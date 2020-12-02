Nine months after a snowstorm, baby births boom. Nine months after the start of the pandemic, local births are predicted to drop by 20 percent since last year, said Dr. Gregory Potts, director of specialist providers at Mercy Four Rivers.
Outside of a nuclear family dynamic’s control, even unmoved by the resilient opinions of extended family members, external factors such as timing, economic stability and medical comprehension do help dictate when children are born.
Such is the case with the uncertainty of the pandemic.
Births are expected to drop by 13 percent nationally in 2021 compared to 2019, according to a report released by the Brookings Institution in June. Although the data is only starting to appear as the country surpasses its nine-month mark since COVID’s start, this means 300,000 to 500,000 fewer children are expected to be born next year.
Families’ Planning
By comparing November and December births in 2019 to current patterns in prenatal charges, Potts and fellow Mercy Four Rivers obstetrician-gynecologists determined the one-fifth drop in birth rates in November and December 2020, Potts said. This statistic was developed without including miscarriages or labors transferred out of the hospital, so the actual number of births might be lower.
“What we’re finding with COVID is people at the beginning of this were quarantined, they were worried about their jobs, a lot of people were laid off or furloughed, they weren’t sure what kinds of effects this would have on a pregnancy or a newborn, and people backed off and were very hesitant about getting pregnant,” Potts said.
In St. Louis, he said, OB-GYNs are seeing similar figures.
“We’re going to see those numbers hold up,” Potts said. “We’re seeing a little bump closer to normal in January and February, but preliminaries don’t look as good as a year ago.”
Old Souls
“What does it mean then to age our community?” said Joan Hermsen, University of Missouri associate professor of sociology. “The average age of our community will go up, and particularly communities often want to keep — or the idea is often to have — young populations, keep the community vibrant, grow young adults who want to stay living there, so you can generate new businesses.”
The average age of Washington residents is 42. The town skews older than Missouri’s and the U.S.’ average ages of over 38 years old, according to Census Reporter data.
This means that a decrease in births could particularly affect the local area, if the slump persists.
“It’s one thing if it’s a one-year decline, but if it actually precipitates what becomes a permanent trend, then that is probably more concerning to communities,” Hermsen said.
Hermsen researches the social consequences of postponed motherhood. She usually focuses on older mothers’ positions within the school and social environments, but she also sees the community effects of delayed childbearing.
She said if the number of births is unevenly spread across Missouri for at least two years or so, it could affect funding schools receive from the state. She said demand for child care facilities and staffing could fluctuate. She cited churches’ congregations could struggle to maintain participation.
“Oh heck, little league would be different,” Potts said. “Families and housing would change and what the needs for those are, and ultimately if you don’t have young, growing families, that’s a segment of the population that usually is very strong in community activity and community participation on all sorts of levels.”
Brittany Street, MU assistant professor of economics, said it also could affect the number of future professionals who create a bright community. Without welcoming businesses and community to attract future health care providers to rural and small towns — those who are needed to support the rest of the community as it ages — the medical professionals also could be harder to come by.
Bye Baby Bumps, Hello Economic Slumps
As a doctor, Potts said he has seen potential mothers express concern about the medical side effects of catching COVID-19. There is just so much unknown about how the virus could affect the baby or the mother, so many plans for pregnancy have been put on hold.
Street, Hermsen and Potts said families also are worried about the economic uncertainty and hardship that coincide with the pandemic.
“The collective research has found birth rates to be procyclical, so they kind of move with the business cycle,” Street said. “So, as the economy gets better, people tend to have more children. As unemployment rates start to rise and the economy worsens, people have less.”
Bottom line, children are expensive. A couple living in urban, Midwestern areas and earning between about $60,000 and $107,000 per year should expect to spend $227,400 to raise a child born in 2015, according to a report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. This disregards costs after a child turns 18 including the price of a college education.
“Others may be delaying it because they’re at home taking care of other kids,” Hermsen said, “so maybe they’re not planning to have that second or third one right away or ever because of the current stress they’re under while managing a family while working from home.”
Beyond Nine Months
A few minutes after discussing the tough balance that comes with working from home, Hermsen paused the interview to respond to her own daughter, who was asking Hermsen to play a game on her iPad.
“OK, continue with school,” she concluded before shifting her attention back to the interview with a laugh. “Sorry, she’s right between her classes.”
Even nine months after the pandemic began, the job environment and family life remain ever intertwined.
But before the pandemic conjoined the home and office space, fertility rates have been decreasing in the past several decades, and women have been having children later in life.
Statewide, as the Baby Boom era unfolded through the mid-1960s, nearly 100,000 babies were born per year. At the era’s peak, the total fertility rate rose to an average of 3.63 children per woman, the highest rate of the century, according to Missouri’s state demographer.
The fertility rate reversed during the Generation X era, which lasted from 1965 to the late 1970s. At its low point in 1976, the total fertility rate dropped to an average of 1.75 children per woman, and annual births dropped to below 70,000 children per year.
Nationally, there were about 58 births per 1,000 women ages 15 to 44 in 2019. In 2013, for every 1,000 women, 62.5 children were born, and by 2016, that number was 62, according to the National Library of Medicine and National Center for Health Statistics.
Locally, the rate is higher, according to the March of Dimes. The county’s birthrate was one of the lowest in the Rhineland four-county region, and for every 1,000 women between the ages of 15 and 44, about 68 Franklin County women gave birth in a calendar year. This is based on data that was compiled from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from 2013 to 2016, the most recent data available.
For comparison, Warren County had the highest birth rate with about 72 women out of every 1,000 giving birth. Osage and Gasconade counties had similar birth rates of 69 women per 1,000.
The drop in births over the past 60 years is due to many factors, from increased contraception use to cultural shifts, Hermsen said.
However, Potts said he has not seen more patients reach out about birth control since the pandemic began. Most women trying to get pregnant already have been on some form of contraceptive, he said; they simply stop taking their medication when they want to have a child.
“I think some of this we’re seeing is delayed childbearing, not necessarily a total decline,” Hermsen said. “It’s possible we’ll see a bump in a year or two to make up for this time period right now, but we also know from research that delays, when people postpone having children, some people never have those children.”
Delays have consequences especially on women who are older and might struggle with fertility, Potts said.
“If the recession stopped and everything magically went back to normal now, delaying nine months isn’t that big of a deal,” Street said. “A wait spanning several years might mean a woman could end up having one less child, never catch up.”
Prior to COVID-19 and the economic upheaval caused by the pandemic, state officials had expected to see 82,000 children born per year in the state, according to the state demographer, though that figure is now in jeopardy.
The projections are rooted in data, but it is still too soon to be certain how many children will be born as the coronavirus remains uncontained. Nine whole months after the pandemic began, the facts and figures are only just starting to show.