A little girl waits for her big brother to get off the school bus, giving her plenty to look forward to. The child is front and center in the March Baby Buzz Pick, “When My Brother Gets Home,” by bestselling author/illustrator Tom Lichtenheld.
Each month The Missourian focuses on a stellar book for children birth to age 5, reviewing the book in the second weekend issue of the newspaper.
The reviews are alternately written by Maria Brady-Smith, former parent educator with the Washington School District, and Chris Stuckenschneider, Missourian Book Editor.
This month’s review was written by Brady-Smith:
As often as siblings fight, they also love and miss each other when they are apart.
“When My Brother Gets Home,” by Tom Lichtenheld, is a beautifully illustrated story for the younger brother or sister who is left at home while their older sibling goes off to school.
Imagining, anticipating, and making plans are a big part of children’s fun and the little girl featured in this book is full of great ideas. She dreams up all kinds of plans, from an afternoon snack for an entire kingdom, to climbing a Mount Kilimanjaro slide, to venturing into the backyard rainforest, to building the biggest cardboard box castle in the neighborhood.
And what a lucky big brother to be greeted as he climbs off the school bus with so much love and enthusiasm as well as “a million ideas.”
This is a great book to encourage sibling bonding and imagination. It may also help little ones reframe the concept of waiting for, and missing someone, they love.