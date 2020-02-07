Family Reading Night, a free community event organized by The Missourian, will celebrate its 20th event on Friday, March 6 at Washington Middle School.
This year’s guest author/illustrator is Peter H. Reynolds. The creator of dozens of books, including past Missourian Book Buzz Picks “The Dot” and “Word Collector,” Reynolds will share his newest book, “Be You!,” an upcoming March Book Buzz Pick.
Area schools can win a visit from Reynolds on Friday, March 6, by participating in a mural contest.
Any K-8 school in The Missourian’s circulation area can enter the contest by creating a mural following the theme “Be a Reader!” Murals should draw inspiration from Reynold’s books.
Official mural entry paper can be picked up at Neighborhood Reads Bookstore, 401 Lafayette St. The deadline to return completed murals is Wednesday, Feb. 26. Official rules can be found here.