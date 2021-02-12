Whether you’re planning a homecooked dinner for two or are just bored of eating the same things, three local restaurateurs and off-the-clock foodies have shared their favorite recipes to make with their own families.
Jacob Smith is the executive chef at Lake Creek Winery. The Marthasville vineyard on the bluffs serves seasonal fare including German Schweineschnitzel, Mesquite Smoked Frog Legs and Salmon Florentine, all of which Smith has mastered. When he’s home, however, his go-to recipe for his harshest critics, his children, is a crispy tater tot waffle topped with all the fixings — bacon, maple syrup, eggs or whatever else they have on hand.
At Sugarfire, Marshall F. Holtsclaw III grills and smokes and sauces tender meats and sides. In his home kitchen, a favorite is Chipotle Chicken Chili, a spicy, smoky dish inspired by his mother. The comfort food is especially warm on weeks like this.
And as executive chef at The Inns at St. Albans. D. Scott Phillips, knows the importance of a rich, pan fried catfish for the Midwestern palate. He previously served at the helm of Old Barn Inn Restaurant, as well as years aa nearby Balaban's. This recipe is one of his personal favorites.
Pat Vatterott is general manager of Cedar Creek Resort in New Haven, where the Town Hall restaurant serves a mix of pub food and barbecue offerings. A family favorite of his not on the menu is Creamy Tuscan Sausage and Peppers Spaghetti. It’s convenient to make while in the kitchen with his children because the thinning water can be added any time.
The recipes can flavor a romantic Valentine’s Day in, an energetic breakfast with kids or a smoky snack for any time of day. If you try them for yourself, send photos of your dish to washnews@emissourian.com.
Creamy Tuscan Sausage and Peppers Spaghetti
Pat Vatterott, Cedar Creek Resort/Town Hall Restaurant
Ingredients:
Yellow onion
1 can Diced tomatoes
12 oz Spaghetti
Yellow Pepper
1/2 cup Chicken stock
1 tbsp. Chopped garlic
Red Pepper
1 lb. Italian Sausage
1 tbsp. Italian seasonings
¼ cup White wine
1 tbsp. Capers
¼ tsp. Crushed Red Pepper
1 tbsp. Olive Oil
½ oz. Parsley
1/3 cup Cream Cheese
¼ cup Parmesan
Directions:
1. Heat a pot of salted water and bring to a boil.
2. Julienne/Slice vegetables
3. Mince parsley
4. Grab a large pan and heat (medium high)
5. Sear Italian sausage in pan, (partially cook, 70%, and remove)
6. Add olive oil to the pan
7. After oil has heated add the Onions and Peppers (cook, salt and pepper and stir occasionally for 3 min.)
8. Meanwhile, once water is up to a boil, add pasta (cook for 9-11 min.)
9. Add garlic to vegetables (cook and stir a few times for 1 min.)
10. Add ¼ cup white wine to vegetables (cook till most of the wine has dissipated)
11. Add half of the Italian Seasonings
12. Add sausage back to the pan with vegetables (cook for 5 minutes)
13. Add diced tomatoes (cook and season with salt and pepper for 3 minutes
14. Take a 1 cup of cooking water for the pasta and set aside.
15. Place cooked pasta in a colander.
16. Stir in ½ cup Chicken stock, ¼ of pasta water, and the rest of the Italian seasonings. Cook for 3-4 minutes.
17. Add 1/3-cup cream cheese and capers. (cook and stir 2-3 minutes)
18. Add spaghetti (stir, make sure pasta is coated with sauce and turn off heat or set to low heat)
19. Add half of the parsley and half of the parmesan
20. Separate into bowls and top with parmesan and parsley
Chef’s note: The main reason I pull 1 cup of pasta water is due to my young children. If they need my attention and the cream sauce reduces too much, I can always add the starchy pasta water to thin out. I always add the pasta at the last minute once everyone in my household is ready to eat. Sometimes, I cook the pasta a day and usually have some stocked in my refrigerator because my kids love pasta.