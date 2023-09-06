Oxfest, a rock festival that benefits local charities, is becoming a September tradition in Washington.
The sixth installment of the homegrown music and family entertainment extravaganza will take place Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Washington Fairgrounds main stage with a mix of local and regional acts.
As in the past, proceeds from the festival will benefit five local non-profit organizations that support area youth. That is a point of pride for the team behind Oxfest.
And this year marks a special milestone for the Oxfest organizers. If all goes as planned, proceeds from this year’s festival will push the total raised for those charities over the $200,000 mark.
According to the Oxfest crew, the event is more than just great music and having a good time, it’s about helping young people.
Six bands are lined up to perform, including the two headliners — St. Louis based Silver Bullet STL: A Tribute to Bob Seger; and Big Love: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac. Other acts include Bag Lunch Blues, The Teenage Dirtbags, The Sappingtones and the Graybeards, a local band.
Festival organizers are also trying to grow the festival’s side-events to provide more diverse entertainment. This year’s Oxfest will feature a cornhole tournament in conjunction with Missouri Meerschaum, the corn cob pipe manufacturer, and an expanded Kids’ Zone featuring games, an obstacle course, and face painting, among other activities.
The festival, which began in 2017 as a way to honor two deceased friends while raising money for a good cause, has grown into an expanding tradition that has donated more than $178,000 to charity, according to organizer Brett Haddox.
Haddox says while the festival is a fun event intended to entertain the whole family, the overriding reason for the festival is helping charities raise money for their causes, which in the case of Oxfest, all help children.
Action out of tragedy
Oxfest began as a way to memorialize two of Haddox’s cousins, Duane Haddox and Doug Haddox, who both died of complications of diabetes, in 2010 and 2013, respectively. Haddox said that one night, a bunch of friends of the two were sitting around when someone casually mentioned that they should start a music festival in their honor.
So the group started asking around town of friends and associates just to get a feel for the viability of such a project. Haddox said the response was overwhelmingly positive. “One thing they always heard was ‘that stage out at the fairgrounds only gets used once a year…at the fair.’”
They began talking to the local beer distributor and another piece of the puzzle fell into place, and soon, the idea of Oxfest was born, the name coming from an old nickname of Doug’s.
From the beginning, the idea was to raise money for worthy causes, and Haddox wants to emphasize that it’s not all just for fun.
It’s all for the kids
“A lot of people don’t understand what we’re doing,” said Haddox. “They just think, ‘you got some bands and you’re going to serve some beer and some food and everybody’s going to have a good time,’ you know?” he said. “But we started out supporting two charities. That’s now grown to five charities. After this year, we will have supported our charities to the level of over $200,000.”
Whole Kids Outreach was the first charity Oxfest supported since it was a favorite of Doug’s, one that he gave to regularly, according to Brett Haddox. It seeks to provide health care in a 5,000-square-mile area in southeast Missouri. Based in Reynolds County, it serves impoverished families who are “Appalachian poor,” some living in homes with no electricity and dirt floors, according to previous Missourian reporting. The group’s main focus is providing health care to mothers who are expecting or have recently given birth.
After Duane Haddox died, his kids started a college scholarship fund for a graduating senior in his name at St. Francis Borgia High School, where he was a former teacher and athletic director. They were funding the scholarship with a three-on-three soccer tournament, but that effort wasn’t getting them to the level of donation they wanted, so Oxfest added them.
CASA of Franklin County is another charity benefiting from Oxfest. It advocates for abused and neglected children who are under the protection of Juvenile courts.
Executive Director Glenda Volmert said, “One thing I love about Oxfest is it helps us financially.” She said just being associated with the festival is helpful. “Another reason I love the Oxfest is that the more people who hear Oxfest and our name, the more people might volunteer, and we can help more children,” she said.
And as the festival has the effect of recruiting volunteers, more kids get the attention they need, according to Volmert. “We have a capacity on the number of kids each volunteer advocate can handle, so the more volunteers we have, the more kids we can help,” she said.
Each volunteer can legally advocate for up to 30 children, so each new volunteer increases the number of eligible kids by that much. “Growth is needed to fit the needs of children in foster care,” said Volmert. And the timing of Oxfest couldn’t be better for CASA. Volunteer training begins in October.
“It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to help a child,” said Volmert. “It just takes someone who can give the time.”
Another charity benefiting from Oxfest is WINGS Educational Foundation, a group through the Washington School District that provides classroom grants to educators and scholarships to graduating seniors and nursing students.
Rounding out the charities receiving money from Oxfest is All Abilities Athletics, a group dedicated to providing first-class athletics for people with special needs, ranging in age from pre-K through high school.
Sponsors agree that the charitable giving aspect of Oxfest is important. Kyle Bell, an account manager for event sponsor KLPW radio, said, “well, yeah, it’s the organizations that it helps, that’s the beginning.”
He said he also likes associating with Oxfest. “It helps to get our name out there and the music is a good match for our format with the classic rock, so it lines up pretty good with that. If we were a country station, maybe not so much,” he said, adding “It’s a wonderful event for the whole family.”
Lots of work
Haddox says while putting on Oxfest is fun, it’s also a lot of work. “Whether we have 1,000 people there or 5,000 people there, this is a lot of work…a lot of work,” he said. Oxfest is organized into several committees, including promotional, sponsorship, concessions, grounds, sound, and entertainment, which is responsible for booking the bands.
Haddox said the entertainment committee listens to all the bands and goes to see them live if possible. “It can be all-consuming. I mean, we all have day jobs,” he said.
But he said the hard work always pays off. “That day, particularly toward the end of the day and you look out, you’re like ‘It was all worth it, it was all worth it.’”
Oxfest takes place Saturday, Sept. 16 at Washington City Park. Gates open at 11:30 a.m., music starts at noon. Admission is $30 for adults, kids under 12 are free.
Check-in for the cornhole tournament starts at noon; bags fly at 1 p.m.
