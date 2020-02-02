Congratulations to Jade Hensley, a 7th-grade student at Riverbend Middle School, for winning this week’s News Quiz. Jade was selected in a random drawing from all entries this week – and had the correct answers! See them below. Jade wins a $15 gift card from one of our Missourian In Education News Quiz sponsors: Imo’s Pizza in Washington and Union and Sugarfire Smoke House in Washington.
Here are the answers to this week’s quiz:
The United Way has allocated $1,025,000 to 53 local agencies. Do the math – based on how much they raised, what is set aside to operate the agency?
The United Way gives away all but $257,000 of what it raises.
The Red Cross is appealing for blood donors, especially donors with type O blood. What is the closest location to you where a blood drive is being held?
Answers will vary.
Have you been to Family Reading Night in Washington? What is the date of this year’s event and is it special?
Family Reading Night will be held Friday, March 6 at Washington Middle School. It is the 20th year for the community reading celebration.