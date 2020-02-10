Congratulations to Josie K., a 7th-grade student at St. Gertrude School, for winning this week’s News Quiz. Josie was selected in a random drawing from all entries this week – and had the correct answers! See them below. wins a $15 gift card from one of our Missourian In Education News Quiz sponsors: Imo’s Pizza in Washington and Union and Sugarfire Smoke House in Washington.
Here are the answers to this week’s quiz:
A story in the paper says the Missouri governor and his wife were going to attend the Super Bowl in Miami. What is the name of the Missouri governor? What is his wife’s name?
The governor of Missouri is Mike Parsons, his wife’s name is Teresa.
Feb. 2-8 is Celebrate Agriculture: Thank a Farmer Week. Has the number of farms in Missouri increased or decreased since 2012?
Where and when can you see the first Budweiser Clydesdale born this year?
You can see at Rynee, the first Budweiser Clydesdale born this year, at Warm Springs Ranch in Booneville when it opens for the season March 21.
According to the 2017 Census of Agriculture, the number of farms in Missouri dropped 3,851 farms since 2012.
Thanks for participating in the News Quiz!