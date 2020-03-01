Congratulations to Nathan Rusu, a 7th-grade student at Washington Middle School, for winning this week’s News Quiz. Nathan was selected in a random drawing from all entries this week – and had the correct answers! See them below. Nathan wins a $15 gift card from one of our Missourian In Education News Quiz sponsors: Imo’s Pizza in Washington and Union and Sugarfire Smoke House in Washington.
Here are the answers to this week’s quiz:
Where and when can you participate in yoga with a baby goat?
You can join a baby goat for yoga at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29 at Longmeadow Rescue Ranch near Union.
Who does author/illustrator Peter H. Reynolds give credit for inspiring him?
Peter Reynolds credits his 7th-grade math teacher, Mr. Matson, with daring him to "Make his Mark.”
What is Super Tuesday?
On Tuesday, March 3, citizens in 14 states and the American Samoa will vote for the presidential nominee. This is known as Super Tuesday because so many Americans are voting on the same day.
Thanks for participating in the News Quiz!