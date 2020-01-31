Family Reading Night, a free community event organized by The Missourian, will celebrate its 20th event on Friday, March 6 at Washington Middle School.
This year’s guest author/illustrator is Peter H. Reynolds. The creator of dozens of books, including past Missourian Book Buzz Picks “The Dot” and “Word Collector,” Reynolds will share his newest book, “Be You!,” an upcoming March Book Buzz Pick.
In celebration of the book, the theme for this year’s Family Reading Night is “Be A Reader!”
Area schools can win a visit from Reynolds on Friday, March 6, by participating in a mural contest. Any K-8 school in The Missourian’s circulation area can enter the contest by creating a mural following the theme “Be a Reader!” Murals should draw inspiration from Reynold’s books. Official mural entry paper can be picked up at Neighborhood Reads Bookstore, 401 Lafayette St. The deadline to return completed murals is Wednesday, Feb. 26. Official rules can be found on emissourian.com.
Children who attend Family Reading Night will not only meet Peter Reynolds, they can listen to stories, create in this year’s makerspace, and win books! Last year, 66 baskets of books were given away at the end of the event, following a readers’ theater performed by the Washington Police Department. Washington Parents As Teachers will host a toddler activity room throughout the event.
Local organizations, businesses and individuals can help make this 20th event a record-breaking opportunity to send kids home with books by donating a basket of new books. Book baskets can be dropped at the Washington Public Library, Neighborhood Reads Bookstore or South Point Elementary School before March 6. Neighborhood Reads is offering a discount on books purchased for baskets. Get more information in the store. For additional questions on donating a basket of books to Family Reading Night, contact Penny Heisel at penny.heisel@washington.k12.mo.us. Please include the name and address of the donor on the basket.
Family Reading Night celebrates families reading together. The event is sponsored by The Missourian, School District of Washington and Washington Optimist Club. Additional support is provided by Pepsi Cola Bottling Company of New Haven, Washington High School Football Team, Washington NEA, Washington Public Library, Neighborhood Reads Bookstore and more than 100 volunteers.