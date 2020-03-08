Congratulations to Cassius Shaw, a 4th-grade student at St. Bridgett School, for winning this week’s News Quiz. Cassius was selected in a random drawing from all entries this week – and had the correct answers! See them below. Cassius wins a $15 gift card from one of our Missourian In Education News Quiz sponsors: Imo’s Pizza in Washington and Union and Sugarfire Smoke House in Washington.
Here are the answers to this week’s quiz:
What is the name of the new partnership being proposed by East Central College that would let Washington High School juniors and seniors work toward an associate of arts or applied science degree?
The program ECC is proposing with Washington High School is called Early College Academy.
More than a dozen stolen bicycles were recovered in Washington recently. What do police say was happening to the bikes?
Two Washington men are accused of stealing and reselling the bikes and/or parts of them.
What is the closest location to you that the Scenic Regional Library Bookmobile will stop this week?
Answers will vary.
Thanks for participating in the News Quiz!