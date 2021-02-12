Whether you’re planning a homecooked dinner for two or are just bored of eating the same things, three local restaurateurs and off-the-clock foodies have shared their favorite recipes to make with their own families.
Jacob Smith is the executive chef at Lake Creek Winery. The Marthasville vineyard on the bluffs serves seasonal fare including German Schweineschnitzel, Mesquite Smoked Frog Legs and Salmon Florentine, all of which Smith has mastered. When he’s home, however, his go-to recipe for his harshest critics, his children, is a crispy tater tot waffle topped with all the fixings — bacon, maple syrup, eggs or whatever else they have on hand.
At Sugarfire, Marshall F. Holtsclaw III grills and smokes and sauces tender meats and sides. In his home kitchen, a favorite is Chipotle Chicken Chili, a spicy, smoky dish inspired by his mother. The comfort food is especially warm on weeks like this.
And as executive chef at The Inns at St. Albans. D. Scott Phillips, knows the importance of a rich, pan fried catfish for the Midwestern palate. He previously served at the helm of Old Barn Inn Restaurant, as well as years aa nearby Balaban's. This recipe is one of his personal favorites.
Pat Vatterott is general manager of Cedar Creek Resort in New Haven, where the Town Hall restaurant serves a mix of pub food and barbecue offerings. A family favorite of his not on the menu is Creamy Tuscan Sausage and Peppers Spaghetti. It’s convenient to make while in the kitchen with his children because the thinning water can be added any time.
The recipes can flavor a romantic Valentine’s Day in, an energetic breakfast with kids or a smoky snack for any time of day. If you try them for yourself, send photos of your dish to washnews@emissourian.com.
Tot Waffles
Jacob Smith, Executive Chef, Lake Creek Winery
Ingredients:
6 cups Tater Tots (thawed)
2 Eggs
2 Tbsp Corn Starch
2 tsp salt
1/2 lb Bacon
4 Eggs
Maple Syrup
Cooking Spray
Directions:
1. Combine thawed tater tots, 2 eggs, salt, and corn starch and mix thoroughly, ensuring to break apart all of the tots.
2. Cut bacon into 1/4 inch strips and cook over medium low heat until most of the fat is rendered off and the bacon bits become crispy.
3. Spray a preheated waffle iron with cooking spray, make sure both top and bottom surfaces are completely coated.
4. Spread about one cup of mixture onto the waffle iron and close it, pressing down firmly.
5. Let the iron sit for about three minutes or until the waffle is golden brown.
6. Using a fork, gently lift the waffle from the iron and place on a plate.
7. Top the waffle with one egg, cooked how you like it, bacon bits, and a drizzle of maple syrup.
Feel free to experiment with other toppings, the possibilities are nearly endless.
Chef’s note: I started using this recipe about five years ago with my kids. They love it because not only do they get crispy hash browns, but they can customize it however they want.