Whether you’re planning a homecooked dinner for two or are just bored of eating the same things, three local restaurateurs and off-the-clock foodies have shared their favorite recipes to make with their own families.
Jacob Smith is the executive chef at Lake Creek Winery. The Marthasville vineyard on the bluffs serves seasonal fare including German Schweineschnitzel, Mesquite Smoked Frog Legs and Salmon Florentine, all of which Smith has mastered. When he’s home, however, his go-to recipe for his harshest critics, his children, is a crispy tater tot waffle topped with all the fixings — bacon, maple syrup, eggs or whatever else they have on hand.
At Sugarfire, Marshall F. Holtsclaw III grills and smokes and sauces tender meats and sides. In his home kitchen, a favorite is Chipotle Chicken Chili, a spicy, smoky dish inspired by his mother. The comfort food is especially warm on weeks like this.
And as executive chef at The Inns at St. Albans. D. Scott Phillips, knows the importance of a rich, pan fried catfish for the Midwestern palate. He previously served at the helm of Old Barn Inn Restaurant, as well as years aa nearby Balaban's. This recipe is one of his personal favorites.
Pat Vatterott is general manager of Cedar Creek Resort in New Haven, where the Town Hall restaurant serves a mix of pub food and barbecue offerings. A family favorite of his not on the menu is Creamy Tuscan Sausage and Peppers Spaghetti. It’s convenient to make while in the kitchen with his children because the thinning water can be added any time.
The recipes can flavor a romantic Valentine’s Day in, an energetic breakfast with kids or a smoky snack for any time of day. If you try them for yourself, send photos of your dish to washnews@emissourian.com.
Pan Fried Catfish Fillet with Hush Puppies & Creamy Slaw
D. Scott Phillips, Executive Chef, The Inns at St. Albans
Pan Fried Cat Fish Ingredients:
4 6-8ounce Fresh Catfish Fillets
¾ cup Ice Cold Water
½ cup Buttermilk
3 cups Peanut Oil (Vegetable Oil can be used as a substitute)
1 ½ Cups Yellow Corn Meal (Fine Grind)
½ Cup All Purpose Flour
1 teaspoon Celery Salt
1 teaspoon Paprika
1 teaspoon Garlic Powder
½ teaspoon Black Pepper
½ teaspoon Cayenne Pepper
¼ teaspoon Nutmeg
Pan Fried Cat Fish Directions:
1. Mix Ice water and buttermilk together in glass bowl. Allow to rest while you mix other ingredients.
2. In a separate bowl mix the cornmeal, flour and spices.
3. Using a 12 inch Cast Iron Skillet, preheat ½ inch of peanut oil to 350 degrees. This should be roughly 2-3 cups of peanut oil.
4. Remove fillets from buttermilk and shake off excess liquid and dredge in cornmeal mixture.
5. Place fillets in skillet being careful not to overcrowd.
6. Fry on each side for 3 minutes.
7. Remove from skillet and place on paper towel lined plate to absorb any extra oil.
Hush Puppies Ingredients:
4 cups Peanut or Vegetable Oil (For Frying)
2 cups Self-Rising Cornmeal
¼ cup Self-Rising Flour
1 teaspoon Kosher Salt
5 Green Onions (Finely Chopped)
1 cup Fresh Sweet Corn
1 Cup Whole Milk
1 Large Egg
Hush Puppies Directions:
1. In a food processor or blender, combine the corn and milk and blend until semi smooth.
2. Using a 2 quart Bowl, lightly beat the egg then add milk/corn mixture.
3. Add the cornmeal, flour, salt and green onion and mix well.
4. Allow mix to stand at room temperature for 5 minutes.
5. Using a 12 inch Cast Iron Skillet, heat oil to 350 degrees. Oil should be roughly 1 inch deep.
6. Carefully drop batter into skillet using a small scoop or table spoon being conscious not to overcrowd.
7. Turning frequently, fry until Golden Brown on both sides, this should take about three minutes.
8. Remove from skillet and place on paper towel lined plate to absorb any extra oil.
Creamy Slaw Ingredients:
1 small Head Green Cabbage (Finely Shredded and Cored)
1 small White Onion (Thinly Sliced)
2 large Carrots (Coarsely Shredded)
½ cup Quality Mayonnaise
½ cup Buttermilk
½ cup Granulated Sugar
1 teaspoon Lemon Zest
3 Tablespoons Apple Cider Vinegar
2 teaspoons Kosher Salt
½ teaspoon White Pepper
Creamy Slaw Directions:
1. In a large glass mixing bowl, whisk together the buttermilk, mayonnaise, vinegar, sugar, salt, pepper and lemon zest.
2. Add cabbage, onion, carrot and blend well.
3. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour prior to serving.