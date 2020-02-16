Congratulations to. James Orf, a 5th-grade student at New Haven Elementary School, for winning this week’s News Quiz. James was selected in a random drawing from all entries this week – and had the correct answers! See them below. James wins a $15 gift card from one of our Missourian In Education News Quiz sponsors: Imo’s Pizza in Washington and Union and Sugarfire Smoke House in Washington.
Here are the answers to this week’s quiz:
How can a school win a visit from author/illustrator Peter H. Reynolds?
A school must enter the Family Reading Night Mural Contest by Feb. 26 to be eligible to win a visit from Peter H. Reynolds.
Ben Hornback has been chosen for the 2020 MASL Teacher/Librarian Collaboration Award. What do you think it means to collaborate? Who did he collaborate with?
Answers will vary, but the award was for collaboration with Washington Middle School Library Media Specialist Valerie Jankowski.
Washington will host the America In Boom National Symposium in October. The parks director is asking homeowners to plant flowers to match the color scheme for the symposium. What color of flowers do they want residents to plant?
This year’s colors are pink, white, yellow, purple and lime.