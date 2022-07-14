It’s much, much more than just a sport.
For many 1950s Washington High School graduates, the sport of basketball transcended school spirit. It bonded friends for life.
And, in May, many of the former players and classmates gathered in Washington to restart their annual reunion tradition, which had been paused by the COVID-19 pandemic. That pause included the 65-year reunion slated for 2021.
They came from near and far. They included those who have stayed close to home, such as Larry Ronsick, Arlie Berg, Ron Cowan, Ruth Wood, Audrey Freitag and Jim Hagedorn.
Others covered considerable distance. Earl “Duke” Schmidt traveled from Arizona. Lou Wright drove from Erie, Pennsylvania. Dave Terre couldn’t make the trip from The Colony, Texas, but he sponsored the May 14 luncheon at the Old Dutch — a tradition started with the Class of 1956’s 50th reunion in 2006.
“It started with six guys, (and others), at Aldo’s Pizza for the 50th anniversary,” Schmidt said. Six of the team’s main players were at the table — Terre, Ronsick, Frank Wood, Skip Otto and Karl Kuddes. Other classmates joined in.
“We met there for four or five years. Dave (Terre) kept it going. We’ve got to thank him for that,” Schmidt said.
The numbers have been thinned through the inevitable march of time. Frank Wood died in 2018. Kuddes and Otto both passed away in 2019.
The reunion luncheons remain a highlight.
This year’s group included Ruth Wood, Schmidt, Wright, Berg, Cowan, Hagedorn and guest Cecelia Huellinghoff.
However, the weekend was about more than just the luncheon and the first get-together since the COVID-19 pandemic. It also involved the culmination of a long-term project documenting the Washington High School teams of the 1950s.
Presentation
During the weekend, Schmidt and several others gathered at the old high school — now the Washington School District’s Board of Education Building and district offices — meeting with current Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Kephart.
Schmidt discussed a project he and many others had worked to complete during the pandemic — the compilation of statistics for three teams: the 1953-54 B team, which went 16-2; the 1954-55 varsity team, which went 15-13; and the 1955-56 varsity team, which went 26-4.
The teams’ records have been memorialized on three placards that have been placed into the trophy case at the Washington district offices.
“In 2019, when Karl (Kuddes) was at our last reunion, we chatted,” Schmidt said. “He and I go back a long way. We were in the service together and we played ball together.”
“We were talking about his Class of ’57 versus our Class of ’56. He said it was a better team than the one he played on in 1956, so we bantered back and forth,” he said. “It was a great time. I told him that I would check the stats and look at it. That summer, we corresponded, me in Arizona and him being here at Grandview, and that’s how this started.”
Schmidt said his years at Washington High School playing basketball were some of the best of his life.
“I came over from a city called Warrenton. I’m glad that I did,” Schmidt said. “These guys let me join in and play with them. That was the highlight of my life.”
To honor that group, Schmidt labored to collect box scores of those seasons, and found he didn’t have all of them. Phone calls and emails were exchanged trying to track down the final box scores from archived copies of the Missourian and Citizen — not a simple task with Schmidt in Arizona.
Eventually, Schmidt was able to complete the project. He presented the placards to the district during the reunion.
Schmidt’s research touched on some memorable games.
One of the most memorable wins in the 1955-56 season was a 70-68 victory at New Haven, then on its ascent to becoming the state’s best small school program. The Blue Jays netted six points in the last 25 seconds to win that game.
Schmidt noted that the Missourian and Citizen had different accounts of the winning basket, scored by Otto. The Missourian account had Schmidt passing the ball to Otto while the Citizen credited Terre with the game-winning assist.
Schmidt noted that the gym was extremely crowded that night, and just being able to get a good view of the last score would have been difficult for both reporters.
Those who attended the visit to Locust Street received a tour of the building. Some of the rooms still retain their old blackboards despite being used for offices or meeting rooms.
The highlight might have been a trip to the past. Now used for storage, the remaining part of the old gym was opened to those in attendance, bringing back memories.
Besides being their tour guide, Kephart listened intently to their stories of how things were there in the 1950s. She was presented one of the many 65th reunion pins given out during the weekend.
“I enjoyed being able to spend time with the Class of 1956 as they reminisced about their time in high school on Locust Street,” Kephart said. “It was heartwarming to see their eyes light up as we walked and talked about the various stories and memories they shared. The School District of Washington has such a rich history of tradition and legacy, and it is valuable to be able to connect with those that have impacted our District’s future through their past!”
For at least one team member, basketball played a prolific role in his adult life as well.
Dave Terre
It was impossible not to notice Dave Terre. At 6-8, Terre was the tallest student at Washington High School.
“I didn’t know him until my junior year,” Schmidt said. “I think he might hold the record for being the tallest basketball player (at Washington High School) from 1900.
“He developed tremendously his senior year and went on to have a great college career, played some semipro, played with the U.S. Senior team and won a gold medal,” Schmidt said.
Terre’s height gained the attention of Pete Curl, who took over as Washington’s head coach during Terre’s junior year. Terre had gone out for the Blue Jays, but didn’t make the team.
“If then-coach Randy Pitts had not taken the coaching job at Hadley Tech the summer of my sophomore year, which resulted in Coach Pete Curl coming to Washington, none of the life-changing basketball experience would have happened,” Terre said.
“He saw me in the school hall and asked me to try out for the team promising me he would help me develop my game if I would put in the work. I accepted the challenge and the rest is history.”
While some of his teammates hung up their court shoes after high school, Terre was just getting started.
He moved on to Moberly Junior College, gaining more attention for the top-ranked junior college program.
Terre turned the recruiting interest into another basketball opportunity at Drake University, following his Moberly coach, Maurice John, there. He earned his bachelor of science degree in business administration there in 1960.
Terre once pulled down 26 rebounds at the Des Moines Veterans Auditorium, which was a record for that venue. He twice had games of over 20 points and 20 rebounds on the same night. For 46 years, Terre worked for Wilson Sporting Goods, including a stint in Germany. There, he also played for Antwerp Ford in the Belgium Pro League and later played a seasons for the Kansas City Steers of the American Basketball League. He also played with the Washington Generals, the perennial opponent for the Harlem Globetrotters.
He played for Team USA in International Senior Olympics action, helping the U.S. squad to a silver medal in 1999, and gold medals in 2001 and 2003.
He since has been selected for the Moberly Junior College Hall of Fame, the Drake University Hall of Fame, the Wilson Sporting Goods Hall of Fame and the WINGS Hall of Honor. He also was named to the Drake All-Decade Team for the 1960s and won Moberly’s outstanding college alumni award.
Terre hopes to be at the next reunion luncheon, sharing stories with teammates, classmates and longtime friends.
While Terre couldn’t be there, Schmidt had everyone in attendance sign a basketball for Terre.
“I had the ball for a long time,” Schmidt said. “It was like ‘Castaway’ where Tom Hanks talks to the volleyball named Wilson. It’s time to give the ball back to Dave.”
Just like Wilson, Schmidt said the basketball had its own odyssey.
After being packaged and sent, the ball was delayed in transit. For a bit, it was being held in Mesquite, Texas and finally, about a month after the reunion, the ball made it to Terre.