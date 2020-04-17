Being outside more these days offers the opportunity to watch birds feeding and busily building their homes. Make a backyard visit with a child even better with “Nesting,” by Henry Cole, the newest book chosen as a Baby Buzz Pick.
Each month The Missourian choses a book for little ones birth to age 5, with a review of the book appearing in the second weekend issue of the newspaper.
The reviews are alternately written by Maria Brady-Smith, former parent educator with the Washington School District, and Chris Stuckenschneider, Missourian book editor.
This month’s review was written by Stuckenschneider.
It’s early spring, the trees still bare of leaves when a robin appears, scoping out a place to build a nest. When the bird sights a sturdy fork in an apple tree its decision is made.
So begins “Nesting,” a lovely, serene story by Henry Cole, about the life cycle of robins.
A site selected, the male robin sings alerting “other male robins to ‘Stay away!’ But a female hears his song, too. ‘Here I am,’ he sings.’ ”
Construction begins, as both robins select materials to make the strongest nest possible.
Once complete, “the mother robin settles into it and sits quietly,” her devotion to the task clearly rendered with Cole’s beautifully drawn illustration.
The mama robin’s patience pays off with a brilliant, aqua-blue egg, soon followed by three more, visual gifts certain to draw “ahs” from readers, the eggs’ color a surprise in a book primarily drawn in black and white.
Cole includes the birth of the baby robins, the robins’ endless feeding of their young, the danger of a storm and a slinky predator present, and the birds’ exit from the nest — the apple tree reflecting the change in seasons, from spring to winter’s snow, the nest now empty until “ . . . spring comes again.”
“Nesting” is a book that celebrates nature and the joy that birds add to our lives, no matter our age.