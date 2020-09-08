Everyone in life needs a “safe person,” and Jeremy Lohan found one in Pacific Police Officer Stephanie Kelly last month.
Jeremy, 16, Washington, is a train lover and on the autism spectrum.
His mom, Beth Lohan, said he is working on a project to film trains passing at all of the crossings in Franklin County.
“Since the pandemic hit and everything has been on lockdown, Jeremy and his dad (Mark) go out four or five times a week,” Lohan said. “He stands there for hours waiting on the trains to go by.”
One of these trainspotting sessions in early August led to his encounter with Officer Kelly.
“Jeremy was set up with his tripod at the train crossing in Pacific by First Street with his dad in the car nearby,” Lohan said. “Someone passing by was concerned he was too close to the tracks and called the police.”
Lohan said one of her son’s primary triggers when feeling afraid is to run away.
When Kelly arrived on scene the situation could have taken a very dangerous turn if it hadn’t been for her Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) training.
“Jeremy is 16, but he looks 18, and he is huge,” Lohan said. “Socially he acts like he is 7 or 8. He doesn’t look like he has autism because it is invisible. Kids with autism act differently when they are stressed. I’m sure the officer had no idea what she was walking into. She was probably wondering, ‘What’s wrong with this kid? Is he on drugs?’ ”
While her partner officer Rodney Backues waited nearby in a police car, Kelly approached Jeremy.
Lohan said she has worked for years to teach her son to say, “My name is Jeremy Lohan, I’m 16 years old, and I have autism” when he is approached by first responders and others he doesn’t know.
“As soon as he said that to the officer, her body language softened and it brought Jeremy’s anxiety down,” Lohan said. “He was scared. It was truly the difference between him possibly running into traffic or onto the train tracks.”
Lohan said since he thought he was in trouble he immediately told Kelly he would put his stuff away.
“With Jeremy everything is very black and white and the rules are the rules,” Lohan said. “She just said, ‘Hey buddy, what ya doing,’ then they talked about trains, and she even told him where he could find the train schedules, which he said he had been searching for since March.”
Lohan said despite the compassion shown by Kelly, Jeremy was so shaken up he said he was going to stop filming trains. “His previous obsession to trains was finding different types of spiders and then bringing them to me,” Lohan said. “I told him to please keep filming trains. Don’t go back to spiders!”
Kelly, 34, a mother of two, has been a police officer for just six months. Her training has taught her to be hard while on patrol, but after meeting Jeremy by the tracks that day she realized softness goes a long way, too.
“It kind of came natural to me because I’m a mom,” Kelly said. “It’s not all about fighting the bad guys. It’s about serving everyone in the community. That’s why I chose to be a police officer.”
Kelly said this was her first encounter with a person on the autism spectrum, and when she first approached Jeremy she did think he may have been under the influence.
In recent weeks, Pacific police have dealt with more than one suicide and there is a macabre trend of people committing suicide by train and filming it. “I wasn’t sure if he was trying to jump in front of the train,” she said. “I could tell he was scared.”
After she was told about the encounter, Lohan called the Pacific Police Department to thank Kelly for her kindness and understanding.
“I thanked her profusely and told her she had just made my son not as afraid of first responders,” Lohan said. “I know if there is ever a time where he elopes, Officer Kelly would be able to bring him back. She is his new safe person, and that is huge in the autism world.”
Kelly’s compassion was recognized by the city of Pacific before the regular council meeting Tuesday, Sept. 1, when the Lohans were joined by other members of the All Abilities Athletic group.
“He went right to her (Kelly) even though he only saw her eyes,” Lohan said. “It was a bit tougher with everyone wearing face masks.”
Lohan said all of the kids at the meeting now recognize Kelly as a safe person, which for the kids and their families is priceless.
Pacific Mayor Steve Myers said people like Kelly and Lohan are shining symbols of all that is right in the world. “With so much scrutiny on the police, it feels so good to see something so positive.”