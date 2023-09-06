The Rev. Peter Blake has told his parishioners at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church that he is “one of the happiest priests in the diocese.” That’s because one month ago, he returned to a community he knows well.
“It’s like coming home,” Blake said. “I know a lot of the older folks, and now I know their grandkids in school. I see a lot of the kids that were little — now they’re parents at the parish.”
The pastor’s initial stint in Union began in 1992 during his first decade as a priest. Next year will mark his 40th anniversary of priesthood, and he has been reassigned to Union to serve as pastor of Immaculate Conception as part of the archdiocese’s “All Things New” initiative.
He has moved into a familiar bedroom at the parish in Union. He said that while cleaning up, he has uncovered memorabilia from a going-away party held in his honor more than two decades ago, when he believed he was leaving Union for good.
“I love Franklin County, loved it here for nine years,” he said. “I never, ever thought I would be able to get back here.”
Blake will also lead the parishes of St. Joseph (Neier) Catholic Church southwest of Union and St. Clare Catholic Church in St. Clair.
Blake does not originally hail from St. Louis, although after decades moving around the archdiocese, he jokes that “I probably know St. Louis better than a lot of the priests who grew up here.” Born in the town of Bellows Falls in southern Vermont, Blake came to Missouri after high school, bound for the seminary. He was the seventh of eight children and knew from a young age that he wanted to join the priesthood.
But he did not plan on becoming a parish priest at first. His initial calling was to the Mill Hill Missionaries, an order of priests who served missions around the world. But after about six months, he realized that his real calling was working in parishes.
Blake said that both then and now, he values the everyday presence that he can maintain as a parish priest.
“People just like you to be there for them, whether that’s in the joys or the sorrows of life,” he said.
Blake graduated from Cardinal Glennon College with a degree in philosophy in 1979 before moving on to now Kendrick-Glennon Seminary for his Master of Divinity degree, which he received in 1983. His first assignment out of seminary was at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Ferguson. Within a few years, he was assigned to Union.
Much is the same from Blake’s first time in Union, with familiar rooms and familiar faces. He still enjoys the company of his dogs — in 1992, he brought his cocker spaniel Chaucer to Immaculate Conception, and this time he’s joined by 12-year-old Maggie O’Brien, a springer spaniel named after a pub in St. Louis, as well as two four-month-old Corgi puppies named Lilibet and Luke.
He still cultivates a passion for music. Blake said he served as the choir director for eight of his nine years at Immaculate Conception, and since then, he has arranged several Mass settings to music at different parishes.
As Blake pointed out, this is not his first appearance in the pages of The Missourian. He was selected as “Chef of the Week” during his first year in Union and shared recipes with former editor Janice Lance.
“I feel like I’ve come full circle coming back to Union,” Blake said.
But for the Catholic Church nationally, much has changed since Blake’s first assignment in Franklin County. He said he wants to face the issues of declining membership and eroding trust head-on during his new tenure at the three parishes in Union and St. Clair. He is assisted in this ministry by the Rev. Eric J. Kunz, formerly the pastor of St. Clare and now senior associate pastor of all three parishes.
“Our challenges are the same as any other Catholic parish — to engage the people who are kind of on the fence with their faith,” Blake said. “We need to get out there, share our faith and bring people home.”
