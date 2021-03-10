The squeak of sneakers on a shiny gym floor and a chorus of shouts and cheers can be heard coming from the Ray Steinhoff Court at New Haven High School almost any night there’s a home basketball game. Inside, blurs of green or white rush past, dribbling, passing and shooting a classic orange ball. A student shouts “Coach Peirick!” and three heads turn.
At New Haven, the Peirick family is almost synonymous with the basketball program. Doug Peirick has coached girls basketball at the high school for 14 years and is head softball coach. His oldest son, Aaron, has coached boys basketball for nine years and recently took over as head baseball coach, and his youngest son, Austin, has coached junior varsity girls basketball and been Doug Peirick’s assistant coach since 2019.
“I never forced them to play,” Doug Peirick said of his two sons. “We just introduced it to them, and they took off with it.”
Love of the Game
The family’s love of New Haven basketball started years before the three became coaches. Doug Peirick played for the team as a student in the early 1980s.
“We weren’t very good,” he said, laughing. “We just liked to play, but we didn’t put a lot of time in. That changed a few years after we left.”
It was the late 1990s and early 2000s teams whom Doug Peirick and his wife, Lori, took their two young sons to see play. As children, Aaron and Austin Peirick always had a hoop behind their house and invited friends over to play. If too many showed up, the group walked to the elementary school playground, Austin often tagging along behind Aaron and his friends.
“I grew up chasing him, and that’s when I fell in love with it,” Austin Peirick said. “Basketball allowed me to hang out with my older brother.”
On game nights, the pair would don bright green T-shirts and eagerly watch the game at the high school with either their parents or their grandpa. Doug Peirick said it would have been hard to find two little boys who were bigger Shamrocks fans.
“We grew up in the last golden years,” Aaron Peirick said. “I was 7 in 1997 when we made our first trip to the final four since way back. From age 7 on, I’ve just loved basketball.”
Another memory is the devastation that followed losing the state title game in 1998.
“They were little,” Doug Peirick said, “but when (the team) lost, it meant something to them. (Aaron) and a buddy of his bawled — they cried and cried and cried — and I thought, these kids really love this game.”
Doug Peirick coached both his sons on teams in fourth, fifth and sixth grade, and the whole family was excited for the New Haven High School basketball games to become even more real as Aaron got into high school and made the team.
“We were good,” Aaron said. “Actually, when I was a sophomore, that team I played on holds the record for the worst season ever in New Haven. We only had three wins. But as a senior, we were 25-5 and won a district title playing in a quarterfinal game, a game away from the final four.”
Austin Peirick, then an eighth grader, distinctly remembers watching his brother in that lost district championship game.
“I was devastated,” he said. “I was crying. And then (Aaron’s) senior year, when they lost, it was even harder for me because my whole childhood, I’d watched Aaron play basketball. And now I no longer could.”
Aaron’s senior year was also Austin’s freshman year at New Haven High School, so there was a Peirick on both boys varsity and junior varsity.
It was also the first year Doug Peirick started as girls junior varsity coach assisting Tim Sheer and also working as the school counselor.
“We always practice before or after them, so it was nice to see them practicing,” he said. “The biggest adjustment was I think for them. The principal made them call me ‘Mr. Peirick.’ ”
From Players to Coaches
When Aaron Peirick graduated in 2008, he left New Haven for Southeastern Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau to become a high school coach like his dad.
“From as far back as I can remember, it was, ‘I want to teach PE and coach basketball,’ ” he said. “I had the opportunity to come back here and coach JV and teach shop. I did that for two years, and then Coach Steinhoff retired.”
He became the boys head coach in 2015 and is the high school PE teacher.
Having known he also wanted to teach PE since he was in third grade, Austin Peirick also went to Southeast Missouri State for college, and again the brothers were freshman and senior together. He recalled taking classes in the same PE program at the time with the same instructors.
“They called me Aaron all the way through,” Austin Peirick said, smiling. “Here (in New Haven) teachers called me Aaron, and then in college I was like, ‘All right, there’s 12,000 students here, no more “Aaron’s brother,” ’ but still the professors (called me) Aaron.”
Austin Peirick didn’t initially set out to coach girls basketball, but following college, Union High School had an opening for a boys assistant coach and girls assistant coach.
“At that point, Aaron had been hired at New Haven as varsity boys coach, and I knew he’d be here forever,” Austin Peirick said. “So I went in on the girls side because I thought someday there’d be an opening here. I always wanted to come back. I want my kids to go to school here. I want to be able to be around while they’re going to school. So I chose to coach girls.”
He coached four seasons at Union before coming to New Haven.
The family dynamic comes in handy when preparing for games. The Peiricks ask one another for advice, new practice drills and can sometimes explain something in a different way to a player that better clicks with that student.
“If I see those guys walk into my practice or see one of them talking to one of my players, I know they’re helping. I have complete trust that whatever they’re saying is helping my team and our program,” Aaron Peirick said. “And they feel the same way. It’s nice having two other guys who know a lot about the sport and about kids.”
They also can offer one another encouragement after losing. The New Haven varsity girls’ season ended March 3 at the Class 2 sectional against Scotland County, 48-45. The boys fell to Wellsville-Middletown at the Class 2 District 5 championship game Feb. 26.
“Coaches are hardest on themselves,” Doug Peirick said. “When you lose in a game, you take it personally.”
The Next Generation
For all three coaches, part of the job means building up the program from an early age. Austin Peirick, who teaches kindergarten through eighth grade PE, said a goal of his is getting elementary and middle schoolers excited about coming to games.
“The next group that’s coming through is special because they care. We’ve got middle school girls begging for vouchers (to attend games) all the time.”
Similar to how Doug Peirick raised sons who loved New Haven basketball, one of the boys assistant coaches, Derek Bailey, is raising another generation of Shamrock super fans.
Following their seasons’ ends this year, the Peiricks said watching Bailey’s 9-year-old son, Easton, reminded them of how much the game meant to them as children and how much it still does today.
“I saw him standing in the middle of the court after the game Friday (Feb. 26), and he’s crying,” Austin Peirick said. “I went up to him, and he said, ‘I just wanted them to win so bad.’ And I said, ‘Let me tell you, man, I was just like you. That shows you care.’ ”
The Peiricks said they’ve only grown to care more over the years, both for the students and the program, and for the role New Haven basketball has played in their family.
“Who wouldn’t want the opportunity to coach with your dad and share an office with your favorite brother?” Austin said. “(Coming here) was a no-brainer.”
“They still come to my office and get granola bars like they did in high school,” Doug Peirick said. “I wouldn’t change this for the world.”