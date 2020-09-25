Perseverance Foundation and Touch of Hope announced plans for an inaugural nine-hole golf scramble at Loutre Shore Country Club in Hermann Friday, Oct. 9, at 4:30 p.m. The competition will feature 10 teams of four. The fee for each player is $25 and includes door prizes, a raffle, a bratwurst dinner and more. Sponsor a hole for $50. There will also be a silent auction. All proceeds will benefit the Perseverance Foundation, a nonprofit offering support for women who’ve been abused and educating area communities on domestic violence.
Barbara Haddox, founding director of Perseverance Foundation, said area shelters say that calls from abuse survivors are down from this time last year. That’s concerning, she explained, because it means women aren’t able to call because their partner is home more due to COVID-19.
“They’re trapped with their abusers,” Haddox said.
Haddox hopes the golf scramble will raise enough money for the nonprofit to buy laptops to rent to women who need Zoom counseling or other resources but want to remain private. They also hope to fund a website expansion that would allow survivors to connect with resources or other organizations directly through the Perseverance Foundation website.
“I’ve been working toward this for 20 years,” said Haddox, who herself is a survivor of domestic abuse. “I was given a hand up, and if it wasn’t for the people who helped me I wouldn’t be where I am today.”
Rep. Aaron Griesheimer (R-61) will be a guest judge at the scramble.
The deadline to sponsor a hole is Oct. 5, and to sponsor the silent auction is Oct. 7.
Registration for the teams will end when all 10 slots are full. To register a team or sponsor a hole, call 417-207-8959 or email ssg.justin.t.doherty@gmail.com. All other questions can be directed to 573-395-6481 or pfhandup@gmail.com.
October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The National Domestic Violence Hotline cites that an average of 24 people per minute are victms of rape, physical violence or stalking by an intimate partner in the United States — more than 12 million each year.
Survivors can contact the national hotline at 800-799-7233 or text “LOVEIS” to 866-331-9474. The website thehotline.org also provides resources and a chat option in English and Spanish.
There are also several local organizations survivors can reach out to, including ALiVE’s Franklin County Office (636-583-5700 or 800-941-9144), and Turning Point in Warrenton (636-456-1186 or 888-873-7233).