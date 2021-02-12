Whether you’re planning a homecooked dinner for two or are just bored of eating the same things, three local restaurateurs and off-the-clock foodies have shared their favorite recipes to make with their own families.
Jacob Smith is the executive chef at Lake Creek Winery. The Marthasville vineyard on the bluffs serves seasonal fare including German Schweineschnitzel, Mesquite Smoked Frog Legs and Salmon Florentine, all of which Smith has mastered. When he’s home, however, his go-to recipe for his harshest critics, his children, is a crispy tater tot waffle topped with all the fixings — bacon, maple syrup, eggs or whatever else they have on hand.
At Sugarfire, Marshall F. Holtsclaw III grills and smokes and sauces tender meats and sides. In his home kitchen, a favorite is Chipotle Chicken Chili, a spicy, smoky dish inspired by his mother. The comfort food is especially warm on weeks like this.
And as executive chef at The Inns at St. Albans. D. Scott Phillips, knows the importance of a rich, pan fried catfish for the Midwestern palate. He previously served at the helm of Old Barn Inn Restaurant, as well as years aa nearby Balaban's. This recipe is one of his personal favorites.
Pat Vatterott is general manager of Cedar Creek Resort in New Haven, where the Town Hall restaurant serves a mix of pub food and barbecue offerings. A family favorite of his not on the menu is Creamy Tuscan Sausage and Peppers Spaghetti. It’s convenient to make while in the kitchen with his children because the thinning water can be added any time.
The recipes can flavor a romantic Valentine’s Day in, an energetic breakfast with kids or a smoky snack for any time of day. If you try them for yourself, send photos of your dish to washnews@emissourian.com.
Chipotle Chicken Chili
Marshall F. Holtsclaw III, Sous Chef, Sugarfire Smokehouse
Ingredients:
2 14.5 oz cans Great Northern /Navy Beans
1 Tbsp Canola/ Vegetable oil
2 Chipotle Peppers in Adobo (canned) - minced
1 medium Green Pepper
1 large White Onion - minced
4 Garlic Cloves
1 Tbsp Ground Cumin
1 1/2 tsp Ground Coriander
1 tsp Chili Powder
4 cups Chicken Broth
2 Fresh limes juice
Salt/ Pepper to taste
4 cups Shredded chicken
Toppings:
Cilantro
Sour cream
Directions:
1. Drain and rinse the canned beans. In a separate bowl, mash half of the beans. Reserve until needed.
2. Add oil to a large Dutch oven (or pot) and heat over medium-high heat.
3. Add the peppers, onions, and garlic and sauté until soft and fragrant, about 5 minutes.
4. Add the cumin, coriander, and chili powder and continue to sauté for 1 minute.
5. Stir in chicken broth and lime juice and bring to a simmer.
6. Add beans and continue to simmer for 20 minutes.
7. After 20 minutes, taste for seasoning and adjust if necessary.
8. Add salt and pepper to taste.
9. Stir in shredded chicken and simmer until heated through (about 5 minutes).
10. Serve with a dollop of sour cream and cilantro leaves!
Chef’s note: This recipe was inspired by my mother, who would make it with canned green chiles instead of the canned chipotle peppers in adobo seasoning. Using the chipotles adds a little bit more spice and a great smoky flavor. Also, a great addition to the toppings is a little sprinkle of mild cheddar cheese, along with the sour cream it will “cool” the chile down for some who are sensitive to spicy foods. This recipe reminds me of home and is a great dish for a cold day. Enjoy!