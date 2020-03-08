“Mary Wears What She Wants,” by Keith Negley.
Reviewed by Kenzie Stern, second grade, and Owen Schroer, first grade, St. Vincent de Paul School.
“Once upon a time Mary Walker was not allowed to wear pants. Girls had to wear dresses. It’s the way things had always been. Mary thought things should be different. Other people said mean things to her. They even said she would regret wearing pants, but Mary did not.
“We like how Mary stood up for herself. This book teaches us about standing up for ourselves.”
Reviewed by Colby Glosemeyer, second grade, and Jackson Ballmann, first grade, St. Vincent de Paul School.
“Mary wants to wear pants to the city but the people in the city won’t let her. She wore the pants to school in the city. People in the city didn’t like it so they blocked the school. Mary went in school and was surprised by what she saw.
“We liked the book because it shows how girls got to wear pants.”
* * * * * * * * * * *
“Hi, I’m Norman, The Story of American Illustrator Norman Rockwell,” by Robert Burleigh.
Reviewed by Bailey Maune and Sophia Struckhoff, second grade, and Josephine Struckhoff, first grade, St. Vincent de Paul School.
“This is a story about a famous painter. His name is Norman Rockwell. He started drawing pictures to go with stories. He drew pictures of stories he was told. He got a job and became famous.
“We liked that Norman painted pictures of everyday Americans. He made some pictures funny and some serious. We liked the story because it was about Norman Rockwell’s life.”