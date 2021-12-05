When Pam CoxWilliams was a high school senior in rural Shannon County, at the southern edge of the Mark Twain National Forest, she made a decision that she believes, had she chosen differently, would have changed her entire life. Having grown up on her family farm with her mother, Shirley Cox, always creating — crafting everything from art projects to clothes — CoxWilliams had developed a passion and talent for art, and she was accepted to the Kansas City Art Institute, a four-year college.
Recalling the memory recently from the living room of the Lonedell-area home she built nearly 35 years ago with her husband, CoxWilliams smiled, shrugged and said, “I turned it down. I didn’t want to leave the farm.”
Her parents moved from Illinois to the 200-acre farm, called Bar C Ranch, where CoxWilliams grew up primarily to raise quarter horses, also raising dairy and later beef cattle on the property. A self-proclaimed history geek and longtime genealogist, CoxWilliams, 69, has traced her family heritage back several generations and said that all sides of her family tree had people farming beef, crops, hogs or dairy. She said that even as a child, she felt a deep connection to and relationship with the land.
“Growing up in the woods, you just kind of learn about nature and wildlife,” she said.
That relationship is something she’s worked throughout her life to teach others. She has been a 4-H leader since she was 19, and she estimates she’s taught more than 1,000 children over the years. Recently, she’s taught the children’s children.
For CoxWilliams, 4-H, like farming, is something that just runs in her family. Both her parents were in 4-H clubs as children, and during CoxWilliams’ senior year at Winona High School, her parents founded the club at her school so she could take part. She participated in baking, beef curriculum, obedience training for dogs and more.
When she and her husband, Sam Williams, moved to Franklin County in January 1987, they sought out the local 4-H immediately.
“The very first thing we did after we signed the title at the title company was I had our Realtor take me over to the (University of Missouri) Extension office to get involved with 4-H,” CoxWilliams said. “The first friends I made and the oldest friends we have around here are people I met when we joined 4-H here. ... They’ll always be family.”
Franklin County has the largest 4-H program in Missouri, with over 600 student members and 200 volunteers spread across 20 clubs. Jenny Wallach, youth development associate for Franklin County 4-H, said that leaders like CoxWilliams allow those numbers to continue to grow.
“She’s got a real commitment to the youth that you just can’t beat,” said Wallach, whose kids were in 4-H with CoxWilliams’ three children. “She believes in the kids and their futures.”
In her four-plus decades in 4-H, CoxWilliams has also served as club leader for the Maverick, Maverick West and Rockford Rebels 4-H clubs and as president of the Franklin County 4-H Council. Her family has received the Missouri 4-H Century Family Award for the combined 100-plus years they have been members of the organization.
“That award is not emphasized enough,” Wallach said. “It’s so special. It’s like a unique family tree with each (generation’s) service.”
In 2018, CoxWilliams and her husband, Sam, were inducted into the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame. Their daughter now leads the Maverick club that CoxWilliams helped start.
“A lot of people, when you try to get them to be leaders, they say, ‘Oh, I don’t know enough about it.’ But the cool thing with 4-H is that you can learn alongside the kids. It’s a group thing.”
Apart from the skills, CoxWilliams most enjoyed sharing with 4-H children her love of animals. A short stroll out of her front door reveals dogs, cats, ponies, horses, rheas, goats, a donkey named Cabella who she said “believes he’s one of the dogs” and a peacock named Hector basking in the cold November sun. In her living room, a parrot named Jade screeches and squawks from her cage.
“About two years ago, I was out doing chores one morning, and my German shepherd is out, jumping in the corral, looking at (the parrot). I just lift my hand up, and this parrot flew to my arm,” CoxWilliams said. “I put a thing out if anyone was missing a bird, but we never heard from anyone.”
Jade is the latest in a series of pets with big personalities that CoxWilliams has cared for since her childhood. When the family’s dairy cow passed away shortly after giving birth, the family raised the calf on a bottle, naming her Angel.
“I would say, ‘Angel, come here,’ and she would come and lick your face with her big ol’ tongue,” CoxWilliams said. “She was a pretty special cow.”
And at 13, CoxWilliams fell in love with her first pet horse, a young colt born to one of the quarter horses her parents raised.
“They promised me that if Chocolate had a filly that she would be mine,” CoxWilliams said. “She was born in April, so that was her name. I got to watch her be born, and she was with me for 37 years.”
From the time she was old enough to enter competitions, CoxWilliams showed horses in and around Shannon County almost every weekend, even sneaking in once or twice when she couldn’t afford the entry fee. Nearly 50 years later, she still is a member of the St. Clair Saddle Club and drives horses and ponies several times a week.
“I think (loving animals) is just something that’s in you, or it isn’t,” she said.
She joked that her husband is an animal-supporter. The two met when he moved to Winona in the 1970s.
“I always assumed I would marry a cowboy, and Sam is not a cowboy, but he’s wonderful in every way,” CoxWilliams said, smiling. “I had always wanted to be a hippie. I made myself bell bottoms and tried to look like Cher. Well, then my husband moved to (Shannon County) from Chicago, and he was a real hippie. It took us a few years to get together, but we did.”
Her costume-making abilities didn’t end with the bell bottoms, CoxWilliams said with a laugh. Although on most days she wore the figurative hats of a farmer, mother, wife, preschool teacher and office manager at WB Construction, Sam William’s company, it’s not uncommon for her also to wear different hats literally. She has dressed up as Plymouth Colony pilgrims for school programs for her three children and more recently created two characters for living history programs at Robertsville State Park.
One of the characters is a fictional woman named Ms. Mellie who grew up in the latter half of the 1800s on Edward Roberts’ plantation, which encompassed parts of what is now the park. The other, perhaps her favorite, is loosely based on the life of CoxWilliams’ great grandmother, the daughter of a Swiss immigrant who fought for the Union in the Civil War and married a Shawnee Indian woman.
The costumes are usually complete with props, as CoxWilliams believes it’s important when teaching children to give them something they can touch. Her demonstrations at the state park often involve animal hides, edible plants and historic pieces of Native American art from her personal collection.
“I’m probably the only person you’ll ever meet who has buffalo poop in a gunny sack,” she said, laughing. “You can listen to anybody tell a story, but if you’ve got something that (kids) can physically touch or smell or see, it makes it more real.”
Robertsville State Park Superintendent Tegan Mazurek said CoxWilliams’ presentations enrich the experience that visitors to the park have.
“Every state park is different and has unique features, and for Robertsville, what’s unique is our history and our natural community. Pam is really great at highlighting that,” Mazurek said. “We’re very lucky to have her.”
CoxWilliams, however, says when she started at the 1,224-acre park in 2019, she was the lucky one.
“One of the coolest things I get out of the presentations is when people show up whose parents grew up in Robertsville. They have memories of the park that they tell you, and I think that’s pretty cool that they can share in that way,” CoxWilliams said. “There’s nature, there’s history, there’s genealogy. I was like, ‘Where has this job been all my life?’ ”
When she gets home from work, the teaching often continues for CoxWilliams. Her family has offered up their 14-plus-acre ranch — fondly called “Sirkil Dubba-U” — for educational tours to 4-H groups, Scouts, school classes and other groups hoping to learn about the experience of farming crops and livestock and about sustainable living. Even in her own home, as in all her ventures, she looks forward to when she can learn alongside others.
“I learn something new all the time. If someone asks a question I can’t answer, I always say, ‘I’m not sure, but I will find out and get back to you,’ ” she said. “That’s kind of my philosophy.”