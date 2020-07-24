The Missourian In Education Summer Reading Program finishes this week. Young readers who read at least 250 pages through June and July and submitted their logs will be rewarded with a gift certificate to Neighborhood Reads Bookstore and a day ticket to the 2021 Washington Town & Country Fair. The prizes will be mailed from the Washington Town & Country Fair. This was the 20th year for the program, organized by The Missourian and Bank of Franklin County to keep local children reading throughout the summer. The Fair joined the project in 2003, adding Fair tickets as reading incentives.
Most Popular
Articles
- Rescue on Highway 47 Bridge
- Union Considering Mask Mandate, Fines for Noncompliance
- Union Lets Mask Ordinance Die
- Update--Two Killed in Union Crash
- School District of Washington Gives Insight on Plans for Fall
- Re-Entry Plan Ready for Meramec Valley R-III
- Washington, St. Clair McDonald's Re-Open
- St. Louis Catholic Schools Will Open Face to Face
- Driver Crashes Into Wash PC Building Twice
- Motorcyclist Ejected and Killed
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.