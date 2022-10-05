Canines, their owners shine as championship spotlight returns to Gray Summit
Saturday was a tail-wagging good day for Sexy Rexy.
Along with his owner, Emily Kosztowny, the Wentzville dog was competing in the agility competition during the 25th Annual Incredible Dog Challenge hosted at Purina Farms in Gray Summit.
“He was amazing. I could not have asked for anything better than what he did today. He was perfect. Absolutely perfect,” Kosztowny said of the dog she adopted from a shelter about a year ago. The All-American dog, which is the preferred term for a dog of mixed breeding, was the only Missouri dog in the contest. Sexy Rexy finished in fourth-place after finishing the course in 36.54 seconds. This year’s national champion in the medium-size dog category, Zula, finished the course seconds ahead of Sexy Rexy, pushing him off of the awards podium at the annual contest that has been described by sports enthusiasts as “The Super Bowl of Dog Sports.”
“There is no bigger stage in dog sports. The center of the dog sports universe is here at Purina Farms this weekend,” said Michael Zerman, spokesperson for Purina, the event’s sponsor. This year’s two-day competition featured dozens of dogs, who were representing 23 states. An estimated 3,000 people were expected to attend the competitions, which were taped and will air on KSDK in the St. Louis television market. The two-part television special will air on Dec. 10 and Dec. 11 from noon to 1 p.m. both days.
“This is such a fun event because you get to see literally all of the top dogs from all across the country,” said Laurel Behnke, of Rochester, Washington, a suburb of Seattle. Behnke’s dog, Sounders, made history Saturday, becoming the first dog to win four consecutive national championships in the diving competition, which sees dogs jumping into a 19,000-gallon pool after their human owner or trainer has tossed a Frisbee or bumper into the pool. The dogs use the bumper as a way to gauge how far they need to jump into the pool.
When Sounders strode onto the platform, dozens of cameras trained on him. Audience members halted their conversations to watch the national champion make his jumps. The 53-year-old dog groomer from Rochester said she isn’t surprised by the reception her dog, Sounders, receives at competitions.
“He is a once-in-a-lifetime kind of dog,” Behnke said. “... Because I’ve been in dog sports for so long, I know that when dogs this special come along that you just have to have the best time with it and enjoy the heck out of it.”
His first jump of 34-feet, 1-inch was followed by jumps of 33-feet, 5-inches and 32-feet, 6-inches. Each of Sounders jumps into pool were met with a mixture of applause, ohs and ahs from the audience as he splashed down into the water.
“That first jump, I knew it was a big jump and I could tell right away that he had jumped well,” Behnke said, adding that in recognition of his efforts, Sounders would be dining on a steak dinner when he returned home.
“He’ll get his regular Purina, but he will definitely get some steak,” Behnke said. “He deserves it. He is a national champion afterall.”
Also getting a steak dinner in recognition for a job well done was Vanish, a Philadelphia-based competitor in the agility competition. She and her owner, Emily Klarman, are returning to Pennsylvania as the national champion for large dog division.
“All of the cards fell into place and we were able to get it done together,” said Klarman, who got Vanish as a puppy and began training her for agility competitions about five years ago. The agility competition has dogs and their owners or trainers run through a course that sees the dog jumping over hurdles, crawling through tunnels, climbing over some obstacles and then weaving through weave poles.
“She caught on very quickly,” Klarman said. On Saturday, Klarman said her “incredible dog” was able to unseat Vim, a border collie that was the nine-time reigning champion in the agility competition for large dogs.
“It was not an easy task, but when she had her good round I knew that we didn’t leave much on the table,” Klarman said. Dogs in the agility competition are given two chances to run through the course with their best time counting toward the final standings.
Klarman said she knows that Vanish’s success on Saturday likely puts a target on the pair’s back heading into next year’s competitions, which begin with qualifying rounds in Atlanta, Georgia, and Huntington Beach, California.
“There are thousands of dogs, if not more, that do agility, and to be the national champion is extremely difficult and pretty impressive,” Klarman said. “I think we can still (repeat as champions). I’d like to say that it is luck, but it is obviously a lot of practice and will take a lot of hard work.”
Klarman said she works with Vanish about five minutes every day to keep her in shape and in condition to compete.
Also hoping to make a return to Gray Summit in 2023 is Kosztowny and her dog, Sexy Rexy. The pair received an at-large invitation to the competition after one of the regional finalists dropped out and were the only Missourians to be in the national finals.
“We definitely want to get back here,” said Kosztowny, who works in the insurance industry, and attended the competition with her husband, Zac. She said the 30 seconds that Sexy Rexy ran the course felt as if they were “both the fastest and slowest 30 seconds of her life.”
“You are so focused on each obstacle that like time stops completely,” Emily Kosztowny said. “But it is also such a rush that the time flies by and suddenly it’s over.”
She said the only other thing that even crosses her mind during those seconds are the sounds from the audience.
“It is such a rush to hear people yelling, rooting for you and your dog,” Kosztowny said. “That is going to be such a special memory from today.”
Behnke said she also enjoys how engaged the audience is at Purina Farms during the different competitions.
Zerman said the crowd’s enthusiasm speaks to the “passion people have for pets and the bonds that they share with their humans.”
“At the end of the day, yes, this is a competition between dogs, but it is also a celebration of pets and the people who love them,” Zerman said. “So while these pet owners are striving to achieve something special with their pets, the Incredible Dog Challenge is also a reminder of how special each dog really is.”