News Quiz #14
Congratulations to Jimmy Puff, a 6th-grade student St. Gertrude School, for winning this week's News Quiz.
Here are the answers to this week’s quiz:
When does the filing close for a local citizen to run for an elected seat on the Washington City Council? Has anyone other than the current incumbents signed up to challenge them?
The deadline to run for the Washington City Council is Tuesday, Jan. 21. At the time the story was published, no new candidates had filed.
The story does not specify what happens at the Polar Bear Plunge. From the details, what do you think participants will do there to raise money for Special Olympics?
Participants will jump/run into the frigid water during the Polar Bear Plunge to raise money for Special Olympics.
How old do you have to be to submit writing to be a part of the Community Poem Project?
The Community Poetry Project is open to all ages. Local poets will take what everyone writes about “Home” and turn it into a poem.
Thanks for participating in the News Quiz!