Pacific to go Green

Follow the rainbow March 11 to find Pacific’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
More than 10,000 people are expected to turn out to watch the parade which has become the largest St. Patrick’s Day parade in the Franklin County area. The parade is slated to begin at 11 a.m. from Pacific Intermediate School. The parade will then progress from W. Union Street to N. First Street before turning onto W. St. Louis Street.
The parade is organized by the Pacific Partnership, a non-profit organization that promotes Pacific’s downtown as well as efforts to preserve Pacific’s history. Pacific Partnership has been overseeing the parade for the past three years.
Pacific Partnership Executive Director Sam Dean said more than 40 floats have already registered for the parade.
Funds generated by the parade will be used to fund the Downtown Flower Pot Enhancement Program, a beautification initiative of Pacific Partnership.
“Last year, we had about 50 participants,” Dean said. “So we will have another full parade this year, and we’ve got lots and lots of different businesses in the local community that really come out and put on a show.”
Among those planning to partake in the parade is Pat Dubuque.
“People throw so much stuff. It is amazing to see how much stuff gets thrown — candy, beads, little trinkets, toys, thousands of promotional items,” said Dubuque, who has walked in the parade for about 14 years.
Dean said it always surprises him how many people attend the parade or organize a float for the parade, including some who represent businesses outside of the Pacific community.
“It’s really crazy to see (those out-of-town businesses in the parade) because they’ve got no specific reason to support us other than they want to be here. And that’s really humbling,” Dean told The Missourian.
Dean said he would recommend arriving around 10:30 a.m. to reserve a spot to watch the parade.
“It really just depends on where they want to be at,” he said. The best vantage points to watch the parade are likely on St. Louis Street, Dean said.
“If they want to be on St. Louis Street in the main show, the earlier the better. It’s the most popular spot and it’s usually the first spot that gets taken up,” Dean said.
Dubuque said it is thrilling to see the throngs of parade watchers decked out in green.
“I mean the streets are fully lined all the way down Union Street and First Street,” said Dubuque. She said the parade has certainly grown over the years.
This year’s parade will be lead by Grand Marshal Norbert Gildehaus, owner of Gildehaus Comfort Systems, Inc. in Pacific.
“We always try to recognize people (as Grand Marshal) that help give back to our community,” said Dubuque. “Norbert helped raised about $100,000 (for the historic First Baptist Church).”
The First Baptist Church of Pacific is a historic Black church founded in 1874 and believed to be one of the oldest historic Black churches in the region. The building had been slated for demolition after being damaged by two floods over a 16 month span, but thanks to supporters like Gildehaus the historic structure has been raised out of the flood plain and renovations of the building are ongoing.
Gildehaus said he was surprised when he was asked to be the Grand Marshal.
“I couldn’t really figure it out, it was a big surprise to me,” he said. “I felt honored to do it and that they chose me.”
While Gildehaus was chosen for his help in saving the historic church, he said it was and still is a community effort.
“There’s been a lot of work done to it. We just got the insulation in there and we are getting ready to order the sheetrock. It’s definitely been a community project,” Gildehaus said. For the parade, Gildehaus said he plans to load his golf cart full of his grandchildren and have them toss out necklaces to the crowd.
The parade is also expected to feature appearances by Mike Kotch, a bagpiper from Springfield, Illinois, and Michelle Redeker, of Daredevil Drafts in Catawissa. Redeker rides horses while standing on the backs of the horses, a style known as Roman riding.
“She came right down the street,” Dean said. “It was really cool.”
Also expected to be in the near hour-long parade are students from Zitzman Elementary School, Truman Elementary School and Pacific Intermediate School. Several community groups and businesses are also expected to be in the parade, including the Franklin County Jeeps group.
“We have been doing the Pacific St. Patrick’s Day Parade for about seven years,” said Sarah Holycross, a teacher at Zitzman Elementary and a sponsor of the school’s spirit squad. “We have won the Most Spirit Award two times. The girls love getting out to showcase their skills, and I love giving them safe opportunities to step out of their comfort zones. As we prepare for the parade the girls are full of nerves and excitement.”
Dean said the parade is considerably more popular — and bigger — than the Pacific Partnership’s Christmas Parade.
“I think just because it’s right out of winter where everyone’s kind of been cooped up so it’s kind of like the start of the summer, spring activities,” he added. “So it’s really lively and a whole vibe.”
Dubuque agreed, saying that the popularity of the parade likely stems from the rich Irish heritage of Pacific and the surrounding area.
“There’s a very large Irish population here,” said Dubuque. According to The Missourian’s archives, a large group of Irish families moved into the region along LaBarque Creek, south of the Meramec River, in the mid-1800s when Pacific was still known as Franklin. They built schools, stone churches, a ski resort, a lake development and homes.
While there are St. Patrick’s Day parades in Union and Defiance, Dean said the lack of a St. Patrick’s Day parade in Washington tends to help boost attendance at Pacific’s parade.
“People do tend to come here,” Dean said. “We do ours on a Saturday so that people are able to come out and the small businesses can be open.”
One of the businesses planning to stay open is the Little Ireland Cafe, owned by Andy and Amanda Nemeth. The husband-wife duo, who purchased the restaurant in 2022, will be debuting the cafe’s new “Paddy O” this upcoming weekend.
“We plan on serving some basic beers as well as a few different boozy coffees and fun green drinks,” Amanda Nemeth said. “We will (also) be offering our St. Patrick’s Day special drinks, which are an Irish Cream Latte, Andes Mint Foam Cold Brew with mocha and green mint cold foam and two refreshers; a Shamrock refresher with green apple and a shenanigan refresher with pineapple and mango.”
Nemeth said she and her husband are excited to be a part of the “Little Ireland” community in Pacific.
“The location of the coffee shop was known as ‘Little Ireland’ in the 1800s when Pacific was still known as Franklin. (Pacific) had several Irish Catholic families settle here and make it their home, hence the name (of the cafe),” Nemeth said.
The parade is a fun way for the community to come together, Nemeth said.
It is also a fun way to show off your Irish heritage — and your love for the holiday, Dubuque said.
Dubuque, who works at First State Community Bank, adorns the lobby area in all things green in preparation for the holiday.
“This is going to be a free, awesome, fun event,” said Dean. “If you want to have a St. Louis downtown atmosphere right here in Pacific, I would say come out.”