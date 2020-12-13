Programmed to Perform: Schools Nationwide Track Students’ Data With St. Clair Native’s Program

Doug Mackay will never forget the first day he felt the pulse of programming.
The 38-year-old St. Clair native was a kindergartner when his father, an administrator at East Central College, brought home an Apple IIe computer with a green and black screen. The computer was a popular Apple product from 1983 until 1993.
“I started messing with it, and I asked him how to program,” Mackay said. “Of course, that’s an insane question. So my father’s response was he brought home two college textbooks of ‘introduction to programming.’ So kindergarten me cracks open those books, and from the first time I could get the computer to put something (I had programmed) on the screen, I was hooked.”
Today, Mackay is founder and co-owner of Mr. Elmer, an education software company. The company has a staff of around seven people, including Mackay, his partner, John Daniel, and consultants.
The company was recently named by trade publication Education Technology Insights as one of the 10 “Hottest K-12 Solution Providers” of 2020 for its classroom monitoring software, Intervention Compass, which the publication wrote “empowers schools to become not only equitable amidst the disruption but also maintain safe operations.”
The program’s main function is collecting data such as attendance, grades and discipline records from an entire school district to present either as a big table — known as a data wall — or as an individual profile for each student. Teachers can write notes on ways a specific student learns, things they excel in or things they need help on, and counselors can note when the student has a major life event outside of school. The result is a chronological story of each student that teachers can use to help understand how to best help the student.
“What we’re seeing is instead of, ‘hey, this student is not doing well in math, let’s get them some math tutoring,’ you scroll down and realize, ‘they’ve had a discipline problem too. Oh, they had this discipline problem because they’ve been absent, and they’ve been absent because the counselor says something happened with the family.’ So you realize they need some better personal support, and that support will help their behavior, which will help their attentiveness in math class,” Mackay explained. “We found that if we glue all this data together and look at (a student’s) story, you actually find root causes and the ways you can help motivate the student.”
Mackay, a computer science graduate of University of Missouri Science and Technology at Rolla and University of Illinois at Chicago, came up with the idea of the program over a weekend-long coding project with a friend from school. Mackay’s dad was consulting at a charter school in St. Louis that was having trouble keeping students in classrooms.
Mackay and his friend used the school’s student roster to build a digital hall monitoring system.
“Every teacher would know how many kids had hall passes. They could have this little widget sitting on their SMART Board with the number of kids in the hall,” Mackay said. “That was where the name ‘Mr. Elmer’ came from. (Kids say) ‘Can I go out to my locker, can I do something. Oh, let me ask Mr. Elmer for permission.’ ”
Since Mackay founded the company in 2014, nearly 50 school districts across the country have started using the Intervention Compass software, which costs $10 per student per year. The districts range from rural New York to coastal California to Arizona to Franklin County, Mo., where one of the earliest districts to sign on is located.
The Lonedell R-14 District, which includes one K-8 building on Highway FF, started using Intervention Compass in 2018. Principal Wayne Dierker said the staff likes that it stores all the data they need in one central location.
“Since the inception of this program we started inputting the data, and over a span of time we can see reading assessment scores, past comments, everything,” Dierker said of the program, which teachers use throughout the year and at the beginning of the year when they have new students in class. “It gives (teachers) a good picture of the students so they’re not going in cold turkey. They have an idea of where this kid is at.”
Knowing each student’s strengths and weaknesses is meant to help teachers identify what exact skills they need to work on. “They’re all together as a team taking on a student,” Mackay said.
Federal privacy rules known as FERPA in part dictate who is allowed to see data on each student. In almost every case, the only people with access are the principal, that student’s teachers and any other faculty they directly interact with, such as a counselor, a speech therapist or an art teacher. In some districts, parents can request to add a specific other faculty member, such as a teacher from a previous school year or a teacher the student interacts with in before- or after-school care. For example, Dierker uses the data at weekly meetings with the Lonedell school’s counselor and social worker.
“We can get into the program and see what teachers are saying about kids, (whether) there are kids having concerns (such as) behavior or academics, and we can put a plan together to do something more from our angle,” he said.
Dierker said the program also has helped him and others at the school navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. A new COVID-19 dashboard on the program monitors students’ health histories and can remind teachers immediately who is attending virtually on a given day. Teachers also use it to identify the students who have been most challenged by the interrupted learning.
Of the Lonedell district’s nearly 320 students, between 35 and 40 are attending virtually, either for the whole semester or temporarily because they have to quarantine.
“Keeping track of everybody’s situations has been way more challenging this year, so that program has been helpful for that,” Dierker said.
According to Education Technology Insights, against the backdrop of COVID-19, a system like this is part of the solution to many education problems.
“Education is going to change when things go back to, we’re saying back to ‘normal,’ but really we’re not going back to what it was before. That’s a good thing,” Mackay said. “Now we have different learning modalities for different students and structure our schools in that way.”
For Mackay, the holistic benefits extend beyond college readiness and career aptitude. As someone with a STEM background who “was incredibly lucky” to grow up during an exciting time in personal computing and with parents who had access to resources to help him learn, he himself said he’s growing wary of the focus on STEM at the expense of other subjects such as history, literature, philosophy and art.
“Knowing how to build the widgets and sprockets of the future is great, but forgetting where we all came from, how we got here and what motivated us — not to make a cliche comparison to Dr. Frankenstein or Jurassic Park, but just because we can make something, doesn’t mean we should,” Mackay said. “It’s why we focus on the ‘whole student story’ in our product. A student isn’t just a number on a spreadsheet, but a collection of complex, interwoven activities that brought them to where they are today. If we understand where they came from and what motivates them, we help guide them to what comes next, much better than using their test scores to decide their support."