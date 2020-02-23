Congratulations to Joseph Zagarri, a student at St. Gertrude School, for winning this week’s News Quiz. Joseph was selected in a random drawing from all entries this week – and had the correct answers! See them below. Joseph wins a $15 gift card from one of our Missourian In Education News Quiz sponsors: Imo’s Pizza in Washington and Union and Sugarfire Smoke House in Washington.
Here are the answers to this week’s quiz:
Are influenza cases in Franklin County on the decline or rise? How many have been reported so far this year?
Influenza in Franklin County is on the rise – to a total of 524.
Friday, Feb. 21 is the deadline to be a part of the Community Poem. What is the topic you should write on if you want to submit something?
The topic of the Community Poem is Home.
The Family Reading Night Reading Log was published in the newspaper this weekend. How much time should you read each day? Where do you submit the form for a chance to win prizes?
The reading log encourages families to spend 15 minutes a day reading together. Families can bring their completed logs to Family Reading Night on Friday, March 6, for a chance to win prizes!
Thanks for participating in the News Quiz!