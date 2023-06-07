One Classroom aims for inclusion

When St. Francis Borgia Grade School hosted its kindergarten graduation ceremony last month, it was especially meaningful for one family.
Among this year’s 35 kindergarten graduates was Samantha Kuenzel, who was one of the first students to attend the grade school under its new partnership with One Classroom, a St. Louis-based nonprofit dedicated to making inclusive education in Catholic schools possible for students with special needs. Samantha has Down syndrome, and her parents, Steve and Colleen Kuenzel, have been working since Samantha was very young to find a way for her to be able to attend Catholic school alongside her siblings.
“At graduation when she walked out with her friends, it’s hard to put into words what that means to us,” Colleen Kuenzel said.
One Classroom provides professional development, training and resources to help Catholic schools serve students with special needs. The nonprofit also provides funding to help schools hire paraprofessionals to assist the students, often on a one-on-one basis.
St. Francis Borgia had two students in the One Classroom program this school year, Samantha and a student in sixth grade. Each of these students had a part-time learning consultant, who prepared lessons and modified the regular classroom curriculum for them, and two part-time paraprofessionals working with them.
Linda Pahl, principal at St. Francis Borgia Grade School, said the school already offered several inclusion programs for students with less severe disabilities. For example, the school has a speech and language pathologist on staff and a reading recovery teacher.
“We offer things that a lot of other Catholic schools might not have, and that’s due to the generosity of this parish and their willingness to recognize the needs of all students,” Pahl said.
One Classroom now has allowed St. Francis Borgia to expand its offerings even further to include students with more significant needs, such as Down syndrome.
Kuenzel and her family were the catalysts for connecting St. Francis Borgia with One Classroom. In fact, when Samantha was just five weeks old, Kuenzel contacted Tony Armitage, director and founder of One Classroom, to find out what options might be available when Samantha reached school age.
“Tony said we held the record for the family with the youngest child to reach out to him,” Kuenzel said.
Armitage said this is how One Classroom most frequently connects with schools — a parent with a child with special needs finds the program and introduces it to their school community. Armitage and his wife, LeeAnn, founded One Classroom in 2015 after doing extensive research into the best educational options for their own son, who also has Down syndrome.
According to Armitage, 35 percent of Catholic families have a child with a diagnosed educational challenge, and one in 70 families have a child with a significant special need. One Classroom is focused on helping those students with significant needs find their place in a classroom with their peers.
“To meet the needs of our families in our Catholic schools, we must find a way to meet the needs of every child in the family,” Armitage said. “That’s what our faith calls us to do.”
One Classroom continues to add new Catholic schools to its roster each year. In the 2022-2023 school year, the program provided financial support to 12 Catholic schools. For the 2023-2024 school year, Armitage expects that number to reach 20.
And the program is growing in Washington itself. St. Francis Borgia High School plans to implement the program in the fall, according to Principal Pam Tholen. The high school already has one student signed up for the program, and Tholen said she has had inquiries from other families who may be interested.
“We want to be inclusive,” Tholen said. “That’s what we’re called to be as Catholic educators. We haven’t been equipped in the past to take on students with more severe disabilities, but hopefully by partnering with One Classroom, we will be able to serve those students.”
One Classroom provides financial support solely to Catholic schools in the St. Louis Archdiocese. However, the program provides training and development to schools across the country. Armitage said a week doesn’t go by that One Classroom doesn’t get a phone call from a school somewhere in the country seeking guidance on how to integrate special needs students into their parish school.
“When we started in 2015, it was hard,” Armitage said. “Nobody wanted our kids. That’s changed. It’s pretty joyful work now.”
The Kuenzel family experienced that joy of knowing their child was wanted and accepted at St. Francis Borgia, Colleen Kuenzel said. As Samantha neared school age, parishioners from the church community reached out to the Kuenzels about finding a way to integrate Samantha into the kindergarten classroom at the school.
“They said, ‘We want this program. You don’t understand what your daughter would bring to our community,’” Kuenzel said. “For the first time I thought people saw my daughter for who she was and not for her diagnosis.”
Over the course of the school year, Samantha, who did receive some services such as speech therapy through the public school district, spent as much as 80 percent of her time in the regular classroom.
Armitage said this is the goal of the One Classroom program. It isn’t simply to welcome these students into the school building but into the classroom, so they are educated shoulder-to-shoulder with their peers.
“They’ve done a great job of that at St. Francis Borgia,” said Colleen Mooney, director of programming at One Classroom. “The community is fantastic, so they’ve made our job easy.”
Kuenzel said the benefits of Samantha working and playing alongside her peers are hard to measure.
“She wants to do what her peers are doing,” Kuenzel said. “Her speech is improving just from being in an inclusive environment. She’s just grown in ways you couldn’t get from therapy.”
In the coming school year, the Kuenzel family will have four siblings at St. Francis Borgia, with their youngest daughter, who is 18 months, still at home. Kuenzel said she still gets emotional when she thinks about all her children being able to attend school together at their parish school.
“With Samantha, we had all these hopes for these last five years,” Kuenzel said. “When we dropped her off the first day of kindergarten, and she grabbed her backpack and ran off into the school with her siblings, it was just amazing.”