty to all charges.
In the Abigale Woods case, Woods was kidnapped and her mother’s throat was slit by the kidnapper, Hotsenpiller said.
“(The) mom is alive and doing well today, and Abby, gosh, she’s got to be in her teens by now. We got lucky on that one, ended up catching the suspect and returning the child to her family. That was very rewarding,” he added.
Shannon Torrez, the woman who kidnapped Woods from her home in September 2006, was sentenced in 2008 to 30 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections. She is serving her sentence at the Chillicothe Correctional Center in western Missouri.
Hotsenpiller said his tenure in law enforcement has also given him the chance to see the field evolve and departments struggling to keep up with those changes.
“Back when I came to work for Franklin County, we ran it with a supervisor and two road deputies. Now they’ve got 10 per shift and it’s still not enough. Now, of course, the population has grown. When the population grows, crime grows. But the court systems and stuff like that, they just don’t hand out the punishments that they should,” Hotsenpiller said.
“Time after time you arrest someone and before you got the report done, they’re back out on the street. Before the end of your shift they’re back out on the street. You know that’s disheartening,” he added.
Despite the challenge of his job, Hotsenpiller served Franklin County because of his love for its people. He said during his time in St. Louis County, members of law enforcement were treated poorly by the community because sometimes they were viewed as “the bad guy.”
“Well in Franklin County, when you’re called upon, you’re greeted well, most of the time. I’d say 90 percent of the time. They understand what you’re trying to do, and you may have to explain it to them a little bit because times have changed … but mostly the people of Franklin County, they respect law enforcement,” Hotsenpiller said.
He said a big difference from his first year to his last was the evolution of law enforcement technology. He credited the use of tax money for those advancements. When he first came to Franklin County he was issued a car, a badge, an ID card and given a key to the door.
“I didn’t have a walkie-talkie back then. Now you’ve got cell phones and computers and, Wi-Fi and printers and all this stuff in these cars that back then you had to buy,” Hotsenpiller said. “You had to carry your own gun, supply your own ammunition, pay for your own uniform. Today, that’s not that way.”
As Hotsenpiller looks forward to the future, he repeats the advice that he heard from the late Maj. Mike Copeland to the young officers, rookies or first-year detectives of today.
“Patience is key,” Hotsenpiller said.
“When you’re working these cases, don’t be in a hurry. Sit back, listen to your people that you’re talking with, your witnesses, your victims. Gather the data and be patient,” Hotsenpiller said.
“(Copeland always said), ‘You may not get what you need right away, but sit and wait, because eventually it will come. It may come within a week. It may take 10 years, but eventually it will come and you’ll get closure on that case.’”
Hotsenpiller added, “And that was true; that was very true.”
Never the type to just sit back and take things easy, Hotsenpiller is now a part-time driver for Bolte Container Service, helps his family around the house and whatever else he wishes in retirement.
However, Hotsenpiller has created a legacy as both of his daughters are dispatchers, who make him proud on a daily basis.
“When they say law enforcement, fire, EMS is the first line of community service, it’s not really true. The first person that they talk to when they need services such as ambulance and law enforcement, fire, the first person they talk to is that 911 dispatcher. They’re the first-line person. Then it comes down to us,” he said.
When asked what he’d like to say to the people of Franklin County, Hotsenpiller responded graciously.
“I’d like to thank them for their support of law enforcement, fire, EMS, all the services that make us a community. I hope they continue to support us, because without them, we couldn’t do what we do,” he said.