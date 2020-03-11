Around the hive, every bee is a selfie — gifted with its own talents, personalities and quirks. Humanoids, young and old, would be wise to follow our bee buddies’ lead. To launch us on this path, Newsbee kicks off his March “Bee Who You Are” theme, introducing three stellar books that focus on individuality and creativity. Page On!
* * * * * * * * * * *
Popular, prolific author/illustrator Peter Reynolds issues a call to action, encouraging us to be the best version of ourselves possible with “Be You!”, yet another in a growing list of books created by a talented gent embraced by adoring fans.
Optimism shines forth in this happy read as Reynolds uses a bevy of colorful, comic characters to illustrate areas in which individuals can shine. “Be ready . . . to take that next step on the path to being an amazing human being.”
Reynolds offers wise input, each bit of advice starting with a “Be,” instead of an “A.”
“Be curious,” Be adventurous,” “Be connected,” “Be persistent,” “Be different,” “Be kind,” “Be brave,” “Be your own thinker,” “Be okay with being alone,” “Be patient,” and “Be okay to reach out for help.”
These challenges won’t be a piece of cake, but they’re worth sinking our teeth into, bit by bit, hour by hour, day by day, each in our own unique way.
* * * * * * * * * * *
The idea of growing peanuts was just peanuts to many people. But one man saw the glory in this humble plant. Read about his life’s work in “The Secret Garden of George Washington Carver,” by Gene Barretta.
Born a slave in Missouri in 1864, George and his mother were kidnapped. He was returned, but his mother was never heard from again. A sickly boy, George was raised by Moses and Susan Carver, who took George and his brother in.
Susan taught George to conserve, “Turkey feathers were used to make sewing needles,” . . . and “They used plants and leaves for medicine.” George found peace in nature and grew a garden as a youth, filling it with flowers — later he developed skills as a plant doctor, offering his services to neighbors. George continued to use his talents, experimenting “with new crops to replace cotton . . . the peanut was his champion.”
George Washington Carver’s accomplishments are gloriously rendered in illustrations by Frank Morrison.
* * * * * * * * * * *
The tallest mountain in the world called to two climbers from different nationalities and parts of the world — together their tenacity paid off.
“Everest: the Remarkable Story of Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay,” by Alexandra Stewart, is the true story of these men, their backgrounds and personal lives, their climbing feats, as well as the trust that developed as they attempted Everest, a climb that foiled many others. On May 29, 1953, they accomplished their lofty goal.
Using blocks of text, as well as line-art and glorious full-page illustrations by Joe Todd-Stanton, their story is revealed. Hillary, an Australian, had a much different upbringing than Norgay, a Sherpa from Tibet, whose farming family tended sheep and yaks. Hillary wasn’t popular or successful in school. He sought adventure and developed a passion for mountain climbing that lead to Everest, where he met Norgay, an accomplished Sherpa with an infectious smile who early on had aspirations of climbing the mountain visible from his home.
Other climber’s expeditions, the routes up Everest, climbing gear and the dangers men faced in their race to make history are included in this comprehensive graphic book that’s spot-on from start to finish.