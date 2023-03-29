Part One: Washington Chamber of Commerce's Early Years

Editor’s note: This is the first of two installments chronicling the Washington Chamber of Commerce’s 100th anniversary. The second installment will appear in The Missourian’s weekend edition.
Three hundred and fifty people raised a glass toasting the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce’s 100th anniversary Saturday evening. The champagne toast was one of the highlights at the Chamber’s annual banquet where the organization’s centenarian milestone figured prominently.
The event, held at the KC Hall, was an opportunity for Chamber members and supporters to recall and celebrate the organization’s many contributions to Washington.
“No organization has done as much to lift the City of Washington as the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce,” Missourian Publisher Bill Miller Jr. said before presenting the Washingtonian Award to the Chamber at the event. The award, which recognizes longtime volunteer service, is presented annually at the banquet by The Missourian newspaper.
“Since its founding in 1923, the Chamber has been the engine that has driven Washington forward. It has been a supporter, promoter and catalyst for every significant project in the city’s modern history.”
Miller said some of those projects include establishing a hospital in Washington, constructing a bridge over the Missouri River, the building of a city park auditorium, municipal swimming pool, a new high school, airport, a historical museum, a farmers market as well as numerous city infrastructure initiatives and park improvements.
The chamber also helped save the downtown post office and forge a sister city partnership with Marbach am Neckar, Germany. Miller called those achievements a “snapshot,” of Chamber accomplishments, not an exhaustive list.
“Suffice it to say, if it was important for Washington, if it mattered to the community, the Chamber was behind it – rallying support, raising funds and making it happen,” he added.
That is an impressive resume for an organization some doubted would ever get off the ground according to an editorial in the Washington Citizen that was published a few days after the announcement the Chamber was formed in February 1923.
Last year, the St. Louis Business Journal ranked the Washington Chamber as the largest chamber in the region. Like Washington itself, the Chamber has come a long way in 100 years.
“What began 100 years ago as a group of individuals promoting Washington to attract industries has grown to the largest Chamber in the region – an organization that includes a tourism division, oversees the third-largest fair in the state, and a network of partnerships within our community,” Steve Strubberg, First Vice-Chair of the Chamber, said at the Chamber banquet.
Early Days
The City of Washington had business advocacy organizations before the Chamber came into existence. Newspaper accounts in the early 1900s refer to a Citizen’s Improvement Association and a Commercial Club. But by the 1920s it was clear community leaders desired a more effective and cohesive organization to champion the interests of its business community.
According to the late historian Ralph Gregory, 24 citizens met on Jan. 16, 1923, at the City Grocery Company store on the corner of Fifth and Burnside streets to discuss creating a new organization that would promote the general welfare of the City of Washington and in particular “industries of a substantial nature” for the city.
An editorial titled “Aiding a Schemer” appeared a few days later in the Washington Citizen, one of the town’s venerable newspapers, arguing it was time for a new merchants association in part as a way to deal with out-of-town salesmen who were soliciting “fake” advertisements from local businesses and churches. The editorial pointed out Jefferson City had formed a “merchants association” to vet these outside peddlers and Washington needed a similar one to protect local merchants:
“For a long time conditions have been ripe in Washington for an association such as the Jefferson City merchants have formed. Many of our merchants have been spending dollars here and dollars there for which they got nothing in return... If the merchants and dealers were organized there would be no “easy fellow” to start the solicitor’s scheme...”
On Jan. 30, 1923, a meeting of more than 300 citizens took place at St. Francis Borgia Hall where 13 directors were elected for the new organization which they called “Home Town Club,” Gregory noted in a passage in “A History of Washington, Missouri,” which was published in 1991 by The Missourian. On Feb. 1, 1923, the organization’s new directors met at the Sodality Circle Room at the corner of Second and Cedar streets and elected officers. George Hausmann Sr. was elected president; Henry Oberhaus, vice-president and Henry Shive, secretary and Edwin T. Kappelmann, treasurer. The new officers also decided to change the organization’s name to the Washington Chamber of Commerce.
A Citizen editorial in the Feb. 2, 1923, edition titled “Must Pull Together” argued for supporting the new Chamber, “Persons interested in the growth of Washington are discussing matters concerning the new organization brought forth here for the purpose of carrying on the work of the Commercial Club. A great doubt exists in the minds of some as to whether or not the new organization can really accomplish anything worthwhile with the plans outlined... It does not matter how many civic organizations Washington has: we can have three or four of them and work wonders if they pull together. If they do not pull together, here is The Citizen’s prediction: Much jealousy, much fuss, a lot of knocking, and a town full of sore heads. Let’s have anything but that.”
An article appearing in the Feb. 9, 1923, edition of The Citizen described the new Chamber President this way, “George Hausmann, the president of the Chamber of Commerce, is a wide-awake man and has had considerable experience in organization work in the past. It will be his main purpose to boost the locality in which he resides and with a strong membership, things for the development of the community will come rapidly.”
According to Gregory’s history, “At the Feb. 27, 1923, meeting, a drive was begun for 1,000 members. The fee was set at $12 a year which could be paid installments of $1 per month. J.L Calvin offered his theater as a place for meeting, free of charge. At the March meeting, there were 23 paid members.”
In its early days, the Chamber held meetings at Washington’s City Hall, The American Legion Hall and the Calvin Theater among other places according to newspaper stories. Individuals made up the bulk of the Chamber members in the 1920s.
Soon after the Chamber was formed, it began promoting the interests of the business community. Washington was already home to a number of shoe factories in 1923 including the International Shoe Co. which opened here in 1907. Recognizing the importance of shoe manufacturers to the local economy, the Chamber embraced them and sought to recruit even more by helping find investors and workers. A July 17, 1925, front-page story in The Citizen noted that the Chamber was successful in landing the Fore Shoe Company to Washington after selling stock in a house-to-house canvassing effort. The Chamber’s advocacy for the shoe factories would continue until they all closed in the late 1950s and early 1960s. When that happened, the Chamber pivoted and began recruiting new industries to the area.
In 1925, the Chamber persuaded The Citizen to devote a section of the newspaper to promoting Washington. The “Home Town Boosters and Town Progress” debuted in the newspaper on Sept. 25, 1925, and ran for a number of years.
In 1929, Chamber members played a leading role in the establishment of a hospital here. A few years later, civic leaders, also members of the Chamber, worked with Congressman Clarence Cannon in securing funds for the construction of the Highway 47 bridge over the Missouri River linking Franklin County with Warren County. Efforts to build the bridge actually began in 1926 but were delayed for a number of reasons including the Great Depression. Construction of the bridge began in 1934 and the first vehicle, a Hudson, crossed it on April 8, 1936.
The opening of the bridge was a big deal in Washington and a cause for a celebration that included a parade, boat races and multiple dedication ceremonies and official dinners. The celebration began with the closing of factories and businesses at noon according to Gregory. It concluded with a banquet at the City Park Auditorium with J.N. McClure, president of the Chamber of Commerce serving as toastmaster. An editorial in The Citizen at the time mentioned the Chamber’s role, “It is doubtful whether the names of every individual, living and dead, whose influence and effort contributed to the success of the project could be determined by even a careful checkup. But Oscar F. Schulte, Herbert A. Krog, Rep. Clarence Cannon, the mayors and city councils for over ten years and the Chamber of Commerce were continually faithful and untiring forces backing the bridge committee.”
Chamber officials would later play another key role in marshaling support and funding of a replacement bridge at Washington in 2018.
Chamber leaders were involved in the 1929 launch of the Franklin County Agricultural Products Show which evolved into the Washington Town & Country Fair. It was the beginning of a relationship that has proven especially consequential for the Chamber. Today, the Chamber is the sponsor of the Fair and it’s hard to mention one without the other – they have become synonymous according to Miller.
Under the Chamber’s stewardship, the Fair has grown into the third largest in the state and has garnered a national and even international reputation.
Marla Calico, President of the International Association of Fairs and Expositions, a 1,400 member organization, was the guest speaker at the Chamber Banquet. She said she wasn’t aware of another fair that is sponsored by a chamber of commerce.
“This is truly a unique relationship and one that has flourished. Your fair is recognized world-wide,” Calico said.
The Washington Fair has also grown into an economic powerhouse. It provides a significant economic stimulus to our community and generates tourism dollars, jobs and tax revenues. Another unique aspect of the Fair is the profits are reinvested back into the community. Those proceeds have supported countless improvements at the fairgrounds and citywide.
L.B. Eckelkamp Jr., CEO of the Bank of Washington, cited the Fair as one of the largest contributing factors of the Chamber’s continued success.
“The Fair not only provides the Chamber with a strong financial backing, but it also helps build one the of the most unique aspects of our community, its volunteer spirit,” Eckelkamp noted. “The Fair encompasses this spirit with our citizens coming together to support the town and one another.”
The Chamber played another key role in the planning and execution of the City of Washington’s 100th anniversary celebration which included special events throughout 1939. Chamber members served on the Centennial Commission that planned the events including a three-day grand finale that The Washington Missourian newspaper called the “Greatest Event in the City’s History” and which drew “thousands upon thousands of people jammed into the city park for the closing festivities.”
“The celebration was a fitting climax in every respect to ‘Washington’s Heritage.’ It brought hundreds of people from all of the towns and cities in the entire surrounding area, and scores of them came from distant points. There were registrations from California and New York and from many states in the Union between.”
According to the same front page article in the June 1, 1939, edition of The Missourian, “Mention of the celebration was made in most of the Washington churches and the ceremonies opened officially at 2:30 Sunday, May 28, at the city park pavilion with Randolph Schaper, president of the Chamber of Commerce presiding.”
According to Gregory’s account and Missourian reporting, the three-day event included two parades – a memorial parade and a Mardi Gras parade – aerial bombs, stunt flying, a three-day pageant at the city park and a Mardi Gras dance.
The Missourian concluded its reporting of the centennial event this way, “And so, Washington passed its hundredth birthday – a great celebration for a great city that is destined to go to greater heights than most of us dream.”